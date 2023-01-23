Astellas Transfers MYCAMINE® Product Worldwide

TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., "Astellas") today announced that Astellas and Sandoz AG ("Sandoz") have entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement, under which Astellas will transfer the world wide product rights for antifungal agent MYCAMINE® (micafungin sodium/product name in Japan: FUNGUARD®).

Astellas is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world. (PRNewsFoto/Astellas Pharma Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Once the transaction closes, Sandoz will acquire the rights to sell the product globally. Astellas will work closely with Sandoz to enable a smooth transition.

Purpose of Asset Purchase Agreement



The agreement is a part of Astellas' ongoing efforts to optimize the allocation of management resources to accommodate the rapidly changing business environment and achieve sustainable growth.



Financial Terms of Asset Purchase Agreement



US$ 62.5 - 75 million upfront, depending on the date of the closing of the transaction, and potential sales-based milestone payments. The financial terms of asset purchase agreement will be recorded as a gain on divestiture of intangible assets.



Schedule of Asset Purchase Agreement



January 23, 2023 : Signing of the Asset Purchase Agreement

First half of 2023: Closing of the transaction(tentative)

After closing of the transaction, the product rights for MYCAMINE® will be transferred in each country.



Product



MYCAMINE®

(Generic Name: micafungin sodium/product name in Japan : FUNGUARD®)



Sales of the product



JPY 18.9 billion (fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 )

Astellas is reviewing potential financial impacts of this product transaction for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

About Astellas

Astellas Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company conducting business in more than 70 countries around the world. We are promoting the Focus Area Approach that is designed to identify opportunities for the continuous creation of new drugs to address diseases with high unmet medical needs by focusing on Biology and Modality. Furthermore, we are also looking beyond our foundational Rx focus to create Rx+® healthcare solutions that combine our expertise and knowledge with cutting-edge technology in different fields of external partners. Through these efforts, Astellas stands on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into VALUE for patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.astellas.com/en.

About Sandoz

Sandoz AG, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches that address unmet medical needs. Our ambition is to be the world's leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of high-quality medicines, covering major therapeutic areas, accounted for 2021 sales of USD 9.6 billion.

Cautionary Notes

In this press release, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Astellas. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions and in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets, (ii) currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new products effectively, (v) the inability of Astellas to continue to effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas' intellectual property rights by third parties.

Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

