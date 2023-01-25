Conagra Brands Debuts Delicious Collection of New Products

Sweet Treats and creative partnerships highlight January debuts

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, is debuting a tasty collection of sweet treats, breakfast mixes and flavored seeds this month across top brands such as Snack Pack, Duncan Hines, Mrs. Butterworth's and DAVID Seeds.

Conagra Brands, Inc., one of North America's leading branded food companies, is debuting a tasty collection of sweet treats, breakfast mixes and flavored seeds this month across several top brands. Snack Pack STARBURST™ All Pink Juicy Gels deliver a taste experience designed to mimic the mouthwatering effect of eating a strawberry flavored STARBURST®. (PRNewswire)

"Our teams are constantly innovating so that our food delivers fun and flavor," said Lucy Brady, President of Grocery & Snacks for Conagra Brands. "With the addition of dynamic licensing partners that team with our iconic brands, our collection of new products is one that we're excited to share with consumers."

Highlighting the new arrivals is Snack Pack, featuring four new flavors of puddings and gels, three of which include an external licensing partner.

Snack Pack Cinnabon®: Snack Pack Cinnabon evokes a delicious, craveable experience featuring two indulgent layers inspired by the iconic Cinnabon cinnamon roll. The top layer includes a thick cream cheese frosting flavored pudding, followed by a layer of Cinnabon cinnamon roll flavored pudding made with the Cinnabon's signature Makara cinnamon.

Snack Pack Fruity PEBBLES™: Created to match the beloved yet secret cereal flavor profile, Snack Pack Fruity PEBBLES features blue and yellow pudding that will bring the "Yabba Dabba Doo™-licious!" to snack time. Officially licensed from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

Snack Pack Ice Cream Sandwich Pudding: This indulgent offering features three types of premium imported cocoa making the recipe Snack Pack's richest pudding yet.

Snack Pack STARBURST™ All Pink Juicy Gels: With a taste experience designed to mimic the mouthwatering effect of eating a strawberry flavored STARBURST®, Snack Pack STARBURST™ All Pink Juicy Gels are bursting with iconic ALL PINK flavor.

In addition to Snack Pack Cinnabon, Conagra's partnership with the beloved cinnamon roll brand extends to three other new products:

Duncan Hines EPIC Cinnabon® Muffin Kit: The latest arrival in Duncan Hines popular EPIC collection, these delightfully over-the-top muffins are filled with cinnamon sugar from Cinnabon, purveyor of world-famous cinnamon rolls, then topped with delicious streusel and cream cheese icing.

Mrs. Butterworth's EPIC Cinnabon® Pancake Kit: Cinnamon roll pancake mix, cream cheese flavored icing and cinnamon and brown sugar swirl complete the Mrs. Butterworth's EPIC experience with craveable flavor of a Cinnabon cinnamon roll.

Mrs. Butterworth's Cinnabon® Syrup: Looking to add the flavor of Cinnabon to the top of any stack of pancakes or waffles? Mrs. Butterworth's offers the craveable taste of Cinnabon in a new syrup that is sure to delight fans of cinnamon rolls everywhere.

And with baseball training camps beginning in just a few days, now is the time to pick up a little heat for the 2023 season. DAVID® Seeds, America's #1 seed brand¹, is partnering with another category leader, Frank's RedHot®, America's #1 selling hot sauce², on the DAVID Frank's RedHot Jumbo Sunflower Seeds. They're now available at convenience, grocery and sporting goods stores, as well as through e-Commerce channels.

For more information on Conagra Brands, including innovation from the company's roster of nearly 100 brands, visit conagrabrands.com.

1, 2 Source: IRI U.S. POS, MULO, 52 Weeks Ending 11.22.22

CINNABON® and the Cinnabon logo are registered trademarks of Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC. ©2022

Fruity PEBBLES CEREAL is a trademark of Post Consumer Brands, LLC. THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera. (s22)

© Mars or Affiliates. STARBURST Brand used under license.

Frank's RedHot®, a McCormick & Co., Inc. brand, is a registered trademark of the French's Food Company, LLC.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Dan Skinner

Conagra Brands

(312) 549 -5636

Dan.Skinner@conagra.com

Conagra Brands, Inc., one of North America's leading branded food companies, is debuting a tasty collection of sweet treats, breakfast mixes and flavored seeds this month across several top brands. Duncan Hines EPIC Cinnabon® Muffin Kit is the latest arrival in Duncan Hines popular EPIC collection. These delightfully over-the-top muffins are filled with cinnamon sugar from Cinnabon, purveyor of world-famous cinnamon rolls, then topped with delicious streusel and cream cheese icing. (PRNewswire)

Conagra Brands, Inc., one of North America's leading branded food companies, is debuting a tasty collection of sweet treats, breakfast mixes and flavored seeds this month across several top brands. DAVID® Seeds, America’s #1 seed brand, is partnering with another category leader, Frank’s RedHot®, America’s #1 selling hot sauce, on the DAVID Frank’s RedHot Jumbo Sunflower Seeds. (PRNewswire)

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. (PRNewsfoto/Conagra Brands) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.