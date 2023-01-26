SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds CBIO, AJRD, SAL, and SHBI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO), in connection with the proposed purchase of GNI Group Ltd.'s ("GNI") proprietary new chemical entity F351 ("F351"). This purchase will transfer the global rights to F351 (excluding Mainland China) to CBIO in consideration of 6,266,521 shares of common stock and 12,340 shares of a new series of preferred stock ("Series X") with economic rights equivalent to CBIO common stock to be paid for GNI's 65.18% interest of Beijing Continent ("Continent"), a China based commercial-stage pharmaceutical company marketing pirfenidone and having the rights to F351 in China. If you own CBIO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cbio

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD), in connection with the proposed acquisition of AJRD by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, AJRD shareholders will receive $58.00 in cash for each share of AJRD common stock owned. If you own AJRD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ajrd

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL), in connection with the proposed merger of SAL with NBT Bancorp Inc. ("NBT"). Under the merger agreement, SAL shareholders will receive 0.7450 shares of NBT common stock for each SAL share, representing implied per-share consideration of $27.62 based upon NBT's January 25, 2023 closing price of $37.08. If you own SAL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sal

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI), in connection with the proposed merger of SHBI with The Community Financial Corporation. If you own SHBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/shbi

