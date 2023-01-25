CorroHealth Names John Wallace Chief Commercial Officer

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CorroHealth has named John Wallace as the group's Chief Commercial Officer. Previously, Wallace served as President of the company's HCC coding and global services, growing the segment by more than 40 percent over the last two years.

In his new role, Wallace will work closely with clients to further build the CorroHealth brand as a clinically led strategic partner. He will also lead his team in continually improving client service and accelerating successes with CorroHealth customers. Additionally, he will lead all sales and marketing teams and initiatives.

CorroHealth CEO Pat Leonard said, "I am thrilled that John has accepted this new position, given his record of accomplishment as President of our HCC coding and global services. His dedication to client service is unparalleled, and our clients can expect even higher levels of customer service and data-driven insights with John leading the way."

"At CorroHealth, our mission is to help our clients succeed. That's why I am laser-focused on our customers, helping them ensure appropriate documentation, coding, billing, and collections so they can provide the highest levels of care to the people in the communities they serve," Wallace said. "CorroHealth is unique because we are physician-led and data-driven, which allows us to understand each customer's individual needs and help them set strategies and execute tactics better than any other company."

Wallace has a history of success in the healthcare industry. Prior to being named Chief Commercial Officer, he served as President of HCC coding and global services for CorroHealth. Previously, he served as Group CEO & Board Director for Visionary RCM; Senior Vice President & General Manager, Accountable Care Services at Change Healthcare; President & COO, ACO Partner Inc.; and President & COO, MED3OOO Practice Resources.

About CorroHealth

CorroHealth is the leading provider of clinically led healthcare analytics and technology-driven solutions dedicated to positively impacting the financial performance of hospitals and health systems. With more than 8,500 employees worldwide, CorroHealth delivers integrated solutions, proven expertise, intelligent technology, and scalability to address needs across the entire revenue cycle. To learn more, visit corrohealth.com.

Media Contact:

Mellissa Gardner, Senior Vice President of Marketing

mellissa.gardner@corrohealth.com

