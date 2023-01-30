Cadence Bank Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 and Annual Financial Results

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 30, 2023 Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Annual highlights for 2022 included:

Achieved net income available to common shareholders of $453.7 million , or $2.46 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $542.3 million , or $2.94 per diluted common share.

Reported annual adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) of $722.3 million , or 1.52% of average assets.

Generated net organic loan growth of $3.5 billion , or 12.9%.

Net interest margin improved to 3.15%, compared to 2.96% for 2021, as a result of increasing interest rates and a shift in the earning asset mix.

Continued stable credit quality metrics; net recoveries for the year, and total non-performing loans and leases declined to 0.36% of net loans and leases.

The adjusted efficiency ratio improved from 61.6% in 2021 to 60.7% in 2022.

Repurchased 6.1 million shares of outstanding Company common stock.

Completed the core system conversion and operational integration of the legacy Cadence merger (as defined below), including the re-branding of the franchise across the Company footprint.

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2022 included:

Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $95.6 million , or $0.52 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $142.9 million , or $0.78 per diluted common share.

Reported $195.5 million in adjusted PPNR, or 1.62% of average assets, an increase of 3.0% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Generated net organic loan growth of $1.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, or 14.3% on an annualized basis, while total deposits were flat quarter over quarter.

Net interest margin improved to 3.33%, an increase of 5 basis points from the linked quarter, driven by continued improvement in earning asset yields partially offset by increasing deposit rates and borrowing costs.

Stable credit quality reflected in quarterly annualized net recoveries of 0.07% of average loans and leases; results for the quarter included a provision for credit losses of $6.0 million due to loan growth.

Continued improvement in operating efficiency reflected in an improvement in the adjusted efficiency ratio to 58.7% from 60.3% for the third quarter of 2022.

"Our financial results for both the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 reflect a number of key accomplishments," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our bankers have continued to generate meaningful business, including net loan growth of $1.1 billion, or 14% annualized for the fourth quarter, which resulted in total net loan growth of $3.5 billion, or 13% for the year. We were also pleased with our ability to hold our deposits flat for the quarter despite continued pressure on liquidity across the industry. Also, our net interest margin improved for the fifth consecutive quarter."

Rollins continued, "Credit quality has continued to be a positive story for our Company. While we recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.0 million for the quarter, we reported net recoveries of 0.07% annualized for the quarter and total non-performing assets declined both for the quarter and the full year. Additionally, our focus on improving operating efficiency is evident in the continued improvement in our adjusted efficiency ratio throughout the course of 2022."

Earnings Summary

The fourth quarter 2021 merger with Cadence Bancorporation impacts year-over-year comparisons. See "Recent Merger Transaction" in this release for more information.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $453.7 million, or $2.46 per diluted common share, compared with $185.7 million, or $1.54 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company reported adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $542.3 million, or $2.94 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $348.5 million, or $2.89 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR of $722.3 million, or 1.52% of average assets, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $453.0 million, or 1.51% of average assets, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $95.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, compared with a net loss available to common shareholders of $37.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and net income available to common shareholders of $121.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $142.9 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $104.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $143.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022. Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR of $195.5 million, or 1.62% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $136.4 million, or 1.32% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $189.8 million, or 1.58% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2022.

The improvement in adjusted PPNR for the quarter was attributable to an increase in net interest revenue, reflecting continued net interest margin improvement and loan growth, and a decline in adjusted non-interest expense, partially offset by lower noninterest revenue driven by lower mortgage banking and insurance commissions. The provision for credit losses offset this net improvement, essentially resulting in flat adjusted net income for the linked quarter.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $359.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $271.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $355.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $4.0 million or 1.13% from linked quarter. The fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest margin was 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 2.90% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 3.28% for the third quarter of 2022.

Net interest revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 included $9.2 million in accretion revenue related to acquired loans and leases, adding approximately 9 basis points to the net interest margin. Accretion increased $1.1 million from $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, which added approximately 7 basis points to the third quarter 2022 net interest margin. Excluding the impact of accretion, the linked quarter net interest margin increased by 3 basis points.

The increase in net interest revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter reflected continued improvement in earning asset yields which outpaced acceleration in rates on deposits and other funding.

Yields on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding accretion, were 5.41% for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 71 basis points from 4.70% for the third quarter of 2022, while yields on total interest earning assets were 4.38% for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 64 basis points from 3.74% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in earning asset yields was driven by both the impact of rising interest rates on loan portfolio repricing and new loan production, as well as a mix shift as we deployed cash flow from lower yielding securities into higher yielding loans. Approximately 21% of our total loans are floating (reprice within 30 days), and another 28% reprice within 12 months.

The average cost of total deposits increased to 0.76% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 0.35% for the third quarter of 2022, reflecting both the impact of increasing rates and continued competition for core deposits. Our total deposit beta was 28% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 17% for the full year 2022 (cycle-to-date).

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $1.1 billion during the fourth quarter, or 14.3% annualized, and $3.5 billion for the full year, or 12.9%, to $30.3 billion. Loan growth for the quarter was spread across the Corporate, Community and Mortgage teams, as well as across our footprint.

Total investment securities of $11.9 billion decreased $497.8 million during the fourth quarter and $3.7 billion for the full year, reflecting both fair valuation declines in the rising rate environment as well as portfolio cash flows. We have continued to use cash flows from the securities portfolio to support loan growth.

Total deposits were essentially flat for the fourth quarter at $39.0 billion, while full year total deposits declined $861.1 million, reflecting the impact of inflation on our consumer accounts and the decline of industry-wide deposits. The fourth quarter of 2022 ended with a loan to deposit ratio of 77.9% and securities to total assets of 24.5%, reflecting continued improvement in earning asset mix while maintaining strong balance sheet liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 32.7% of total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, declining from 35.5% at September 30, 2022 as approximately $1.1 billion in non-interest bearing balances shifted into interest bearing deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Credit quality metrics for the fourth quarter of 2022 reflect stability in overall credit quality, highlighted by net recoveries for the quarter (the sixth quarter of net recoveries in the prior seven quarters), a decline in total non-performing assets, and a modest provision for credit losses necessary to support continued growth in loans and unfunded commitments.

Total non-performing assets declined $10.4 million, or 8.2%, in the fourth quarter from $126.5 million at September 30, 2022 to $116.1 million at December 31, 2022. Total non-performing loans and leases were $109.4 million at December 31, 2022, or 0.36% of total net loans and leases, compared to the September 30, 2022 balance of $118.1 million, or 0.40% of total net loans and leases. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets also declined to $6.7 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.7 million or 19.7% from the September 30, 2022 balance of $8.4 million.

Net recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $5.0 million, or 0.07% of net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net recoveries of $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and net charge-offs of $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.0 million, compared with a provision for credit losses of $133.6 million for fourth quarter of 2021 (which included a day one accounting provision of $132.1 million related to the legacy Cadence merger) and no recorded provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter 2022 provision included $4 million for unfunded commitments and $2 million related to loans. The allowance for credit losses was $440.3 million, or 1.45% of net loans and leases at December 31, 2022, compared with $433.4 million, or 1.48% of net loans and leases at September 30, 2022.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $114.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $103.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $124.5 million for the third quarter of 2022. The linked quarter decline was driven primarily by policy renewal seasonality in insurance commission revenue as well as a negative mortgage servicing rights market value adjustment.

Insurance commission revenue totaled $34.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $32.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $39.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. The linked quarter decline was driven by routine annual seasonality related to policy renewal cycles within the book of business. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, insurance commission revenue increased 6.3%.

Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $15.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $12.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $14.5 million for the third quarter of 2022. Deposit service charge revenue was $16.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $17.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $19.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. The linked quarter decline was driven by an an increase in the earnings credit rate on corporate analysis accounts as well as NSF representment refunds due to policy changes. Other noninterest revenue was $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $15.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $22.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 with the increase primarily attributable to increased bank-owned life insurance proceeds and equity investment valuation adjustments.

