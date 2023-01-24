Suburban Propane Collaborates with Historic Tours of America to Provide Funding to The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation

Donation helps preserve museum, support civic engagement, education, and historic and cultural influences of the Truman era

WHIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today collaborated with Historic Tours of America to provide funding to The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation , a non-profit that supports The Harry S. Truman Little White House, the State of Florida's only presidential museum through programming and community outreach.

On January 24th, Key West Mayor Teri Johnston joined representatives from Suburban Propane, Historic Tours of America, and The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation at a donation presentation at The Harry S. Truman Little White House. The donation is made in support of The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation's mission to preserve The Harry S. Truman Little White House.

"The City of Key West appreciates the generosity of Suburban Propane by supporting historic venues like the incredible Harry S. Truman Little White House," said Key West Mayor Teri Johnston. "This is a shining example of our Key West vision statement for 2023 'Honoring our past while preparing for the future.'"

Originally constructed in 1890 as naval officers' housing, The Harry S. Truman Little White House is the only presidential museum in Florida. The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation supports preservation of the historic house, programming and community outreach, working towards its restoration to the 1949 period of historic significance. The Museum continues to host presidents, dignitaries, and world leaders alike.

"SuburbanCares is dedicated to giving back to the communities in which we live and operate. We are honored to help preserve the rich history of our country through a donation to The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "It's the support of organizations like these that enable us to protect our national treasures for future generations to learn from the past."

"The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation is honored to be recognized by Suburban Propane, a leader in providing clean energy to over a million people and businesses across the country. Suburban Propane shares a significant date with Harry Truman, 1945. In 1945 Truman became President of the United States and Suburban Propane Gas Corporation was formed, having started as Rock Gas in 1928. This generous donation will be used by the Foundation to help preserve the museum, fund programming that supports civic engagement, education, and the historical and cultural influences of the Truman era," said Rachel Katzenberger, Deputy Director of the Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation.

The endeavor is part of the Company's SuburbanCares initiative which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous underserved communities including Spokane, WA; Lake Worth, FL; Boston, MA; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; San Diego, CA; Albany, NY; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and fed healthcare professionals in 2020 in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C.

Historic Tours of America works with The Harry S. Truman Little White House as part of the company's historical tour offers and utilizes clean-burning propane for 90% of its fleet, including its Key West operation and throughout the country.

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable energy and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's nearly 95-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a solution to a green energy future and its commitment to investing in and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

About The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation:

It is the mission of The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation to preserve The Harry S. Truman Little White House, Florida's only presidential museum, and programming that supports civic engagement, education and the historical and cultural influences of the Truman era. The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation is dedicated to sharing the stories and archival objects of Truman, his Key West lifestyle and presidential meetings that took place at his Little White House. The House continues to host presidents, dignitaries and world leaders for summits, relaxation, recuperation and peace talks, playing a role in the shaping of America's future here and abroad. For more information visit www.trumanlittlewhitehouse.org/foundation.

About Historic Tours of America:

Historic Tours of America, Inc. (HTA) is an entertainment company which provides historically oriented vacation experiences for our guests through the operation of trolleys, street trains, high speed ferry, themed retail stores, festival marketplaces, historic homes and museums in Key West, Florida; Boston, Massachusetts; San Diego, California; Savannah, Georgia; Washington DC and St. Augustine, Florida.

The HTA strategy is to capitalize on the Historic Tours of America brand, while focusing on heritage tourism. In this process, they maintain an emphasis on guest communication and satisfaction, product value, superior vehicles and industry trends to profitably expand the entertainment business in each of the cities in which HTA currently operates and in other vacation destinations across the United States. For more information, visit www.historictours.com .

