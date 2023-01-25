Nimbello Launches Next-Generation Accounts Payable Automation Solution

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nimbello, a provider of purchase-to-pay cloud software for accounts payable (AP) professionals, today announced its entry into the AP automation industry. The Company delivers a modern, easy-to-use software platform that helps organizations automate their AP functions. Customers trust Nimbello to help scale their finance operations, solidify the vendor supply chain, free up cash, increase efficiency, and provide insights into corporate spending.

Nimbello was founded as Easy Access in 2010 to streamline and simplify the AP workflow process. The Company has a solid foundation of over 50 customers and the experience of processing more than 20 million complex invoices for some of the top names in higher education, healthcare, and manufacturing. The company has attracted a talented team and is well-positioned to be a leader in the industry, thanks in part to a recent capital raise that will be used to accelerate hiring across product, engineering, sales, and marketing teams. Throughout 2023, Nimbello will roll out additional functionality and service offerings to its existing and new customers.

The founders of the company come from careers in accounting and technology. "We have over 25 years of experience in the field and have developed a software that streamlines the AP process and provides a white-glove service to our customers," said Milind Agtey, President of Nimbello. "With the recent influx of capital and leadership, we are excited to take our product and services global."

Nimbello closely partners with its customers to modernize their financial departments and workflow processes. The company's offerings enable an AP team to transition from administrative processors to strategic business partners.

About Nimbello

Nimbello makes payable transactions simple. The Company delivers an accounts payable automation solution that enables organizations to deliver an effortless purchase-to-pay experience. With over 50 clients and more than 20 million invoices processed, Nimbello helps its customers put their AP process on autopilot, saving time and money, while improving accuracy and on-time payments.

Learn more at www.nimbello.com

Media Contact:

Will Wiegler

wwiegler@nimbello.com

Sales Contact:

Charlie Conlin

cconlin@nimbello.com

View original content:

SOURCE Nimbello