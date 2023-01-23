Holland America Line's 2024 Canada and New England Season Features Itineraries Up to 24 Days and Puts a Spotlight on Iceland

Holland America Line's 2024 Canada and New England Season Features Itineraries Up to 24 Days and Puts a Spotlight on Iceland

Nearly 30 departures showcase overnight calls, scenic landscapes and cruises that stretch to Iceland and Greenland

SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line's 2024 Canada and New England season is set to feature 29 sailings that range from weeklong getaways to longer, more in-depth journeys. The close-to-home cruises that depart or end in Boston, Massachusetts are idyllic for family getaways and guests looking to explore North America's Atlantic Coast. One extended roundtrip-Boston itinerary also stretches up to the dramatic landscapes of Iceland and Greenland.

Holland America Line's Nieuw Amsterdam calls at a port in Canada. The cruise line's 2024 Canada and New England season is set to feature 29 sailings that range from weeklong getaways to longer, more in-depth journeys. (PRNewswire)

"Our expanded season allows travelers to explore... from spring through autumn, including the popular fall foliage"

From April through October, Volendam and Zuiderdam offer a series of seven-day "Canada & New England Discovery" departures with ports that showcase the region's delicious seafood, deep maritime history, quintessential charm and natural beauty. Ten- and 11-day cruises on Volendam add Newfoundland, while a 24-day expedition adds Greenland and a circumnavigation of Iceland.

"A Canada and New England cruise has it all for travelers looking to stay closer to home but experience a taste of Europe, beautiful scenery, amazing food, natural beauty and incredible history," said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line's chief commercial officer. "Our expanded season allows travelers to explore the region from spring through autumn, including the popular fall foliage, and by offering longer cruises we can extend up to Greenland and Iceland for a truly unique vacation."

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book 2024 Canada and New England cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Highlights of the 2024 Season:

Boston and circumnavigates Iceland , enhancing Holland America Line's homeport initiative that allows guests to see the world from their doorstep, with just a short flight or drive to the port. The cruise makes six calls around Iceland , with 10 additional visits in Greenland , Maine and Canada's Nova Scotia , Labrador and Newfoundland . 24-day cruise departing July 27 on Volendam sails roundtrip fromand circumnavigates, enhancing Holland America Line's homeport initiative that allows guests to see the world from their doorstep, with just a short flight or drive to the port. The cruise makes six calls around, with 10 additional visits inandand

Boston and Montréal, Québec, Canada in both the summer and fall on a series of seven-day " Bar Harbor, Maine , and the Canadian destinations of Québec City, Québec; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island ; and Sydney and Halifax, Nova Scotia . (The Sept. 28 departure exchanges Bar Harbor for Rockland, Maine .) Volendam will cruise betweenand Montréal, Québec,in both the summer and fall on a series of seven-day " Canada & New England Discovery " itineraries with convenient weekend departures. Ports include, and the Canadian destinations of Québec City, Québec;; andand. (Thedeparture exchangesfor.)

Boston and Québec City, with weekend departures and overnight calls at Quebec City at the beginning or end of the cruise. Ports include Bar Harbor , Charlottetown , Sydney and Halifax . (The Sept. 21 departure exchanges Bar Harbor for Rockland and doesn't include a Quebec overnight.) Zuiderdam will sail seven-day " Canada & New England Discovery " itineraries betweenand Québec City, with weekend departures and overnight calls atat the beginning or end of the cruise. Ports includeand. (Thedeparture exchangesforand doesn't include aovernight.)

Boston aboard Volendam departs July 20 and calls at Portland and Bar Harbor, Maine ; Saint John, New Brunswick , Canada; and Halifax and Sydney . One seven-day " Historic Coasts " cruise roundtrip fromaboard Volendam departsand calls atand, Canada; andand

Boston and Montreal . Ports on the 10-day cruise includes Quebec City , Baie-Comeau and Havre-Saint-Pierre , Québec; Corner Brook , St. Anthony and St. John's in Newfoundland ; Halifax and Portland . The 11-day departure calls at Portland , Saint John , Corner Brook , Charlottetown and Quebec's Saguenay. Volendam offers longer " Newfoundland & New England Discovery " cruises that sail betweenand. Ports on the 10-day cruise includesand, Québec;andinand. The 11-day departure calls atandSaguenay.

Both Volendam and Zuiderdam will cruise the region in the fall so more guests can view the impressive display of the changing foliage. Itineraries feature scenic cruising through the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Saguenay Fjord.

Holland America Line's perfectly sized ships are small enough to enable cruising the scenic St. Lawrence River, with calls at Montréal and Québec City on nearly every itinerary and large enough to host multiple spaces for live music, entertainment productions and specialty dining.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida , in April and October. Both cruises include an overnight at Quebec City . Zuiderdam's 11-day Atlantic Coast cruise from Quebec City to Fort Lauderdale in October adds Charleston, South Carolina . Volendam offers 13- and 14-day repositioning cruises along the Atlantic Coast between Montréal and, in April and October. Both cruises include an overnight at. Zuiderdam's 11-day Atlantic Coast cruise fromtoin October adds

Explore Food, Wine and Culture on Culinary Tours

Exclusive shore excursions in partnership with FOOD & WINE magazine highlight the tastes of the region. On Canada and New England cruises, guests can indulge in authentic poutine and maple syrup–infused treats or farm-to-fork cuisine in Quebec City; explore the best of Nova Scotia's culinary scene along Halifax's iconic waterfront boardwalk; and sample Prince Edward Island's freshly-shucked oysters, lobster sliders and home-grown mussels.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holland America Line