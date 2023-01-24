InventHelp Inventor Develops New Tool-Washing Device for Mechanics (OSK-375)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a timesaving way for mechanics to wash dirty or greasy tools," said an inventor, from Somerville, Mass. and his partner from New York; "so we invented the TOOL CLEAN. Our design would keep tools organized, clean and in top working condition."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The patent-pending invention provides an automatic tool-washing device for mechanics. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manually cleaning tools. As a result, it eliminates the frustration associated with dirty and greasy tools and it provides added protection, convenience and organization. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for mechanics and do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OSK-375, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

