InventHelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Bath Seat for Foot Care Tasks (PBT-260)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to sit and wash the feet, trim toenails or paint toenails while in the bathroom," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the PEDI- COMFORT. My design eliminates the need to bend and strain and it offers an alternative to asking for assistance."

The patent-pending invention provides a specially designed chair that can be used while caring for the feet. In doing so, it can be used for cleaning the feet as well as painting and trimming toenails. As a result, it increases comfort and safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features an adjustable and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hospitals, nursing homes, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

