Rejuve.AI and TruDiagnostic Collaborate to Create more Accurate Chronological Age Prediction Tools

The collaboration will yield insights from more than 10,000 patient datasets.

Will concentrate on developing the most accurate chronological age prediction tools available to date.

Will also generate methylation risk scores based on DNA methylation data to predict protein and metabolite concentrations.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rejuve.AI and TruDiagnostic have partnered to generate insights into the biology of aging and the relationship between DNA methylation (measuring DNA expression regulatory elements), metabolomics (the study of chemical metabolites of body processes), and proteomics (the study peptides and proteins) using TruDiagnostic's rich data set and Rejuve's AI expertise.

TruDiagnostic is a leading health data company with a focus on multi omics and insights gained from the fluid epigenome. Established in early 2020, after development and build out of its 10,000 sq ft state of the art laboratory with Illumina equipment and consultation it launched its first provider and patient test “TruAge”. Today, TruDiagnostic has built a premiere epigenetic database of DNA Methylation markers and covariates which is one of the largest in the world. (PRNewsfoto/TruDiagnostic) (PRNewswire)

Machine learning to develop highly accurate chronological age prediction algorithms based on DNA methylation samples.

The groups announced today that they will be collaborating to generate insights from 10,000+ patient methylation and multi-omic datasets. The collaboration's primary goal will be to develop algorithms for quantitative prediction of protein and metabolites in the body as well as qualitative description of proteomic and metabolomic clinical measures. Furthermore, TruDiagnostic and Rejuve.AI will use machine learning to develop highly accurate chronological age prediction algorithms based on over 3,000 unique longitudinal DNA methylation samples.

This research will help researchers better understand the complex relationship between multiomic variations in aging and disease, such as through automated mechanistic simulation of human body systems. Furthermore, as part of an AI model and data consensus on the rejuve.ai platform, which is currently in beta, these unique datasets will inform and support the longevity insights delivered to our platform members.

AI/longevity project Rejuve.AI released their mobile Longevity application for iOS and Android in Closed Beta June 2022, and expects it to move on to general public launch early this year. Rejuve.AI's unique neural-symbolic AI techniques have proved especially valuable at handling the complex and high-dimensional nature of biological datasets.

TruDiagnostic is a leading provider of DNA methylation and biological aging tests featuring the DunedinPACE epigenetic algorithm, offered via an exclusive license agreement between TruDiagnostic and Duke University.

As an additional part of this partnership, Rejuve.AI Network members will receive exclusive discounts on TruDiagnostic test kits via the Longevity app upon official release.

About Rejuve.AI

Rejuve.AI is SIngularityNET's revolutionary, decentralized, AI-driven solution that aims to help humanity achieve radical longevity, compensating participants for their data and making the resulting breakthroughs affordable and accessible for all.

About TruDiagnostic:

TruDiagnostic is a health data company and CLIA certified lab specializing in understanding and interpreting the fluid epigenome. Today, TruDiagnostic is currently involved in several clinical studies to examine the effectiveness of products that claim to offer anti-aging benefits, and research projects to create and validate other algorithms to track aging and disease.

Contacts:

TruDiagnostic Inc.

Hannah Went

937-570-0471

Support@TruDiagnostic.com

Rejuve.ai

Lewis Farrell

650-485-9912

lewis.farrell@rejuve.ai



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TruDiagnostic