Mortgage origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $554.5 million, compared with $817.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $769.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. Mortgage production and servicing revenue totaled $5.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. The mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment was negative $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a positive $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a positive $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 with the variances due to continued volatility in the interest rate environment.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $340.7 million, compared with $289.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $319.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $279.3 million, compared with $239.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $290.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 58.7% for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing improvement from 60.3% for the third quarter of 2022. The decline in adjusted noninterest expense compared to the linked quarter was driven primarily by a decline in salaries and employee benefits expense. Salaries and benefits expense declined $7.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2022 due primarily to revised estimates of various insurance accruals and employee benefit obligations impacted by higher discount rates given the increase in interest rates.

Adjusted noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 excludes $53.0 million in total merger related expenses, which includes one-time merger expense shown as a separate line item on the income statement as well as incremental merger related expenses (expenses for which the entity receives future benefit) that are included in the respective expense categories. Merger expense was $20.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $44.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $19.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. Merger expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was comprised primarily of system and technology related expenses as a result of the core system conversion that took place in the quarter, as well as compensation related items. Incremental merger related expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $32.7 million compared to $6.9 million in the prior quarter and primarily included costs related to the franchise-wide rebranding in October 2022, as well as employee retention and technology related expenses. Adjusted noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 also excludes a charge of $6.1 million in accordance with ASC 715 "Compensation - Retirement Benefits" to reflect the settlement accounting impact of elevated lump sum retirement pension payouts during 2022 as well as $2.3 million in branch closing expense.

Capital Management

Total shareholders' equity was $4.31 billion at December 31, 2022 compared with $5.25 billion at December 31, 2021 and $4.17 billion at September 30, 2022. While the securities portfolio valuation stabilized during the fourth quarter, the year-over-year decline is primarily due to a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI") resulting from an increase in unrealized losses in the available-for-sale securities portfolio.

Estimated regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2022 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 10.2%, Tier 1 capital of 10.7%, Total risk-based capital of 12.8%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 8.4%.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company did not repurchase shares of its common stock pursuant to its share repurchase program, which expired on December 30, 2022. Outstanding company shares were 182.4 million shares as of December 31, 2022, a reduction of 5.9 million shares since December 31, 2021. During December 2022, the board approved a share repurchase authorization for 10 million shares of Company common stock for the 2023 year.

Summary

Rollins concluded, "Reflecting back on 2022, it was a year of tremendous progress. We reported continued growth in our businesses and improvement in our financial performance while also completing the final steps of our merger integration. Our rebranding has sparked an energy across our franchise, and we are excited to build on this spirit in 2023 and continue to bring value to our teammates, customers and shareholders."

Recent Merger Transaction

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)

On October 29, 2021, the Company completed the merger with Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank N.A., (collectively referred to as legacy Cadence), pursuant to which legacy Cadence was merged with and into the Company (the Cadence Merger). Legacy Cadence operated 99 full-service banking offices in the southeast. As of October 29, 2021, legacy Cadence reported total assets of $18.8 billion, total loans of $11.6 billion and total deposits of $16.3 billion. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, each legacy Cadence shareholder received 0.70 shares of the Company's common stock in exchange for each share of Cadence common stock they held. In addition, legacy Cadence paid a one-time special dividend of $1.25 per share on October 28, 2021. In connection with the closing of the Cadence merger, the Company changed its name from BancorpSouth Bank to Cadence Bank and also changed its NYSE ticker symbol from BXS to CADE.

The Company completed the planned conversion and consolidation of the core operating systems in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is working to complete related post-conversion reconciliations. These efforts are not complete as of the date of this earnings announcement; however, Cadence presently anticipates they will be complete prior to the scheduled filing of the Form 10-K for 2022. While the Company does not currently expect adjustments to the financial information as of December 31, 2022 as presented herein, certain reported amounts reflected in this announcement could be subject to change.

For more information regarding the Cadence Merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on October 29, 2021 and the 2021 Annual Report Form 10-K filed with the FDIC.

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios

This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 23 of this news release.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on January 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing http://ir.cadencebank.com/events. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and approximately 400 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and are subject to the safe harbor under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as the "bespeaks caution" doctrine. These statements are often, but not exclusively, made through the use of words or phrases like "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "foresee," "indicate," "may," "might," "outlook," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "should," "target," "will," "would," the negative versions of such words, or comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions, or any of the Company's comments related to topics in its risk disclosures or results of operations. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors the Company may face include, without limitation: general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, including inflation, and the effect of such conditions on customers, potential customers, assets, investments and liquidity; the risks of changes in interest rates and their effects on the level, cost, and composition of, and competition for, deposits, loan demand and timing of payments, the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits, to retain or grow loans or additional interest and fee income, or to control noninterest expense; the effect of pricing pressures on the Company's net interest margin; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, fair value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in real estate values; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; potential delays or other problems in implementing and executing the Company's growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary approvals, or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions or growth strategies; the ability to pay dividends or coupons on the Company's 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, or the 4.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029; possible downgrades in the Company's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the potential impact of the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; changes in legal, financial, accounting, and/or regulatory requirements; the costs and expenses to comply with such changes; the enforcement efforts of federal and state bank regulators; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions; the impact of a failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers. The Company also faces risks from the adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including the effect of actions taken to mitigate its impact on individuals or the economy broadly; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; international or political instability, including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine and additional sanctions and export controls, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments.

Risks specifically related to the Cadence Merger include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies, or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the combined company does business; the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies within the expected timeframes, or at all, and to successfully integrate legacy Cadence's operations and those of the Company or because such integration may be more difficult, time consuming, or costly than expected, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; the risk that revenues following the Cadence Merger may be lower than expected; the ability of the Company and legacy Cadence to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the Cadence Merger; and the risk of potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Cadence Merger. There are also risks of adverse outcomes for any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or legacy Cadence in respect of the Cadence Merger; the risk that any announcements relating to the Cadence Merger could have adverse effects on the market price of the capital stock of the combined company; and risks arising from the dilution caused by the Company's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the Cadence Merger and other factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, periodic and current reports, and other filings the Company files with the FDIC.

The Company also faces risks from: possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements or other outcomes of pending, ongoing and future litigation, as well as governmental, administrative and investigatory matters; the impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and the combined company's success in executing its business plans and strategies, and managing the risks involved in all of the foregoing.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, particularly those under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors" and in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.

Table 1 Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021

Dec 2022 Dec 2021 Earnings Summary:















Interest revenue $ 473,548 $ 405,559 $ 349,555 $ 331,930 $ 290,626

$ 1,560,593 $ 882,049 Interest expense 114,188 50,205 24,789 20,108 19,414

209,290 76,322 Net interest revenue 359,360 355,354 324,766 311,822 271,212

1,351,303 805,727 Provision for credit losses 6,000 — 1,000 — 133,562

7,000 138,062 Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses 353,360 355,354 323,766 311,822 137,650

1,344,303 667,665 Noninterest revenue 114,873 124,491 125,234 128,435 103,854

493,032 378,153 Noninterest expense 340,671 319,734 285,888 291,667 289,194

1,237,960 798,890 Income (loss) before income taxes 127,562 160,111 163,112 148,590 (47,690)

599,375 246,928 Income tax expense (benefit) 29,628 36,713 36,154 33,643 (13,033)

136,138 51,766 Net income (loss) 97,934 123,398 126,958 114,947 (34,657)

463,237 195,162 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372

9,488 9,488 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 95,562 $ 121,026 $ 124,586 $ 112,575 $ (37,029)

$ 453,749 $ 185,674

















Balance Sheet - Period End Balances













Total assets $ 48,653,414 $ 47,699,660 $ 47,747,708 $ 47,204,061 $ 47,669,751

$ 48,653,414 $ 47,669,751 Total earning assets 43,722,544 42,832,355 43,093,974 42,744,225 43,503,089

