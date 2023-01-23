Montage Releases First Results from Satellite Drill Program including 78m of 2.70g/t Gold at Gbongogo and 20m of 7.22g/t Gold at Lokolo Main

Montage Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/Montage Gold Corp) (PRNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAU) (OTCQX: MAUTF) is pleased to report its first drill results on the recently acquired Mankono Sissédougou Joint Venture, which now forms part of a much larger 2,258 sq km Koné Gold Project ("KGP"). Drilling began in November 2022 and with strong early success will continue through 2023. Results in this release reflect 6,713 metres of RC drilling completed on five target areas to the end of 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

Gbongogo Delivers

Lokolo Main – Initial Testing Shows Impressive High-Grade

First Regional Targets Drilled Deliver Encouraging Results

With Strong Initial Success Drilling Program Being Expanded to Three Rigs

Rick Clark, Montage CEO commented, "We are very pleased to report these initial drill results. As we have previously stated, the addition of high-grade satellite targets will significantly enhance the KGP and position it as one of the most attractive gold development projects in West Africa.

"The high-grade intercepts at Gbongogo alone position Montage to substantially upgrade the economic potential of the KGP and the new discoveries being made in areas such as Lokolo Main add a whole new and exciting upside, and we are just getting started. We look forward to reporting on our progress on a regular basis in the coming months towards a new economic review of the KGP."

DETAILS

KGP Overview and Exploration Strategy

The KGP forms a contiguous block of 1,800 sq km of exploration permits and a further 458 sq km of exploration permit applications, for a total of 2,258 sq km covering a strike length of over 75km on one of the most prospective gold belts in West Africa (see Figure 1).

Montage has completed 6,713m of a 25,000m exploration program that will include a combination of RC, diamond, and aircore drilling that will continue over the coming months. It is expected that at least nine existing targets will be drilled with the aim of identifying new high-grade satellite deposits grading +1.5g/t or better that will complement the large-scale Koné deposit.

Generative exploration is also underway to identify other prospective drilling targets.

https://montagegoldcorp.com/_resources/news/2023/~Images/2023-01-23/Picture1.png

Figure 1: KGP Footprint and Target Areas

Historic results from the targets shown in Figure 1 were reported in the Company's press release dated November 22, 2022.

Gbongogo Delivers

Currently, the top priority prospect for resource development at the KGP is Gbongogo which hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.2Mt at 2.1g/t for 351koz (1.2g/t cut off). The first drilling program completed by Montage (2,979m to date) on this target and has already returned impressive intercepts that will aid in the upgrade to an Indicated Mineral Resource later this year.

Hole From (m) To(m) Length (m) Au g/t GBRC022 3 30 27 1.87 GBRC023A 1 38 37 2.49 GBRC024 0 95 95 2.03 Incl. 51 64 13 9.75 GBRC025 49 119 70 2.25 GBRC026 0 78 78 2.70 GBRC030 38 88 50 2.04 GBRC033 3 52 49 2.29

Mineralization at Gbongogo is hosted within and on the margins of a plunging quartz diorite plug with a surface expression of 250m by 100m (Figure 2). Montage is looking to upgrade and expand the Inferred Resource in Q1 to define a maiden Indicated Mineral Resource in Q2. Phase 2 diamond drilling will test the deeper portions of the resource and provide samples for metallurgical test work. Hydrogeological and geotechnical work is planned for Q2 to support a revised Feasibility Study expected later this year.

RC and Aircore drilling in Q1 will target the northeast and southern extension of Gbongogo, where widespread (+100ppb) anomalism and artisanal mining is extensive.

https://montagegoldcorp.com/_resources/news/2023/~Images/2023-01-23/Picture2.png

Figure 2: Cross Section at Gbongogo Including New and Historic Drilling

Lokolo Main Returns Significant High-Grade

639m of RC drilling (7 holes) was completed in December 2022 to follow up on a historic result of 13m at 2.29g/t. The area is being extensively mined by artisanals, opening up further potential that will be tested by phase 2 drilling (Figure 3).

