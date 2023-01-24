Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Holland - Springfield, Ohio

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Ohio

HOLLAND, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Holland, Ohio, in the shopping center next to Kroger Marketplace and Pharmacy. This location offers convenient hours, including early morning and late evening appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/HollandSpringfield.

"I'm excited to work with patients in the Holland community to identify the source of their pain or injury and find the most efficient and effective method to overcome it," said Kyle Platek, DPT, ATC and Clinic Manager of Athletico Holland – Springfield. "With the opening of this clinic, I look forward to creating an environment where patients and staff can grow and work together."

In addition to in-clinic treatment at Holland – Springfield, Athletico is expanding access to care by offering virtual appointments from the convenience of your own home. Patients have the option to have their condition assessed and treated virtually by a licensed physical or occupational therapist through a secure online video chat.

Services available at Athletico Holland – Springfield include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

Headache rehabilitation – Our headache specialists provide treatment for headaches that fall into the cervicogenic and migraine categories. Physical therapy can decrease and/or resolve the intensity and frequency of headache symptoms, as well as improve your function, mobility and quality of life. – Our headache specialists provide treatment for headaches that fall into the cervicogenic and migraine categories. Physical therapy can decrease and/or resolve the intensity and frequency of headache symptoms, as well as improve your function, mobility and quality of life.

Temporomandibular joint disorder (TMD) – For individuals with jaw pain, difficulty chewing, or clicking/grating sounds in the jaw, our TMD specialists can provide treatment, including manual therapy, anti-inflammatory modalities, posture correction, and therapeutic exercises to strengthen and increase the motion of the affected area. – For individuals with jaw pain, difficulty chewing, or clicking/grating sounds in the jaw, our TMD specialists can provide treatment, including manual therapy, anti-inflammatory modalities, posture correction, and therapeutic exercises to strengthen and increase the motion of the affected area.

Additionally, Athletico Holland – Springfield:

Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Holland – Springfield

7117 Orchard Centre Dr.

Holland, Ohio, 43528

Phone: 567-297-2050

www.athletico.com/HollandSpringfield

HollandSpringfield@athletico.com

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy is a leading provider of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With the recent acquisition of Pivot Physical Therapy, Athletico operates more than 900 locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia. We are committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, inclusive work environment, and attention to quality and high standard of care. Delivering market-leading patient outcomes and satisfaction are at the core of what we do, as measured by our industry leading patient satisfaction scores and recognition as a National Top-Tier Provider by the CMS Quality Payment Program. We are also passionate about giving back to the communities we serve through outreach, volunteer and fundraising initiatives supported by the Athletico Cares Foundation. Our comprehensive services include physical and occupational therapy, workers' compensation and onsite employer services, athletic training, and over 50 specialty services, including free assessments, pelvic health, spine health, hand therapy, concussion management, and more. For more information, or to find an Athletico clinic near you, visit www.athletico.com.

