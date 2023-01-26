Hilco Streambank Seeks Offers to Acquire LED Lighting

Indications of Interest due February 23, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank (www.HilcoStreambank.com), a leading intellectual property advisory firm specializing in the valuation and sale of intangible assets, announced the sale of the intellectual property and related assets of LiteSheet Solutions, creator of patented energy saving, low-maintenance, ETL-certified LED lighting products manufactured in the United States. The assets available for sale include an internationally registered patent portfolio, domain names, and trademarks as well as an operational 20,000 square-foot production facility located in Virginia.

Indications of interest to acquire the assets are due by February 23, 2023.

LiteSheet's patented BriteCor AC Direct Technology provides an opportunity to acquire innovative, long-lasting LED lighting technology that has proven itself to last for decades in demanding applications. By eliminating the need for the DC drivers standard in conventional LED lighting, LiteSheet products not only last decades longer than other LED lighting products in the market – allowing it to offer the industry's only 15-year warranty on its products – but the energy-efficient, low-maintenance fixtures reduce the total cost of ownership by 40%-80% compared to DC LED products, representing one of the lowest costs of ownership in the marketplace.

"All LiteSheet products last for over 230,000 lumen lifetime hours compared to 70,000 hours delivered by standard LED lights," remarked Gabe Fried, Hilco Streambank CEO. "This means LiteSheet technology is particularly valuable in installations where the cost of maintenance and replacement are high. This is an opportunity to expand an existing product portfolio into specialized applications such as roadways, tunnels, and large industrial or warehouse facilities."

Fried continued, "LiteSheet fixtures are actively replacing DC LED products in these applications, and a testament to the quality of these products are the established relationships and signed distribution contracts with major industrial supply companies Grainger and Applied Industrial. This is a great opportunity for an acquirer of these assets; LiteSheet has already done all of the work to bring these products to market, including validating the technology, securing UL certification, proven it can cost-effectively manufacture in the U.S., and that customers love these products."

