JRW Realty's Institutional Buyers Acquire More Than $800 Million of Commercial Property in 2022

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JRW Realty , a commercial real estate brokerage that focuses on net-leased properties on behalf of institutional clients, announced that despite inflationary and interest rate challenges, its team sourced and closed 179 properties valued at more than $800 million on behalf of its institutional buyers in 2022, averaging more than $65 million and 15 properties a month.

The vast majority of the 3.3 million square feet of commercial properties that JRW Realty's buyers acquired consists of net-leased properties occupied by high-performing, creditworthy tenants that provide grocery, medical, and other necessity-based goods and services.

Acquisition highlights from the year include six Walmart Neighborhood Market stores in south and central Louisiana, a 90,000-square-foot Mariano's grocery in the Chicago suburb of Northbrook, Illinois, and a $24.75-million ShopRite in Union, New York. Purchase prices ranged from $895,000 to $42 million.

"Our success speaks to the financial strength of JRW Realty's exclusive buyers and their understanding of the market," said Melinda Marston, co-president at JRW Realty, "and, of course, to our industry partners who continue to work with us to benefit both our clients and theirs. We're grateful for them and for our tenacious team members who continue to succeed at identifying properties that meet our clients' acquisition standards."

With the help of more than 60 industry partners, each member of JRW Realty's team guided multiple deals to closing in 2022 to successfully meet their buyers' acquisition goals.

"Our clients' streamlined processes, ample balance sheets, and clear acquisition criteria enable them to act decisively when creditworthy opportunities arise, closing deals in as few as 28 days," said Joel Staffilino, co-president at JRW Realty. "We're thankful for everyone who worked with us in making 2022 as successful as it was, even with the significant market challenges we have all faced."

About JRW Realty

JRW Realty is a commercial real estate brokerage firm that has closed on more than 1,100 properties valued at more than $4.6 billion on behalf of its clients. JRW Realty's team places special focus on due diligence, reviewing over 100 properties each week and only choosing to source for clients the best 3-4% according to their rigorous acquisition criteria. For more information, visit www.jrwrealty.com .