43,722,544 43,503,089 Available-for-sale securities 11,944,096 12,441,894 13,450,621 14,371,606 15,606,470

11,944,096 15,606,470 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 30,349,277 29,296,450 28,360,485 27,189,666 26,882,988

30,349,277 26,882,988 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) 440,347 433,363 440,112 438,738 446,415

440,347 446,415 Net book value of acquired loans 8,754,526 8,841,588 9,721,672 11,020,251 11,968,278

8,754,526 11,968,278 Unamortized net discount on acquired loans 58,162 58,887 65,350 72,620 77,711

58,162 77,711 Total deposits 38,956,614 39,003,946 40,189,083 40,568,055 39,817,673

38,956,614 39,817,673 Total deposits and repurchase agreements 39,665,350 39,682,280 40,838,260 41,271,615 40,504,861

39,665,350 40,504,861 Federal funds purchased and short-term FHLB advances 3,300,231 2,495,000 1,200,000 — 595,000

3,300,231 595,000 Subordinated and long-term debt 462,554 463,291 465,073 465,695 482,411

462,554 482,411 Total shareholders' equity 4,311,374 4,166,925 4,437,925 4,643,757 5,247,987

4,311,374 5,247,987 Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1) 5,533,912 5,464,737 5,374,270 5,307,757 5,387,356

5,533,912 5,387,356 Common shareholders' equity 4,144,381 3,999,932 4,270,932 4,476,764 5,080,994

4,144,381 5,080,994 Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1) $ 5,366,919 $ 5,297,744 $ 5,207,277 $ 5,140,764 $ 5,220,363

$ 5,366,919 $ 5,220,363

















Balance Sheet - Average Balances













Total assets $ 47,790,494 $ 47,595,557 $ 47,064,829 $ 47,679,850 $ 40,995,513

$ 47,533,157 $ 29,994,648 Total earning assets 42,976,050 43,079,481 42,688,497 43,515,166 37,210,403

43,063,362 27,282,382 Available-for-sale securities 12,156,803 13,252,828 13,941,127 15,070,524 12,954,547

13,596,372 9,309,947 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 29,812,924 28,872,156 27,848,097 27,106,733 22,745,093

28,418,658 17,055,429 Total deposits 38,372,354 39,600,886 39,396,028 40,565,103 34,759,687

39,477,906 25,228,601 Total deposits and repurchase agreements 39,033,328 40,256,109 40,062,095 41,259,136 35,479,807

40,146,852 25,936,769 Subordinated and long-term debt 462,927 464,843 465,447 466,842 441,165

465,004 341,170 Total shareholders' equity 4,215,585 4,506,655 4,523,189 5,062,231 4,508,594

4,574,403 3,337,575 Common shareholders' equity $ 4,048,592 $ 4,339,662 $ 4,356,196 $ 4,895,238 $ 4,341,601

$ 4,407,410 $ 3,170,582

















Nonperforming Assets:















Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 98,745 $ 89,931 $ 89,368 $ 91,031 $ 122,104

$ 98,745 $ 122,104 Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing 2,068 11,984 19,682 20,957 24,784

2,068 24,784 Restructured loans and leases, still accruing 8,598 16,200 7,385 7,292 6,903

8,598 6,903 Non-performing loans and leases (NPL) 109,411 118,115 116,435 119,280 153,791

109,411 153,791 Other real estate owned and other assets 6,725 8,376 14,399 28,401 33,021

6,725 33,021 Non-performing assets (NPA) $ 116,136 $ 126,491 $ 130,834 $ 147,681 $ 186,812

$ 116,136 $ 186,812





(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 26.

Table 2 Selected Financial Ratios



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021

Dec 2022 Dec 2021 Financial Ratios and Other Data:















Return on average assets (2) 0.81 % 1.03 % 1.08 % 0.98 % (0.34) %

0.97 % 0.65 % Adjusted return on average assets (1)(2)) 1.21 1.22 1.16 1.05 1.03

1.16 1.19 Return on average common shareholders' equity (2) 9.36 11.06 11.47 9.33 (3.38)

10.30 5.86 Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity (1)(2) 14.00 13.13 12.36 10.07 9.51

12.30 10.99 Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2) 15.42 17.40 18.11 13.87 (4.71)

16.12 8.66 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)(2) 23.04 20.66 19.50 14.98 13.24

19.26 16.26 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2) 1.11 1.33 1.40 1.26 0.83

1.28 1.28 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2) 1.62 1.58 1.51 1.36 1.32

1.52 1.51 Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent 3.33 3.28 3.06 2.92 2.90

3.15 2.96 Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent 2.84 3.05 2.94 2.81 2.78

2.90 2.82 Efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1) 71.67 66.49 63.38 66.10 76.94

66.97 67.34 Adjusted efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1) 58.69 60.33 60.46 63.52 63.54

60.70 61.63 Loan/deposit ratio 77.91 % 75.11 % 70.57 % 67.02 % 67.52 %

77.91 % 67.52 % Full time equivalent employees 6,572 6,629 6,659 6,568 6,595

6,572 6,595

















Credit Quality Ratios:















Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases (2) (0.07) % 0.09 % (0.02) % (0.01) % (0.08) %

— % (0.03) % Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (2) 0.08 — 0.01 — 2.33

0.02 0.81 ACL to loans and leases, net 1.45 1.48 1.55 1.61 1.66

1.45 1.66 ACL to NPL 402.47 366.90 377.99 367.82 290.27

402.47 290.27 NPL to loans and leases, net 0.36 0.40 0.41 0.44 0.57

0.36 0.57 NPA to total assets 0.24 0.27 0.27 0.31 0.39

0.24 0.39

















Equity Ratios:















Total shareholders' equity to total assets 8.86 % 8.74 % 9.29 % 9.84 % 11.01 %

8.86 % 11.01 % Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 8.52 8.39 8.94 9.48 10.66

8.52 10.66 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 5.42 5.24 5.82 6.31 7.54

5.42 7.54 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (1) 7.82 7.84 7.70 7.65 7.82

7.82 7.82

















Capital Adequacy (3):















Common Equity Tier 1 capital 10.2 % 10.3 % 10.3 % 10.6 % 11.1 %

10.2 % 11.1 % Tier 1 capital 10.7 10.7 10.8 11.1 11.6

10.7 11.6 Total capital 12.8 12.8 13.0 13.3 13.9

12.8 13.9 Tier 1 leverage capital 8.4 8.4 8.4 8.2 9.9

8.4 9.9





(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 26. (2) Quarterly ratios are annualized. (3) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated.

Table 3 Selected Financial Information



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021

Dec 2022 Dec 2021 Common Share Data:















Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.52 $ 0.66 $ 0.68 $ 0.60 $ (0.22)

$ 2.46 $ 1.54 Adjusted earnings per share (1) 0.78 0.78 0.73 0.65 0.63

2.94 2.89 Cash dividends per share 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.20

0.88 0.78 Book value per share 22.72 21.92 23.41 24.40 26.98

22.72 26.98 Tangible book value per share (1) 13.99 13.25 14.73 15.67 18.45

13.99 18.45 Market value per share (last) 24.66 25.41 23.48 29.26 29.79

24.66 29.79 Market value per share (high) 29.41 28.54 29.75 34.24 32.12

34.24 35.59 Market value per share (low) 22.43 22.04 22.82 27.95 27.25

22.04 24.87 Market value per share (avg) 26.84 25.68 25.74 31.20 30.20

27.35 29.80 Dividend payout ratio 42.31 % 33.33 % 32.44 % 36.60 % NM

35.77 % 50.65 % Adjusted dividend payout ratio (1) 28.21 % 28.21 % 30.14 % 33.85 % 31.75 %

29.93 % 26.99 % Total shares outstanding 182,437,265 182,438,780 182,461,786 183,488,844 188,337,658

182,437,265 188,337,658 Average shares outstanding - diluted 183,762,008 183,313,831 183,711,402 187,264,335 164,720,656

