Opyn Market Appoints Business and Technology Leader Judy Webb-Fisher to Chief Product Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opyn Market, the leading transformative healthtech company in delivering healthcare transparency and patient choice, announced the promotion of Judy Webb-Fisher to Senior Vice President, Chief Product Officer.

In this newly created role, Webb-Fisher focuses on product strategy and development efforts that will continue to provide intelligent automation, transparency, and platform solutions to deliver quality care and reduce expenses for patients, payors, and providers.

Webb-Fisher brings proven success designing and launching product solutions within the P&C industry. With over 35 years of experience across claims, cost containment, and technology development, she has a deep understanding of the unique needs of the workers' compensation and healthcare industries and a passion for executing on process enhancements that improve patient care.

"As a highly strategic, data-driven leader who knows how to execute on corporate growth initiatives, Judy has been an instrumental member of the Opyn team and has helped oversee the successful launch of our marketplace platform," says Matthew Padden, President of Opyn Market. "Her results-oriented approach has contributed to a strong track record of transformational products, and we're thrilled that she's joined us in this new role."

Prior to Opyn, Webb-Fisher served as Vice President of Decision Support at Coventry Workers' Compensation Services, where she delivered the industry's largest workers' compensation data warehouse. In addition, she led the data analytics team in providing critical and complex internal and external data analysis. She also worked as a Director at CNA, where she managed medical cost containment programs for claims and led a business technology team developing new digital solutions – including electronic claim file and bill payment.

"Whether our users provide care, receive care, or pay for care, Opyn is dedicated to empowering them with information and options so they can find the best value in their healthcare experience," says Webb-Fisher. "I am proud to be part of an accomplished leadership team that is bringing transparency to a historically opaque system. Together, we will continue to enhance and deliver innovative products that help patients get the quality care they deserve while improving bottom lines for everyone involved."

