Reach New Heights With Maybelline New York's Lash Sensational Sky High Tinted Primer

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybelline New York, the #1 Cosmetics Brand in the world, has launched its latest innovation in mascara and first of its kind from the brand, Lash Sensational Sky High Tinted Primer.

Maybelline New York Sky High Tinted Primer lengthens, thickens and darkens lashes for the ultimate sky high effect. The serum-infused, soft-black tinted formula is crafted with ceramides & pro vitamin B5 to help care for lashes.

The latest addition to the Sky High family features the same Flex Tower Brush, which separates lashes for extended length and amplified impact, defying clumps.

"We listened to the fans of Sky High who wanted to bring even more volume and extreme length to America's new favorite mascara. This new innovation will help you achieve up to 1.5x the volume vs original Sky High alone. The bonus is its versatility – you can wear it alone for a more natural look and with the infused care, lashes also feel soft after 4 weeks of use," says Tina Liu, US Marketing Director for Maybelline New York.

Application Tips:

Use Sky High Tinted Primer before mascara. Glide brush from lash base to tip and allow primer to dry before applying mascara on top. Amplify with Lash Sensational Sky High mascara for up to 1.5X the volume!

Lash Sensational Sky High Tinted Primer is now available online and at mass-market retailers nationwide. SRP: $12.99

About Maybelline New York:

Maybelline New York was developed in 1915 by Thomas L. Williams and is the number one cosmetics brand in the world. Inspired by his sister Mabel's homemade lash booster made from coal and Vaseline, Williams created the brand now available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulations with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York's mission is to offer innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for everyone. In 2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression. For more information log on to www.maybelline.com/bravetogether