184,498,472 120,668,695

















Yield/Rate:















(Taxable equivalent basis)















Loans, loans held for sale, and leases 5.54 % 4.82 % 4.29 % 4.23 % 4.34 %

4.74 % 4.43 % Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net accretion on acquired loans and leases 5.41 4.70 4.12 3.96 4.06

4.57 4.28 Available-for-sale securities:















Taxable 1.54 1.44 1.37 1.26 1.17

1.40 1.21 Tax-exempt 3.28 3.05 2.95 2.57 2.54

2.95 2.78 Other investments 3.69 2.32 1.03 0.24 0.25

1.77 0.21 Total interest earning assets and revenue 4.38 3.74 3.29 3.10 3.11

3.63 3.24 Deposits 0.76 0.35 0.17 0.15 0.17

0.35 0.24 Interest bearing demand and money market 1.34 0.60 0.26 0.20 0.21

0.59 0.30 Savings 0.31 0.17 0.06 0.06 0.14

0.15 0.09 Time 1.17 0.56 0.47 0.52 0.58

0.68 0.88 Total interest bearing deposits 1.17 0.53 0.26 0.23 0.26

0.54 0.36 Short-term borrowings 3.62 1.89 0.74 0.11 0.11

2.24 0.12 Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings 1.50 0.64 0.29 0.22 0.25

0.68 0.35 Long-term debt 4.15 4.16 4.14 4.19 3.95

4.16 4.29 Total interest bearing liabilities 1.54 0.70 0.36 0.29 0.32

0.74 0.43 Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets 68.42 % 66.19 % 65.25 % 64.46 % 64.18 %

66.09 % 65.61 % Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment $ 1,071 $ 1,052 $ 1,063 $ 1,027 $ 824

$ 4,212 $ 2,388





(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 26.

Table 4 Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



As of (In thousands) Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 756,906 $ 693,999 $ 770,293 $ 781,310 $ 656,132 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold 1,241,246 895,630 1,069,410 880,742 638,547 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 11,944,096 12,441,894 13,450,621 14,371,606 15,606,470 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 30,349,277 29,296,450 28,360,485 27,189,666 26,882,988 Allowance for credit losses 440,347 433,363 440,112 438,738 446,415 Net loans and leases 29,908,930 28,863,087 27,920,373 26,750,928 26,436,573 Loans held for sale, at fair value 187,925 198,381 213,458 302,211 340,175 Premises and equipment, net 817,430 802,382 782,728 781,209 786,426 Goodwill 1,458,795 1,449,511 1,444,209 1,409,038 1,407,948 Other intangible assets, net 132,764 132,953 138,370 191,642 198,271 Bank-owned life insurance 630,046 624,696 601,601 599,346 597,953 Other assets 1,575,276 1,597,127 1,356,645 1,136,029 1,001,256 Total Assets $ 48,653,414 $ 47,699,660 $ 47,747,708 $ 47,204,061 $ 47,669,751 LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 12,731,065 $ 13,839,649 $ 14,012,529 $ 14,458,563 $ 13,634,505 Interest bearing 19,040,131 18,033,648 19,032,983 18,854,543 18,727,588 Savings 3,473,746 3,676,340 3,735,925 3,713,629 3,556,079 Time deposits 3,711,672 3,454,309 3,407,646 3,541,320 3,899,501 Total deposits 38,956,614 39,003,946 40,189,083 40,568,055 39,817,673 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 708,736 678,334 649,177 703,560 687,188 Federal funds purchased and short-term FHLB borrowings 3,300,231 2,495,000 1,200,000 — 595,000 Subordinated and long-term debt 462,554 463,291 465,073 465,695 482,411 Other liabilities 913,905 892,164 806,450 822,994 839,492 Total Liabilities 44,342,040 43,532,735 43,309,783 42,560,304 42,421,764 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 456,093 456,097 456,154 458,722 470,844 Capital surplus 2,709,391 2,695,646 2,686,031 2,701,371 2,841,998 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,222,538) (1,297,812) (936,345) (664,000) (139,369) Retained earnings 2,201,435 2,146,001 2,065,092 1,980,671 1,907,521 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,311,374 4,166,925 4,437,925 4,643,757 5,247,987 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 48,653,414 $ 47,699,660 $ 47,747,708 $ 47,204,061 $ 47,669,751

Table 5 Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 617,634 $ 654,589 $ 640,672 $ 656,630 $ 792,315 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold 943,806 851,185 751,972 1,161,262 1,253,722 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 12,156,803 13,252,828 13,941,127 15,070,524 12,954,547 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 29,812,924 28,872,156 27,848,097 27,106,733 22,745,093 Allowance for credit losses 434,785 441,042 438,752 444,294 404,578 Net loans and leases 29,378,139 28,431,114 27,409,345 26,662,439 22,340,515 Loans held for sale, at fair value 62,517 103,312 147,301 176,647 220,766 Premises and equipment, net 802,771 809,799 784,247 785,005 690,031 Goodwill 1,457,120 1,444,331 1,407,452 1,407,973 1,115,502 Other intangible assets, net 132,091 136,149 188,897 195,606 106,559 Bank-owned life insurance 625,938 613,973 599,912 598,822 517,511 Other assets 1,613,675 1,298,277 1,193,904 964,942 1,004,045 Total Assets $ 47,790,494 $ 47,595,557 $ 47,064,829 $ 47,679,850 $ 40,995,513 LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 13,344,152 $ 13,816,796 $ 13,970,163 $ 13,806,591 $ 12,047,637 Interest bearing 17,866,198 18,675,214 18,238,571 19,401,019 15,811,268 Savings 3,555,911 3,720,218 3,723,193 3,631,699 3,374,243 Time deposits 3,606,093 3,388,658 3,464,101 3,725,794 3,526,539 Total deposits 38,372,354 39,600,886 39,396,028 40,565,103 34,759,687 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 660,974 655,223 666,067 694,033 720,120 Federal funds purchased and short-term FHLB borrowings 3,251,947 1,608,587 1,294,946 131,556 7,554 Subordinated and long-term debt 462,927 464,843 465,447 466,842 441,165 Other liabilities 826,707 759,363 719,152 760,085 558,393 Total Liabilities 43,574,909 43,088,902 42,541,640 42,617,619 36,486,919 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 456,095 456,130 457,713 465,458 404,522 Capital surplus 2,701,121 2,689,340 2,694,546 2,779,746 2,139,357 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,302,388) (922,673) (821,034) (283,417) (103,554) Retained earnings 2,193,764 2,116,865 2,024,971 1,933,451 1,901,276 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,215,585 4,506,655 4,523,189 5,062,231 4,508,594 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 47,790,494 $ 47,595,557 $ 47,064,829 $ 47,679,850 $ 40,995,513

Table 6 Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021

Dec 2022 Dec 2021 INTEREST REVENUE:















Loans and leases $ 414,623 $ 349,093 $ 296,680 $ 282,266 $ 249,614

$ 1,342,662 $ 758,180 Available-for-sale securities:















Taxable 45,807 46,701 46,254 45,155 37,258

183,918 111,050 Tax-exempt 2,547 2,548 2,571 2,414 1,608

10,079 3,461 Loans held for sale 1,788 2,241 2,118 1,407 1,324

7,554 8,035 Other interest revenue 8,783 4,976 1,932 688 822

16,380 1,323 Total interest revenue 473,548 405,559 349,555 331,930 290,626

1,560,593 882,049 INTEREST EXPENSE:















Interest bearing demand deposits and money market accounts 60,253 28,175 11,717 9,742 8,922

109,893 33,688 Savings 2,769 1,597 590 568 766

5,519 2,764 Time deposits 10,651 4,797 4,041 4,764 5,139

24,253 24,394 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 8,365 3,944 906 216 200