Hole From (m) To(m) Length (m) Au g/t LOKRC024 57 60 3 3.93 LOKRC025 42 62 20 2.45 LOKRC026 25 45 20 7.22

These new high-grade results sit within an active artisanal mining area that has not yet been fully assessed within the wider 12-km Lokolo trend.

https://montagegoldcorp.com/_resources/news/2023/~Images/2023-01-23/Picture3.png

Figure 3: Aerial Photo of Lokolo Main Showing Artisanal Working and Drill Results

Other Regional Targets Deliver Positive Results

2,407m of RC drilling to the end of 2022 was also completed on three additional district targets: Koban North, Sena, and Lokolo North. All targets returned high-grade intercepts and have the potential to develop into a satellite pits. Follow up drilling will take place in the first half of 2023.

Target Hole From (m) To(m) Length (m) Au g/t Koban North KBNRC001A 106 111 5 4.72 KBNRC003 51 64 13 2.06 KBNRC006 37 56 19 1.68 Sena SENARC002 89 98 9 2.39 SENARC003 47 56 9 1.62 SENARC004 6 21 15 2.37 Lokolo North LOKRC020 25 38 13 1.75 LOKRC021 38 58 20 1.74

Drilling at Koban North focussed on an area of mineralization across 200m in width with historic results that included 20m at 1.94g/t and 21m at 1.67g/t. Montage drilling has returned similar grades and widths over a strike length of 300m.

RC drilling at Sena was to follow up historic results from two aircore holes that included 19m at 1.57g/t and 19m at 1.75g/t over a strike length of 350m. The zone remains open.

At Lokolo North, RC drilling targeted a previously untested area of artisanal workings.

Outlook for 2023

Following the Seasonal break, drilling has resumed at Gbongogo with one RC rig that will soon be joined by a core rig. RC drilling will then move on to test other targets such as Bafretou South, Lokolo West and Yeré North. An aircore rig will commence testing of additional prospective target areas with the aim of generating new RC drill targets. Surface geochemical work is ongoing to add additional prospects for drill testing.

The Company's aim is to revise the KGP Feasibility Study by year-end 2023 incorporating Gbongogo and potentially one or more other highly prospective satellite prospects.

ABOUT MONTAGE GOLD CORP.

Montage is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Koné Gold Project, located in northwest Côte d'Ivoire, covering a total area of 2,258 sq km, and which currently hosts a Probable Mineral Reserve of 161.1Mt grading 0.66g/t for 3.42M ounces of gold. The Company released the results of a DFS on the Koné Gold Project on February 14, 2022, outlining a 15-year gold project producing an estimated 3.06M ounces of gold over life of mine, with average annual production of 207koz, and estimated peak production of 320koz. The project also contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.2Mt at 2.1g/t for 351,000oz at 1.2g/t cut off at the Gbongogo Prospect located 30km north of the Koné deposit. Montage is executing an exploration program in 2022/23 with the objective of discovering multiple high-grade satellite deposits to supplement the Probable Reserves at the Koné Gold Project. Montage has a management team and Board with significant experience in discovering and developing gold deposits in Africa.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE – GBONGOGO

The Mineral Resource Estimate for Gbongogo has an effective date of Aprill 22, 2022, and was carried out by Mr. Jonathon Abbott of MPR Geological Consultants of Perth, Western Australia who is considered to be independent of Montage Gold. Mr. Abbott is a member in good standing of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the commodity, style of mineralization under consideration and activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Abbott consents to the inclusion in this press release of the information, in the form and context in which it appears. For details regarding data verification, QA/QC, interpretations, details regarding drill results and the assumptions, parameters and related matters with respect to the Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate, please see the press release titled "Montage Gold Corp. Announces Government Approval of Mankono Exploration Permits and Provides Corporate Updates" dated September 8, 2022 and filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE – KONÉ GOLD PROJECT

The Mineral Reserve Estimate for the Koné Gold Project has an effective date of February 14, 2022 and was carried out by Ms. Joeline McGrath of Carci Mining Consultants Ltd. who is considered to be independent of Montage. Ms. McGrath is a member in good standing of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the work which she is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

The Mineral Resource Estimates for the Koné Gold Project have an effective date of August 12, 2021 and were carried out by Mr. Jonathon Abbott of MPR who is considered to be independent of Montage Gold. Mr. Abbott is a member in good standing of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the commodity, style of mineralization under consideration and activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

