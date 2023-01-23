MRG Live Presents Modi Live!

Modi Will Bring His Critically Acclaimed Comedy Show to The West Coast This June

Tickets On Sale Wednesday, January 25, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Voted one of the top 10 comedians in New York City by The Hollywood Reporter, Modi is one of the comedy circuit's most sought-after performers. Featured on HBO, CBS, NBC, ABC, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, and E! Entertainment, Modi has received rave reviews in The New York Times, Time Out NY and The New York Post. This June, Modi will break out of the club circuit to perform to larger audiences at 3 venues in California. Tickets will be available for purchase on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10 am PST on admitone.com .

Modi has previously headlined rooms around the country and around the world. He has toured in the United Kingdom, Holland, and Israel and performs in comedy festivals and special venues, including Montreal's Just for Laughs Comedy Festival and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Following his UK & Canadian tour stops, Modi will bring his unique brand of comedy to destinations across the west coast, ending his tour with his biggest show to date at the beautiful, historic Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.

Dates are as follows:

June 1, 2023 - Hollywood Theatre, Vancouver, BC

June 4, 2023 - Kirkland Performance Center in Seattle, WA

June 6, 2023 - Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA

June 8, 2023 - The Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, CA

Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, Modi Rosenfeld emigrated with his family to the United States at the age of seven and was raised on Long Island. After graduating from Boston University, he worked as an investment banker until his first open-mic night made him realize that stand-up was his true calling. Equipped with a sharp wit and a knack for reading an audience, Modi has gone on to become a successful fixture in New York's vibrant comedy scene, often doing bits that incorporate his heritage, and he is a hit with diverse Jewish audiences as well as fans of all backgrounds and beliefs.

Along with performing his own stand up shows around the globe, Modi hosts his "AND HERE'S MODI" podcast available on YouTube & Spotify. Modi is also co-founder of The Chosen Comedy Festival with fellow comedians Elon Gold and Dani Zoldan.

As Modi's profile continues to grow, west coast fans have the opportunity to see him perform some of his biggest shows to date. With the anticipation of new and loyal fans alike coming together to see Modi, MRG Live is offering a presale on Tuesday, January 24 at 10 am PST with access code, MODIWESTCOAST.

About MRG Live:

MRG Live is a leading independent North American concert and entertainment production company. Founded in 2008, MRG Live has since become Canada's largest concert and entertainment promotion company and expanded into the USA in 2020. It produces over 1,000 events annually, not only servicing MRG's 9 owned and operated or programmed venues, but also producing concerts coast-to-coast across Canada and in key US markets 3rd party venues ranging from clubs to theaters to arenas. Our strategic approach is to develop artists and markets in a focused and strategic way focused on the fan and artist experience.

