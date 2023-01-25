Olympus Wins 2022 GOOD DESIGN Award

Innovative design of the POWERSEAL surgical energy device recognized with prestigious award

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Olympus POWERSEAL™ 5mm Curved Jaw Sealer/Divider, Double-Action won the 2022 GOOD DESIGN® Award within the Medical Category. Olympus is a global technology leader in designing and delivering innovative solutions for medical and surgical procedures.

The Olympus POWERSEAL 5mm Curved Jaw Sealer/Divider, Double-Action won the 2022 GOOD DESIGN® Award within the Medical Category. It is an advanced bipolar electrosurgical device intended for use in laparoscopic/minimally invasive or open surgical procedures where ligation and division of vessels, tissue bundles, and lymphatics are desired. It is designed to deliver the clinical performance that surgeons expect with efficiency and comfort. (PRNewswire)

Judges selected POWERSEAL to receive the award from among a record-setting number of submissions. Approximately 4,000 shortlisted entries were judged by independent and international jurors with the awards given to the designs with the highest design quality, innovation degree, and superior design.

"We are thrilled to see that the thoughtful design of the POWERSEAL has been recognized with a Good Design Award," said Phil Roy, Global Vice President for Surgical Devices at Olympus Corporation. "Surgery is a very physically demanding profession, and it's important that the advanced energy devices we produce for surgeons are both clinically effective and easy to use."

The POWERSEAL Sealer/Divider is an advanced bipolar electrosurgical device intended for use in laparoscopic/minimally invasive or open surgical procedures where ligation and division of vessels, tissue bundles, and lymphatics are desired. It is designed to deliver the clinical performance that surgeons expect with efficiency and comfort. Notable design features include:

Multifunctional design supports the many ways a surgeon might want to use the device, e.g., dissecting, grasping, and cutting;

Demonstrated efficiency in sealing and transection speed across tissue; i

Latch-on/latch-off setting that supports surgeon preference and technique;

Ergonomic design to improve surgeon comfort throughout a surgical procedure, inclusive of reduced reach distances to POWERSEAL Sealer/Divider controls, significantly reduced squeeze force requirements for the Jaw Lever and Cut Trigger, and a sculpted handle design that maximizes surface area contact with the surgeon's hand; ii

Energy button design that minimizes required thumb movement to activate energy.

GOOD DESIGN is the first, oldest and longest running design prize in the world that honors all design achievements in all its disciplines. The awards are bestowed annually by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

For more information about the POWERSEAL Sealer/Divider, visit the POWERSEAL product page.

The POWERSEAL device is intended for single use only and has not been shown to be effective for tubal sterilization or tubal coagulation for sterilization procedures. Consult with a qualified professional prior to utilizing on patients who have electronic implants to avoid possible hazard.

i Internal test report DN0043135

ii Internal test report DN0046457

About Olympus

Olympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions for the medical industry. For more than 100 years, Olympus has focused on making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping to detect, prevent, and treat disease; furthering scientific research; and ensuring public safety.

As a leading medical technology company, Olympus uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients and their safety. Olympus' Medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, system integration solutions, medical services, and a wide range of endotherapy instruments for endoscopic and therapeutic applications. For more information, visit medical.olympusamerica.com.