For further details of the data verification undertaken, exploration undertaken and associated QA/QC programs, and the interpretation thereof, and the assumptions, parameters and methods used to develop the Mineral Reserve Estimate and the Mineral Resource Estimates for the Koné Gold Project, please see the definitive feasibility study, entitled "Koné Gold Project, Côte d'Ivoire Definitive Feasibility Study National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report" (the "DFS") and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The DFS was prepared by Lycopodium Minerals Pty Ltd. and incorporates the work of Lycopodium and Specialist Consultants, including Mr. Abbott, under the supervision of Sandy Hunter, MAusIMM(CP), of Lycopodium, a Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101 who is independent of Montage. Readers are encouraged to read the DFS in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and exclusions that relate to the details summarized in this news release. The DFS is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE – NEW DISCOVERIES WITHIN KGP

Samples used for the results described have been prepared and analyzed by fire assay using a 50-gram charge at the Bureau Veritas facility in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. Field duplicate samples are taken, and blanks and standards are added to every batch submitted. QAQC has been approved in line with industry standards and interpretations reviewed the Qualified Person.

The technical contents of this press release have been approved by Hugh Stuart, BSc, MSc, a Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101. Mr. Stuart is the President of the Company, a Chartered Geologist and a Fellow of the Geological Society of London.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute Forward-looking Statements. Words such as "will", "intends", "proposed" and "expects" or similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Forward-looking Statements in this press release include statements related to the Company's resource properties and resource estimates, and the Company's plans, focus and objectives, including its exploration objectives and future exploration programs at Mankono and districtwide at the KGP, expectations that the Gbongogo Inferred Mineral Resource will become an Indicated Mineral Resource, expectations that the KGP will be improved and that additional higher grade resources will be added, the details regarding the conceptual exploration targets for Mankono, and timing for an updated technical report on the KGP. Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions, including, with respect to mineral resource estimates, those set out in the DFS and those set out under the heading "Mineral Resource Modeling and Estimation Assumptions – Gbongogo" in the press release titled "Montage Gold Corp. Announces Government Approval of Mankono Exploration Permits and Provides Corporate Updates" dated September 8, 2022 and filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties related to gold and other commodity prices, including lower than expected future gold prices which could reduce the economic returns on, or the viability of, a deposit, uncertainties inherent in the exploration of mineral properties such as incorrect resource estimates due to incorrect modelling or unforeseen geological conditions, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risk factors set forth in the Company's annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Montage to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Appendix 1: Listing of Intercept Detail

