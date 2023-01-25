IceCure's ProSense Presented in Hands-On Training Course at The American Society of Breast Surgeons Breast Follows Ultrasound Course

Professional training courses are well-timed following IceCure's FDA filing for marketing authorization of ProSense with breakthrough indication

CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, the ProSense® System that destroys tumors by freezing, today announced that on January 13-14, 2023, the Company participated in the American Society of Breast Surgeons ("ASBrS") Breast Fellows Ultrasound Course in Cincinnati, Ohio. The diagnostic and interventional breast ultrasound course was organized by ASBrS.

The course was moderated by Dr. Michael Berry and Dr. Richard Fine of the West Cancer Center in Germantown, Tennessee, both investigators in IceCure's ICE3 ProSense trial in early-stage, low-risk breast cancer in patients who are at high risk to surgery. Dr. Fine led a session of the course on cryoablation of breast tumors with ProSense and conducted a hands-on workshop and demonstration.

"ProSense was very well received by course participants who got hands-on training with our cryoablation system," stated Eyal Shamir, IceCure's Chief Executive Officer. "We welcome the ASBrS's role in addressing the need to provide more training in ultrasound for breast surgeons, as it is a key skill necessary for performing minimally invasive treatments like cryoablation. Clinician training is an important component of IceCure's multifaceted cooperation with the ASBrS with the aim of advancing the standard of care for breast cancer. As we look forward to the FDA's response to our recent regulatory filing for marketing authorization, conducting awareness and training around cryoablation for breast procedures supports our commercial rollout."

About IceCure Medical Ltd.

IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared to-date by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and approved in European with the CE Mark.

