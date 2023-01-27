Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features Award-Winning & Prolific Jazz Trumpeter and Composer ALEXA TARANTINO on Thursday March 2 at 7:30 P.M.

Acclaimed Jazz Trumpeter and Composer ALEXA TARANTINO, who is a 3x-"Rising Star – Alto Saxophone" in the Downbeat Magazine Critic's Poll (2020, 2021 & 2022) and a Member of the all-female jazz supergroup ARTEMIS, brings her outstanding Quartet to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Tickets for the Alexa Tarantino Quartet at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday March 2 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features Award-Winning & Prolific Jazz Trumpeter and Composer ALEXA TARANTINO and her outstanding Quartet on Thursday March 2 at 7:30 P.M. Legendary Jazz Trumpeter & 9x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner Wynton Marsalis describes Alexa as "a one-woman wrecking crew…an indomitable force for expression, education, and absolute excellence."

"A one-woman wrecking crew…an indomitable force for expression, education, and absolute excellence."

"She has arrived, and by the sounds of things, she is here to stay."

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ

"Among the brightest young voices on saxophone today."

— JAZZIZ

"With her creativity, versatility, and the many gorgeous passages that flow through these pieces, Tarantino is already an early candidate for a "Best Of" year-end list again."

— GLIDE MAGAZINE (2021 Album Review 'Firefly')

ALEXA TARANTINO's "high-octane [performance]" (Jazziz Magazine) and "sharply plotted but gracefully unencumbered straight-ahead jazz [compositions]" (New York Times) have establish her unique and individual voice, which always shines through as a dynamic live performer. In 2019, Alexa was named one of the "Top 5 Alto Saxophonists" by the Jazz Times Critics' Poll.

Alexa Tarantino has played many prestigious venues such as the Jazz in Marciac Festival in France (with Wynton Marsalis), Umbria Jazz Festival in Italy, the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, and the Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival (with LSAT, Earth, Wind & Fire and others).

Alexa has appeared with a wide variety of ensembles including the Wynton Marsalis Septet, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Cecile McLorin Salvant Quintet and OGRESSE ensembles, Ulysses Owens Jr.'s Generation Y and Big Band, the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, the DIVA Jazz Orchestra, and she leads the Alexa Tarantino Quartet.

Alexa Tarantino's third album, Firefly (2021), peaked at #6 on the JazzWeek Charts. Her previous album, Clarity, peaked at #9 and landed at #54 for JazzWeek's Top 100 records of 2020. Downbeat Magazine calls Firefly "an emotive saxophone performance" while All About Jazz calls it "intricately and ethereally beautiful, exuding "hope, faith, rest and rejuvenation," as only the best music can."

Tarantino is currently on faculty for Jazz at Lincoln Center's Youth Programs (High School Jazz Academy, Let Freedom Swing/Jazz for Young People) and represents the organization as a Clinician and Educator for various schools, festivals, and workshops. She holds a Master's degree in Jazz Studies from The Juilliard School and Bachelor's degrees in Jazz Saxophone Performance and Music Education from the Eastman School of Music. Alexa is Founder and Director of the Rockport Jazz Workshop in Rockport, Massachusetts and Co-Founder of A Step Ahead Jazz with pianist Steven Feifke. Alexa is also a Member of the all-female jazz supergroup ARTEMIS which was awarded the "Mid-Size Ensemble of the Year" at the Jazz Journalist Association's Jazz Awards in 2021.

ALEXA TARANTINO QUARTET Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows included 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 52 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 46 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 575+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for the ALEXA TARANTINO QUARTET at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday March 2 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Jazz Brunch.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S

Website:

http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

Contact:

Suzanne Bresette

suzanne@jimmysoncongress.com

888-603-JAZZ

