ScalingX and BeWater Alliance to Shape the Future of the Web3 Developer Community

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScalingX , a top Web3 developer community and accelerator, and BeWater.xyz, an open innovation platform for developers, have joined forces to provide essential developer solutions for the Web3 industry. Together, they will bring decades of expertise and resources of both companies to host founder services such as hackathons, conferences and demo days for the blockchain community.

BeWater.xyz, set to launch in February 2023, is an open innovation platform with online competitions, builder collaboration, and demo project services for cutting-edge Web3 founders. The platform brings together builders from different fields, including traditional product and design, to collaborate and share their multi-skilled sets, creating a strategic platform that serves as a talent and early project pool across the entire technology sector.

"The Web3 industry needs excellent builders, who will focus on the true value they bring not only to the developer community but also our society, to create innovation and value for the future," said Thomas Yao, Co-Founder of BeWater.xyz, who previously built Open Source Society in Microsoft, and is continuing his passion in building for developers by designing the world's first online hackathon process management solution. "We serve the builders by creating cross-industry opportunities for them."

"We are thrilled to be working with BeWater.xyz to bring together an extensive developer community," said Chichi Hong, Co-Founder of ScalingX. " BeWater.xyz 's focus on creating real technical value across multiple industries aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are excited to connect developers between the East and the West from different backgrounds together."

ScalingX and BeWater.xyz are set to host hackathons and conferences, to further connect the developer community. Developers and builders will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and collaborate with peers, while also learning about the latest advancements in the Web3 industry and beyond.

The first of these Web3 developer events launches with BUILD, a series of global cross-industry conferences, to be held in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. Expected to pull top builders in Asia, it is the place to be for early founders in Web3.

About BeWater.XYZ

BeWater.xyz is an open innovation platform for interactions between ecosystem developers and builders. It is jointly established by Desert Tech Ltd. and ABCDE Capital with the goal of upgrading the original BeWater blockchain-focused technology community. The platform serves as a talent pool and early project pool for various cutting-edge fields represented by the Web3 industry, including visual interaction design and game production.

About ScalingX

ScalingX is a global developer community dedicated to the development of Web3 and blockchain technologies, with a focus on Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) technology. Our goal is to advance the adoption of blockchain technology around the world through education. We support early-stage Web3 startups by helping them with talent recruitment, networking, fundraising, project incubation, PR and branding, community building, and more. We are fully committed to building a more scalable, transparent, secure, and decentralized network of tomorrow.

Website: https://www.scalingx.xyz/

Github: https://github.com/scalingx/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/scaling_x