13,432 813 Short-term debt 27,302 6,821 2,734 5 —

36,863 25 Subordinated and long-term debt 4,848 4,871 4,801 4,813 4,387

19,330 14,638 Total interest expense 114,188 50,205 24,789 20,108 19,414

209,290 76,322 Net interest revenue 359,360 355,354 324,766 311,822 271,212

1,351,303 805,727 Provision (release) for credit losses 6,000 — 1,000 — 133,562

7,000 138,062 Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses 353,360 355,354 323,766 311,822 137,650

1,344,303 667,665

















NONINTEREST REVENUE:















Mortgage banking 2,571 9,080 11,446 21,763 10,580

44,860 58,053 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 15,750 14,497 16,593 11,321 12,016

58,160 42,636 Deposit service charges 16,863 19,134 18,291 19,189 16,958

73,478 46,418 Security (losses) gains, net (595) (139) 1,446 (1,097) (378)

(384) (395) Insurance commissions 34,679 39,876 39,994 35,727 32,637

150,275 135,183 Wealth management 19,199 19,335 20,213 21,737 16,352

80,486 39,507 Gain on sale of PPP loans — — — — —

— 21,572 Other noninterest income 26,406 22,708 17,251 19,795 15,689

86,157 35,179 Total noninterest revenue 114,873 124,491 125,234 128,435 103,854

493,032 378,153

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:















Salaries and employee benefits 183,918 191,193 182,094 187,819 149,599

745,023 471,815 Occupancy and equipment 30,539 30,610 30,129 28,270 26,885

119,548 81,394 Data processing and software 29,289 28,079 29,081 27,483 24,838

113,932 73,085 Merger expense 20,276 19,690 7,274 3,974 44,843

51,214 59,896 Amortization of intangibles 5,251 5,417 3,042 6,780 5,473

20,490 12,616 Deposit insurance assessments 5,931 4,499 4,945 3,336 3,278

18,712 8,701 Pension settlement expense 6,127 2,896 — — 651

9,023 3,051 Other noninterest expense 59,340 37,350 29,323 34,005 33,627

160,018 88,332 Total noninterest expense 340,671 319,734 285,888 291,667 289,194

1,237,960 798,890 Income (loss) before income taxes 127,562 160,111 163,112 148,590 (47,690)

599,375 246,928 Income tax expense (benefit) 29,628 36,713 36,154 33,643 (13,033)

136,138 51,766 Net income (loss) 97,934 123,398 126,958 114,947 (34,657)

463,237 195,162 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372

9,488 9,488 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 95,562 $ 121,026 $ 124,586 $ 112,575 $ (37,029)

$ 453,749 $ 185,674 Net income (loss) per common share: Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.66 $ 0.68 $ 0.60 $ (0.22)

$ 2.46 $ 1.54

Table 7 Selected Loan Portfolio Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:









Commercial and industrial









Non-real estate $ 8,985,547 $ 8,803,381 $ 8,526,481 $ 8,017,958 $ 7,847,473 Owner occupied 4,068,659 3,943,442 3,851,336 3,703,914 3,567,746 Total commercial and industrial 13,054,206 12,746,823 12,377,817 11,721,872 11,415,219 Commercial real estate









Construction, acquisition and development 3,547,986 3,244,425 2,982,119 3,028,514 2,924,343 Income producing 5,150,680 5,098,470 5,054,232 4,795,486 4,924,369 Total commercial real estate 8,698,666 8,342,895 8,036,351 7,824,000 7,848,712 Consumer









Residential mortgages 8,319,242 7,924,378 7,662,621 7,355,995 7,311,306 Other consumer 277,163 282,354 283,696 287,799 307,751 Total consumer 8,596,405 8,206,732 7,946,317 7,643,794 7,619,057 Total loans and leases, net of unearned $ 30,349,277 $ 29,296,450 $ 28,360,485 $ 27,189,666 $ 26,882,988











NON-PERFORMING ASSETS









Non-performing Loans and Leases









Nonaccrual Loans and Leases









Commercial and industrial









Non-real estate $ 23,907 $ 23,916 $ 34,233 $ 33,086 $ 33,690 Owner occupied 7,944 8,327 9,567 11,787 22,058 Total commercial and industrial 31,851 32,243 43,800 44,873 55,748 Commercial real estate









Construction, acquisition and development 2,974 1,823 2,125 1,618 5,568 Income producing 7,331 8,580 8,750 9,688 16,086 Total commercial real estate 10,305 10,403 10,875 11,306 21,654 Consumer









Residential mortgages 55,892 46,671 34,172 34,278 44,180 Other consumer 697 614 521 574 522 Total consumer 56,589 47,285 34,693 34,852 44,702 Total nonaccrual loans and leases $ 98,745 $ 89,931 $ 89,368 $ 91,031 $ 122,104











Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing 2,068 11,984 19,682 20,957 24,784 Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing 8,598 16,200 7,385 7,292 6,903 Total non-performing loans and leases $ 109,411 $ 118,115 $ 116,435 $ 119,280 $ 153,791











Other Real Estate Owned and Other Repossessed Assets 6,725 8,376 14,399 28,401 33,021 Total Non-performing Assets $ 116,136 $ 126,491 $ 130,834 $ 147,681 $ 186,812











Additions to nonaccrual loans and leases during the quarter (excluding acquisitions) $ 38,945 $ 34,432 $ 21,312 $ 16,374 $ 22,158

Table 8 Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:









Balance, beginning of period $ 433,363 $ 440,112 $ 438,738 $ 446,415 $ 260,276 Charge-offs:









Commercial and industrial (2,295) (11,551) (2,170) (2,682) (2,712) Commercial real estate (426) (1,116) (275) (313) (586) Consumer (2,650) (2,653) (1,941) (1,792) (2,342) Total loans charged-off (5,371) (15,320) (4,386) (4,787) (5,640) Recoveries:









Commercial and industrial 6,405 3,657 3,217 3,178 7,835 Commercial real estate 2,851 3,509 1,076 437 1,047 Consumer 1,099 1,405 1,467 1,612 1,521 Total recoveries 10,355 8,571 5,760 5,227 10,403 Net recoveries (charge-offs) 4,984 (6,749) 1,374 440 4,763 Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration — — — (8,117) 62,321 Provision:









Loans and leases acquired during the quarter — — — — 119,055 Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases 2,000 — — — — Total provision for loans and leases 2,000 — — — 119,055 Balance, end of period $ 440,347 $ 433,363 $ 440,112 $ 438,738 $ 446,415











Average loans and leases, net of unearned, for period $ 29,812,924 $ 28,872,156 $ 27,848,097 $ 27,106,733 $ 22,745,093 Ratio: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans and leases (2) (0.07) % 0.09 % (0.02) % (0.01) % (0.08) %











RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (1)









Balance, beginning of period $ 24,551 $ 24,551 $ 23,551 $ 23,551 $ 9,044 Provision for unfunded commitments for loans acquired during the quarter — — — — 13,007 Provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments 4,000 — 1,000 — 1,500 Balance, end of period $ 28,551 $ 24,551 $ 24,551 $ 23,551 $ 23,551





(1) The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets. (2) Annualized.

