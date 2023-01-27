Turnkey Consulting hires Brian MacFarland to expand North American footprint

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk management specialist, Turnkey Consulting , has appointed Brian MacFarland to head up its North American operations as it increases its investment in the territory. Global executive MacFarland, who has more than 15 years' leadership experience, takes on the newly created role of managing director North America, designed to enable Turnkey to realize its growth ambitions in this market.

Brian MacFarland, the newly appointed managing director North America at Turnkey Consulting. (PRNewswire)

MacFarland joins Turnkey from HR technology company, ADP. As vice president of implementation his achievements included scaling delivery teams to support an almost threefold growth in sales over four years to $95M, driving significant improvement in customer experience, and steering teams through disruptive global issues including the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to almost nine years with the company, he spent 13 years at HR/payroll consultancy NorthgateArinso (now Alight Solutions). He has also collaborated with Turnkey on several client projects throughout his career.

Turnkey has operated in North America for 10 years, working with key partners. Its strategic objective is to grow both organically and through integrating additional players into its global structure. MacFarland will drive key partner relationships as well as expand the North American team to support the company's growth.

Richard Hunt, CEO and founder of Turnkey Consulting, says: "Expanding our presence in North America is a key business objective over the next few years, but it's dependent on the right person heading up our operations. Brian combines the empathetic leadership and natural business development skills that we believe are vital for this role. He is well known by our management team – someone who will extend the Turnkey ethos via strong relationships with existing and new partners, and hire and develop new team members to support this."

MacFarland says: "Joining Turnkey, a company that is clearly passionate about helping enterprises manage risk in today's highly charged business environment, is an exciting move for me. It has a hugely skillful team with which to facilitate that, and one that is committed to working together to enable the organization to achieve its growth goals. This is a great opportunity to join an already successful entity to reinforce and build up its brand in a new market."

About Turnkey Consulting

Turnkey Consulting 's mission is to make the world a safer place to do business. A specialist risk and security company, it combines business consulting with technical implementation to supply information security solutions that support systems running complex ERP and business critical solutions. Turnkey focuses on delivering specialized services around risk, security and identity management, working with service providers, audit partners and clients directly to provide the security controls and solutions that safeguard and complement the implementation of enterprise systems. Clients include some of the world's largest blue-chip companies alongside systems integrators and several government agencies.

The company was established in 2004 and has offices in the UK, Australia, France, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore and the US.