Prospect Hole ID Drill Type Collar Location

(UTM Zone 29N) Orientation Depth From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t mE mN mRL Dip Azim Gbongogo GBRC022 RC 769,320 993,418 365 -55 140 70 3 30 27 1.87 and 33 45 12 0.83 GBRC023A RC 769,286 993,385 363 -55 140 60 1 38 37 2.49 GBRC024 RC 769,249 993,422 359 -55 140 100 0 95 95 2.03 Including 51 64 13 9.75 GBRC025 RC 769,219 993,459 358 -55 140 160 49 119 70 2.25 GBRC026 RC 769,289 993,453 354 -55 140 108 0 78 78 2.70 GBRC027 RC 769,260 993,495 363 -55 140 151 53 138 85 1.70 GBRC028 RC 769,366 993,448 377 -55 140 60 0 21 21 1.01 GBRC029 RC 769,326 993,487 356 -55 140 100 34 69 35 0.80 GBRC030 RC 769,297 993,525 353 -55 140 130 38 88 50 2.04 and 95 107 12 0.86 GBRC031 RC 769,397 993,481 354 -55 140 60 0 10 10 0.63 and 29 45 16 0.78 GBRC032 RC 769,365 993,516 355 -55 140 108 35 44 9 0.74 and 67 84 17 1.86 GBRC033 RC 769,248 993,352 361 -55 140 100 3 52 49 2.29 GBRC034 RC 769,215 993,389 361 -55 140 110 0 6 6 0.69 and 48 53 5 1.14 and 70 80 10 0.90 GBRC035 RC 769,337 993,557 356 -55 140 132 46 49 3 4.66 and 55 108 53 1.39 GBRC036 RC 769,439 993,512 351 -55 140 100 No significant intercept GBRC037 RC 769,407 993,552 353 -55 140 100 45 59 14 1.43 GBRC038 RC 769,378 993,580 353 -55 140 130 74 102 28 1.92 GBRC039 RC 769,518 993,578 347 -55 140 100 No significant intercept GBRC040 RC 769,448 993,651 349 -55 140 100 No significant intercept GBRC041 RC 769,480 993,620 348 -55 140 100 No significant intercept GBRC042 RC 769,428 993,680 350 -55 140 100 No significant intercept GBRC043 RC 769,590 993,642 345 -55 140 100 No significant intercept GBRC044 RC 769,559 993,686 345 -55 140 100 No significant intercept GBRC045 RC 769,526 993,719 346 -55 140 100 No significant intercept GBRC046 RC 769,497 993,752 346 -55 140 100 No significant intercept GBRC047 RC 769,686 993,700 342 -55 140 100 No significant intercept GBRC048 RC 769,640 993,741 344 -55 140 100 No significant intercept GBRC049 RC 769,606 993,782 344 -55 140 100 No significant intercept GBRC050 RC 769,568 993,815 344 -55 140 100 No significant intercept Koban North KBNRC001A RC 770,076 1,000,721 405 -55 105 120 46 59 13 0.79 and 106 111 5 4.72 KBNRC002 RC 770,116 1,000,705 406 -55 105 108 5 19 14 1.33 KBNRC003 RC 770,156 1,000,696 408 -55 105 120 4 20 16 1.33 and 51 64 13 2.06 and 75 87 12 0.44 KBNRC004 RC 770,201 1,000,682 411 -55 105 100 No significant intercept KBNRC005 RC 770,025 1,000,549 404 -55 105 120 72 81 9 0.97 KBNRC006 RC 770,068 1,000,535 407 -55 105 120 19 24 5 1.82 and 27 37 10 0.97 and 37 56 19 1.68 KBNRC007 RC 770,116 1,000,525 412 -55 105 102 17 22 5 1.74 KBNRC008 RC 770,196 1,000,500 421 -55 105 108 77 82 5 1.95 KBNRC009 RC 770,162 1,000,511 418 -55 105 100 No significant intercept KBNRC010 RC 769,950 1,000,358 397 -55 105 100 No significant intercept KBNRC011 RC 769,995 1,000,342 399 -55 105 144 No significant intercept KBNRC012 RC 770,055 1,000,304 404 -55 105 100 25 43 18 0.86 KBNRC013 RC 770,096 1,000,312 409 -55 105 125 No significant intercept KBNRC014 RC 770,166 1,000,296 418 -55 105 100 No significant intercept Sena SENARC001 RC 769,822 997,973 375 -55 109 110 No significant intercept SENARC002 RC 769,866 997,958 376 -55 109 100 89 98 9 2.39 SENARC003 RC 769,910 997,939 378 -55 109 110 47 56 9 1.62 SENARC004 RC 769,959 997,921 378 -55 109 100 6 21 15 2.37 SENARC005 RC 769,837 997,861 375 -55 109 108 55 74 19 0.72 SENARC006 RC 769,878 997,845 379 -55 109 100 No significant intercept SENARC007 RC 769,801 997,766 382 -55 109 102 11 14 3 6.15 SENARC008 RC 769,846 997,751 387 -55 109 100 No significant intercept SENARC009 RC 769,894 997,739 380 -55 109 100 No significant intercept Lokolo North LOKRC018 RC 781,282 991,892 362 -55 350 120 No significant intercept LOKRC019 RC 781,326 991,896 362 -55 350 120 20 26 6 0.89 80 83 3 0.71 LOKRC020 RC 781,376 991,905 362 -55 350 120 25 38 13 1.75 97 109 12 0.95 LOKRC021 RC 781,416 991,901 362 -55 350 108 23 27 4 0.73 38 58 20 1.74 LOKRC022 RC 781,475 991,924 361 -55 350 130 No significant intercept Lokolo Main LOKRC023 RC 778,442 989,727 374 -55 350 81 No significant intercept LOKRC024 RC 778,473 989,688 373 -55 315 100 57 60 3 3.93 LOKRC025 RC 778,523 989,735 371 -55 315 100 42 62 20 2.45 LOKRC026 RC 778,557 989,775 370 -55 315 98 25 45 20 7.22 27 31 4 31.57 LOKRC027 RC 778,493 989,772 372 -55 315 80 No significant intercept LOKRC028 RC 778,643 989,818 367 -55 315 80 37 51 14 0.65 LOKRC029 RC 778,660 989,794 367 -55 315 100 75 82 7 1.05