Table 9 Loan Portfolio by Grades (Unaudited)



December 31, 2022 (In thousands) Pass Special

Mention Substandard Impaired Purchased

Credit

Deteriorated

(Loss) Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:











Commercial and industrial











Non-real estate $ 8,735,337 $ 37,389 $ 205,246 $ 3,375 $ 4,200 $ 8,985,547 Owner occupied 4,024,179 6,062 32,912 3,824 1,682 4,068,659 Total commercial and industrial 12,759,516 43,451 238,158 7,199 5,882 13,054,206 Commercial real estate











Construction, acquisition and development 3,498,990 18,667 23,073 — 7,256 3,547,986 Income producing 5,035,880 27,330 68,948 — 18,522 5,150,680 Total commercial real estate 8,534,870 45,997 92,021 — 25,778 8,698,666 Consumer











Residential mortgages 8,159,904 232 157,532 — 1,574 8,319,242 Other consumer 272,182 — 4,981 — — 277,163 Total consumer 8,432,086 232 162,513 — 1,574 8,596,405 Total loans and leases, net of unearned $ 29,726,472 $ 89,680 $ 492,692 $ 7,199 $ 33,234 $ 30,349,277



September 30, 2022 (In thousands) Pass Special

Mention Substandard Impaired Purchased

Credit

Deteriorated

(Loss) Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:











Commercial and industrial











Non-real estate $ 8,564,230 $ 60,616 $ 168,174 $ 5,947 $ 4,414 $ 8,803,381 Owner occupied 3,899,192 1,758 37,019 3,576 1,897 3,943,442 Total commercial and industrial 12,463,422 62,374 205,193 9,523 6,311 12,746,823 Commercial real estate











Construction, acquisition and development 3,216,949 17,597 3,725 — 6,154 3,244,425 Income producing 4,973,000 14,363 89,573 705 20,829 5,098,470 Total commercial real estate 8,189,949 31,960 93,298 705 26,983 8,342,895 Consumer











Residential mortgages 7,789,212 1,156 132,510 — 1,500 7,924,378 Other consumer 278,815 — 3,539 — — 282,354 Total consumer 8,068,027 1,156 136,049 — 1,500 8,206,732 Total loans and leases, net of unearned $ 28,721,398 $ 95,490 $ 434,540 $ 10,228 $ 34,794 $ 29,296,450

Table 10 Geographical Loan Information (Unaudited)



December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Alabama Arkansas Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:





















Commercial and industrial





















Non-real estate $ 367,656 $ 156,600 $ 446,454 $ 543,854 $ 317,127 $ 515,897 $ 67,208 $ 315,410 $ 3,948,846 $ 2,306,495 $ 8,985,547 Owner occupied 370,125 248,015 296,159 304,096 287,915 553,376 96,500 177,315 1,481,888 253,270 4,068,659 Total commercial and industrial 737,781 404,615 742,613 847,950 605,042 1,069,273 163,708 492,725 5,430,734 2,559,765 13,054,206 Commercial real estate





















Construction, acquisition and development 226,990 82,356 180,017 396,250 54,945 246,402 35,861 162,977 1,738,098 424,090 3,547,986 Income producing 425,617 260,602 369,848 580,819 216,519 403,491 188,775 302,252 1,900,831 501,926 5,150,680 Total commercial real estate 652,607 342,958 549,865 977,069 271,464 649,893 224,636 465,229 3,638,929 926,016 8,698,666 Consumer





















Residential mortgages 1,155,001 374,544 574,308 373,371 442,087 1,044,746 150,952 647,556 3,301,528 255,149 8,319,242 Other consumer 31,270 17,816 5,294 12,827 12,487 86,499 1,439 17,115 63,029 29,387 277,163 Total consumer 1,186,271 392,360 579,602 386,198 454,574 1,131,245 152,391 664,671 3,364,557 284,536 8,596,405 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 2,576,659 $ 1,139,933 $ 1,872,080 $ 2,211,217 $ 1,331,080 $ 2,850,411 $ 540,735 $ 1,622,625 $ 12,434,220 $ 3,770,317 $ 30,349,277























Loan growth, excluding loans acquired

during the quarter ($) $ 110,090 $ 26,719 $ 72,185 $ 61,537 $ (22,564) $ 113,387 $ 6,371 $ 74,638 $ 484,022 $ 126,442 $ 1,052,827 Loan growth, excluding loans acquired

during the quarter (%) (annualized) 17.71 % 9.52 % 15.91 % 11.36 % (6.61) % 16.44 % 4.73 % 19.13 % 16.07 % 13.77 % 14.26 %

























September 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Alabama Arkansas Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:





















Commercial and industrial





















Non-real estate $ 349,832 $ 162,760 $ 393,595 $ 519,730 $ 345,539 $ 475,031 $ 65,512 $ 321,528 $ 3,812,763 $ 2,357,091 $ 8,803,381 Owner occupied 349,354 244,482 323,891 279,264 290,926 554,072 91,611 172,550 1,456,766 180,526 3,943,442 Total commercial and industrial 699,186 407,242 717,486 798,994 636,465 1,029,103 157,123 494,078 5,269,529 2,537,617 12,746,823 Commercial real estate





















Construction, acquisition and development 191,703 81,362 210,076 328,010 58,871 204,065 33,441 148,321 1,620,083 368,493 3,244,425 Income producing 428,514 250,807 329,519 654,233 212,723 439,077 193,106 289,768 1,875,365 425,358 5,098,470 Total commercial real estate 620,217 332,169 539,595 982,243 271,594 643,142 226,547 438,089 3,495,448 793,851 8,342,895 Consumer





















Residential mortgages 1,120,555 363,247 537,874 354,043 435,941 1,009,632 149,603 605,962 3,126,062 221,459 7,924,378 Other consumer 26,611 10,556 4,940 14,400 9,644 55,147 1,091 9,858 59,159 90,948 282,354 Total consumer 1,147,166 373,803 542,814 368,443 445,585 1,064,779 150,694 615,820 3,185,221 312,407 8,206,732 Total loans and leases, net of unearned $ 2,466,569 $ 1,113,214 $ 1,799,895 $ 2,149,680 $ 1,353,644 $ 2,737,024 $ 534,364 $ 1,547,987 $ 11,950,198 $ 3,643,875 $ 29,296,450

Table 11 Noninterest Revenue and Expense (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021

Dec 2022 Dec 2021 NONINTEREST REVENUE:















Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR

hedge market value adjustment $ 5,408 $ 4,746 $ 6,754 $ 7,733 $ 7,963

$ 24,642 $ 47,914 MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment (2,837) 4,334 4,692 14,030 2,617

20,218 10,139 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 15,750 14,497 16,593 11,321 12,016

58,160 42,636 Deposit service charges 16,863 19,134 18,291 19,189 16,958

73,478 46,418 Security (losses) gains, net (595) (139) 1,446 (1,097) (378)

(384) (395) Insurance commissions 34,679 39,876 39,994 35,727 32,637

150,275 135,183 Trust income 9,113 9,011 9,129 10,061 7,892

37,314 22,190 Annuity fees 951 600 753 604 435

2,908 586 Brokerage commissions and fees 9,135 9,724 10,331 11,072 8,025

40,264 16,731 Gain on sale of PPP loans — — — — —

— 21,572 Bank-owned life insurance 5,436 3,537 3,285 3,336 3,098

15,594 11,180 Other miscellaneous income 20,970 19,171 13,966 16,459 12,591

70,563 23,999 Total noninterest revenue $ 114,873 $ 124,491 $ 125,234 $ 128,435 $ 103,854

$ 493,032 $ 378,153

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:















Salaries and employee benefits $ 183,918 $ 191,193 $ 182,094 $ 187,819 $ 149,599

$ 745,023 $ 471,815 Occupancy and equipment 30,539 30,610 30,129 28,270 26,885

119,548 81,394 Deposit insurance assessments 5,931 4,499 4,945 3,336 3,278

18,712 8,701 Pension settlement expense 6,127 2,896 — — 651

9,023 3,051 Advertising and public relations 28,659 4,085 4,417 4,593 5,086

41,754 10,780 Foreclosed property expense 400 1,093 (1,104) 440 689

832 4,548 Telecommunications 1,714 1,882 1,984 1,833 1,725

7,413 6,240 Travel and entertainment 5,310 4,149 3,412 2,811 2,805

15,682 6,319 Data processing and software 29,289 28,079 29,081 27,483 24,838

113,932 73,085 Professional, consulting and outsourcing 3,598 2,724 3,769 3,737 3,127

13,828 7,465 Amortization of intangibles 5,251 5,417 3,042 6,780 5,473

20,490 12,616 Legal 758 2,054 1,463 1,793 1,282

6,068 4,036 Merger expense 20,276 19,690 7,274 3,974 44,843

51,214 59,896 Postage and shipping 1,925 2,098 2,022 2,034 1,772

8,079 6,050 Other miscellaneous expense 16,976 19,265 13,360 16,764 17,141

66,362 42,894 Total noninterest expense $ 340,671 $ 319,734 $ 285,888 $ 291,667 $ 289,194

