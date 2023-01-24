Healing Sounds, Rest, Fitness for Emotional Wellbeing…RoundGlass Identifies Wellness Trends for 2023

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundGlass, a global Wholistic Wellbeing company has identified cutting-edge wellness trends for the year 2023. Wellbeing researchers and experts at RoundGlass dived deep into wellness science research to pick trends that will define how we live, heal, and thrive in the new year.

For example, how meditation has moved from being a practice centred on mental wellbeing to now helping people with pain and physical ailments. And how people are now seeing an emotional side to fitness where they want to know how a workout will make them feel and live better instead of how it will make them look.

Prakriti Poddar, Global Head, Mental Health and Wellbeing, RoundGlass, says, "The world is shifting to a multidisciplinary approach when it comes to wellbeing. This includes emotional and social wellbeing instead of strictly following 'the life of the solitary mind'. We're seeing an increase in spirituality and other therapeutic interventions that individuals are opting for when it comes to wellbeing." The wellness trends have been identified by Prakriti and Dr David Vago, Lead Research at RoundGlass.

Dr David Vago, Lead, Research, RoundGlass adds, "New research shows that meditation has moved from being an activity centred on improving focus and relaxation to helping people manage pain and with physical ailments as well."

Furthermore, as a leader in the wellbeing space, RoundGlass's five new wellness trends for 2023 can be incorporated into one's daily life. These trends are applicable to individuals across age groups, for focused needs that one might have. Some of these trends are:

Immersive and Healing Sound: Healing through sound is expected to gain more traction in 2023. Soundscapes, including binaural beats, 3-D spatial audio, and isochronic tones can help in stimulating and entraining the brain to reduce anxiety, facilitate relaxation, improve concentration, and promote healing. In fact, therapeutic playlists are now being composed for clinical and hospitality settings.

Rise of Rest: 2023 is going to be about slowing down and taking a pause. People will choose soothing sound baths and restorative yoga over HIIT (high-intensity interval training) classes and hustle culture. There is also an ever-greater emphasis on sleep as the ultimate form of self-care. If it is technology that has robbed you of your sleep, it is sleep technology with its aides and gadgets that will help you get eight hours of restful slumber. Choose from a wide variety of apps that offer sleep stories and sleep meditations and download them to rest, reset and revitalise.

The Emotional Side of Fitness: There's been a positive shift in the ethos of today's fitness world, from "how will this workout make me look?" to "how will this workout make me feel and live a better life?" People are becoming interested in workouts that support their emotional wellbeing and mental health while helping relieve the effects of day-to-day stress.

Mind-Body Therapies: Some of these have lingered on the fringe of wellness spaces but are now gaining credibility with new evidence supporting their impact on health and wellness.

Meditation for Physical Wellbeing: We all know that meditation helps our mental wellbeing but now a growing amount of scientific data is showing that this wellbeing practice is also helping people manage pain and physical ailments. A recent study published in July 2022 in the journal PAIN, showed that mindfulness meditation reduced the perception of pain by up to 33%.

Nithya Shanti , Sunaina Rekhi and Mansi Mahajan. It also explores wellbeing through food and music and provides access to healthy recipes, music for meditation, sleep and more. To help people follow these trends, RoundGlass's Living App is enabling access to authentic wellbeing content on meditation and mindfulness and yoga created by some of the best teachers in the world such asand Mansi Mahajan. It also explores wellbeing through food and music and provides access to healthy recipes, music for meditation, sleep and more.

RoundGlass is a global wholistic wellbeing company dedicated to empowering and enabling people on their personal wellbeing journey. Our mission is simple yet ambitious: to deliver Wholistic Wellbeing to create a happier, healthier, and more joyful world. We work to achieve this by investing in and developing new technology, sharing knowledge, and focusing on action for the good of the individual, their community, and the wider world.