$ 1,237,960 $ 798,890

















INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:















Property and casualty commissions $ 24,682 $ 30,021 $ 29,220 $ 25,852 $ 23,640

$ 109,774 $ 98,042 Life and health commissions 7,151 7,254 7,935 7,143 6,459

29,483 26,626 Risk management income 887 654 674 757 699

2,972 2,599 Other 1,959 1,947 2,165 1,975 1,839

8,046 7,916 Total insurance commissions $ 34,679 $ 39,876 $ 39,994 $ 35,727 $ 32,637

$ 150,275 $ 135,183

Table 12 Average Balance and Yields (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate ASSETS





















Interest-earning assets:





















Loans and leases, excluding accretion $ 29,812,924 $ 405,827 5.40 %

$ 28,872,156 $ 341,334 4.69 %

$ 22,745,093 $ 233,585 4.07 % Accretion income on acquired loans

9,190 0.12



8,134 0.11



16,426 0.29 Loans held for sale 62,517 1,788 11.35

103,312 2,241 8.61

220,766 1,324 2.38 Investment securities





















Taxable 11,767,062 45,807 1.54

12,833,857 46,701 1.44

12,636,302 37,258 1.17 Tax-exempt 389,741 3,224 3.28

418,971 3,225 3.05

318,245 2,035 2.54 Total investment securities 12,156,803 49,031 1.60

13,252,828 49,926 1.49

12,954,547 39,293 1.20 Other investments 943,806 8,783 3.69

851,185 4,976 2.32

1,289,997 822 0.25 Total interest-earning assets 42,976,050 474,619 4.38 %

43,079,481 406,611 3.74 %

37,210,403 291,450 3.11 % Other assets 5,249,229





4,957,118





4,189,688



Allowance for credit losses 434,785





441,042





404,578



Total assets $ 47,790,494





$ 47,595,557





$ 40,995,513



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest bearing demand and money market $ 17,866,198 $ 60,253 1.34 %

$ 18,675,214 $ 28,175 0.60 %

$ 15,811,268 8,922 0.22 % Savings deposits 3,555,911 2,769 0.31

3,720,218 1,597 0.17

3,374,243 766 0.09 Time deposits 3,606,093 10,651 1.17

3,388,658 4,797 0.56

3,526,539 5,139 0.58 Total interest-bearing deposits 25,028,202 73,673 1.17

25,784,090 34,569 0.53

22,712,050 14,827 0.26 Short-term borrowings 3,912,921 35,667 3.62

2,263,810 10,765 1.89

727,674 200 0.11 Long-term borrowings 462,927 4,848 4.15

464,843 4,871 4.16

441,165 4,387 3.95 Total interest-bearing liabilities 29,404,050 114,188 1.54 %

28,512,743 50,205 0.70 %

23,880,889 19,414 0.32 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





















Demand deposits 13,344,152





13,816,796





12,047,637



Other liabilities 826,707





759,363





558,393



Total liabilities 43,574,909





43,088,902





36,486,919



Shareholders' equity 4,215,585





4,506,655





4,508,594



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 47,790,494





$ 47,595,557





$ 40,995,513



Net interest income/net interest spread

360,431 2.84 %



356,406 3.05 %



272,036 2.78 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin



3.33 %





3.28 %





2.90 % Taxable equivalent adjustment:





















Loans and investment securities

(1,071)





(1,052)





(824)

Net interest revenue

$ 359,360





$ 355,354





$ 271,212



Table 12 Average Balance and Yields Cont.



Year-To-Date

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate ASSETS













Interest-earning assets:













Loans and leases, excluding accretion $ 28,418,658 $ 1,297,384 4.57 %

$ 17,055,429 $ 733,448 4.30 % Accretion income on acquired loans

46,811 0.16



26,200 0.15 Loans held for sale 122,079 7,554 6.19 %

278,447 8,035 2.89 % Investment securities













Taxable 13,163,403 183,918 1.40 %

9,152,620 111,050 1.21 % Tax-exempt 432,969 12,758 2.95

157,327 4,381 2.78 Total investment securities 13,596,372 196,676 1.45

9,309,947 115,431 1.24 Other investments 926,253 16,380 1.77

638,559 1,323 0.21 Total interest-earning assets 43,063,362 1,564,805 3.63 %

27,282,382 884,437 3.24 Other assets 4,909,491





3,001,809



Allowance for credit losses 439,696





289,543



Total assets $ 47,533,157





$ 29,994,648



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Interest bearing demand and money market $ 18,541,402 109,893 0.59 %

$ 11,114,242 $ 33,688 0.30 % Savings deposits 3,657,718 5,519 0.15

2,946,629 2,764 0.09 Time deposits 3,545,402 24,253 0.68

2,784,733 24,394 0.88 Total interest-bearing deposits 25,744,522 139,665 0.54

16,845,604 60,846 0.36 Short-term borrowings 2,249,354 50,295 2.24

713,788 838 0.12 Long-term borrowings 465,004 19,330 4.16

341,170 14,638 4.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 28,458,880 209,290 0.74 %

17,900,562 76,322 0.43 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:













Demand deposits 13,733,384





8,382,997



Other liabilities 766,490





373,514



Total liabilities 42,958,754





26,657,073



Shareholders' equity 4,574,403





3,337,575



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 47,533,157





$ 29,994,648



Net interest income/net interest spread

1,355,515 2.90 %



808,115 2.82 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin



3.15 %





2.96 % Taxable equivalent adjustment:













Loans and investment securities

(4,212)





(2,388)

Net interest revenue

$ 1,351,303





$ 805,727



Table 13 Selected Additional Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS ("MSR"):









Fair value, beginning of period $ 112,767 $ 102,021 $ 92,859 $ 69,552 $ 64,684 Originations of servicing assets 2,282 3,890 4,962 5,155 5,709 Changes in fair value:









Due to payoffs/paydowns (2,308) (3,085) (3,253) (3,147) (3,823) Due to update in valuation assumptions (2,998) 9,941 7,453 21,299 2,982 Fair value, end of period $ 109,743 $ 112,767 $ 102,021 $ 92,859 $ 69,552











MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:









Origination $ 1,793 $ 1,916 $ 4,042 $ 5,118 $ 5,970 Servicing 5,923 5,915 5,965 5,762 5,816 Payoffs/Paydowns (2,308) (3,085) (3,253) (3,147) (3,823) Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR 5,408 4,746 6,754 7,733 7,963 Market value adjustment on MSR (2,998) 9,941 7,453 21,299 2,982 Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge 161 (5,607) (2,761) (7,269) (365) Total mortgage banking revenue $ 2,571 $ 9,080 $ 11,446 $ 21,763 $ 10,580











Mortgage loans serviced $ 7,692,744 $ 7,723,605 $ 7,685,994 $ 7,629,119 $ 7,553,917 MSR/mortgage loans serviced 1.43 % 1.46 % 1.33 % 1.22 % 0.92 %



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value









U.S. Treasury securities $ 1,458,513 $ 1,451,461 $ 1,466,313 $ 1,459,845 $ 1,496,465 Obligations of U.S. government agencies 1,477,127 1,820,913 2,133,561 2,350,810 2,638,442 Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. agencies ("MBS"):









Residential pass-through:









Guaranteed by GNMA 84,368 87,063 95,955 105,900 113,427 Issued by FNMA and FHLMC 6,274,970 6,427,152 7,014,715 7,604,829 8,129,191 Other residential mortgage-back securities 168,452 181,317 201,440 212,216 243,357 Commercial mortgage-backed securities 1,881,853 1,880,949 1,899,785 1,951,367 2,061,133 Total MBS 8,409,643 8,576,481 9,211,895 9,874,312 10,547,108 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 466,002 444,953 485,400 530,241 565,520 Other domestic debt securities 82,718 98,615 101,313 103,117 63,645 Foreign debt securities 50,093 49,471 52,139 53,281 295,290 Total available-for-sale securities $ 11,944,096 $ 12,441,894 $ 13,450,621 $ 14,371,606 $ 15,606,470

Table 14 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Unaudited)

Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total adjusted noninterest expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, total shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, tangible book value per common share, tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), and adjusted dividend payout ratio. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures: (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021

Dec 2022 Dec 2021 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders















Net income (loss) $ 97,934 $ 123,398 $ 126,958 $ 114,947 $ (34,657)

$ 463,237 $ 195,162 Plus: Merger expense 20,276 19,690 7,274 3,974 44,843

51,214 59,896 Incremental merger related expense 32,704 6,912 6,060 6,571 4,633

52,247 4,633 Initial provision for acquired loans — — — — 132,062

— 143,562 Branch closing expense 2,254 6 705 128 —

3,094 — Pension settlement expense 6,127 2,896 — — 651

9,023 3,051 Less: Security (losses) gains, net (595) (139) 1,446 (1,097) (378)

(384) (395) Tax adjustment 14,665 7,016 2,981 2,786 41,453

27,448 48,681 Adjusted net income 145,225 146,025 136,570 123,931 106,457

551,751 358,018 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372

9,488 9,488 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 142,853 $ 143,653 $ 134,198 $ 121,559 $ 104,085

$ 542,263 $ 348,530



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021

Dec 2022 Dec 2021 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue















Net income (loss) $ 97,934 $ 123,398 $ 126,958 $ 114,947 $ (34,657)

$ 463,237 $ 195,162 Plus: Provision for credit losses 6,000 — 1,000 — 133,562

7,000 138,062 Income tax expense (benefit) 29,628 36,713 36,154 33,643 (13,033)

136,138 51,766 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 133,562 $ 160,111 $ 164,112 $ 148,590 $ 85,872

$ 606,375 $ 384,990



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021

Dec 2022 Dec 2021 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue















Net income (loss) $ 97,934 $ 123,398 $ 126,958 $ 114,947 $ (34,657)

$ 463,237 $ 195,162 Plus: Provision for credit losses 6,000 — 1,000 — 133,562

7,000 138,062 Merger expense 20,276 19,690 7,274 3,974 44,843

51,214 59,896 Incremental merger related expense 32,704 6,912 6,060 6,571 4,633

52,247 4,633 Branch closing expense 2,254 6 705 128 —

3,094 — Pension settlement expense 6,127 2,896 — — 651

9,023 3,051 Income tax expense (benefit) 29,628 36,713 36,154 33,643 (13,033)

136,138 51,766 Less: Security (losses) gains, net (595) (139) 1,446 (1,097) (378)

(384) (395) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 195,518 $ 189,754 $ 176,705 $ 160,360 $ 136,377

$ 722,337 $ 452,965



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021

Dec 2022 Dec 2021 Total adjusted noninterest expense















Total noninterest expense $ 340,671 $ 319,734 $ 285,888 $ 291,667 $ 289,194

$ 1,237,960 $ 798,890 Less: Merger expense 20,276 19,690 7,274 3,974 44,843

51,214 59,896 Incremental merger related expense 32,704 6,912 6,060 6,571 4,633

52,247 4,633 Branch closing expense 2,254 6 705 128 —

3,094 — Pension settlement expense 6,127 2,896 — — 651

9,023 3,051 Total adjusted noninterest expense $ 279,310 $ 290,230 $ 271,849 $ 280,994 $ 239,067

$ 1,122,382 $ 731,310



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021

Dec 2022 Dec 2021 Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI















Total assets $ 48,653,414 $ 47,699,660 $ 47,747,708 $ 47,204,061 $ 47,669,751

$ 48,653,414 $ 47,669,751 Less: Goodwill 1,458,795 1,449,511 1,444,209 1,409,038 1,407,948

1,458,795 1,407,948 Other identifiable intangible assets 132,764 132,953 138,370 191,642 198,271

132,764 198,271 Total tangible assets 47,061,855 46,117,196 46,165,129 45,603,381 46,063,532

47,061,855 46,063,532 Less: AOCI (1,222,538) (1,297,812) (936,345) (664,000) (139,369)

(1,222,538) (139,369) Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI $ 48,284,393 $ 47,415,008 $ 47,101,474 $ 46,267,381 $ 46,202,901

$ 48,284,393 $ 46,202,901



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021

Dec 2022 Dec 2021 PERIOD END BALANCES:















Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI















Total shareholders' equity $ 4,311,374 $ 4,166,925 $ 4,437,925 $ 4,643,757 $ 5,247,987

$ 4,311,374 $ 5,247,987 Less: AOCI (1,222,538) (1,297,812) (936,345) (664,000) (139,369)

(1,222,538) (139,369) Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 5,533,912 $ 5,464,737 $ 5,374,270 $ 5,307,757 $ 5,387,356

$ 5,533,912 $ 5,387,356

















Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI















Total shareholders' equity $ 4,311,374 $ 4,166,925 $ 4,437,925 $ 4,643,757 $ 5,247,987

$ 4,311,374 $ 5,247,987 Less: preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993

166,993 166,993 Common shareholders' equity 4,144,381 3,999,932 4,270,932 4,476,764 5,080,994

4,144,381 5,080,994 Less: AOCI (1,222,538) (1,297,812) (936,345) (664,000) (139,369)

(1,222,538) (139,369) Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 5,366,919 $ 5,297,744 $ 5,207,277 $ 5,140,764 $ 5,220,363

$ 5,366,919 $ 5,220,363

















Total tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI















Total shareholders' equity $ 4,311,374 $ 4,166,925 $ 4,437,925 $ 4,643,757 $ 5,247,987

$ 4,311,374 $ 5,247,987 Less: Goodwill 1,458,795 1,449,511 1,444,209 1,409,038 1,407,948

1,458,795 1,407,948 Other identifiable intangible assets 132,764 132,953 138,370 191,642 198,271

132,764 198,271 Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993

166,993 166,993 Total tangible common shareholders' equity 2,552,822 2,417,468 2,688,353 2,876,084 3,474,775

2,552,822 3,474,775 Less: AOCI (1,222,538) (1,297,812) (936,345) (664,000) (139,369)

(1,222,538) (139,369) Total tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 3,775,360 $ 3,715,280 $ 3,624,698 $ 3,540,084 $ 3,614,144

$ 3,775,360 $ 3,614,144

















AVERAGE BALANCES:















Total tangible common shareholders' equity















Total shareholders' equity $ 4,215,585 $ 4,506,655 $ 4,523,189 $ 5,062,231 $ 4,508,594

$ 4,574,403 $ 3,337,575 Less: Goodwill 1,457,120 1,444,331 1,407,452 1,407,973 1,115,502

1,429,395 959,586 Other identifiable intangible assets 132,091 136,149 188,897 195,606 106,559

162,938 66,996 Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993

166,993 166,993 Total tangible common shareholders' equity $ 2,459,381 $ 2,759,182 $ 2,759,847 $ 3,291,659 $ 3,119,540

$ 2,815,077 $ 2,144,000

















Total average assets $ 47,790,494 $ 47,595,557 $ 47,064,829 $ 47,679,850 $ 40,995,513

$ 47,533,157 $ 29,994,648 Total shares of common stock outstanding 182,437,265 182,438,780 182,461,786 183,488,844 188,337,658

182,437,265 188,337,658 Average shares outstanding-diluted 183,762,008 183,313,831 183,711,402 187,264,335 164,720,656

184,498,472 120,668,695

















Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 5.42 % 5.24 % 5.82 % 6.31 % 7.54 %

5.42 % 7.54 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (2) 7.82 7.84 7.70 7.65 7.82

7.82 7.82 Return on average tangible common equity (3) 15.42 17.40 18.11 13.87 (4.71)

16.12 8.66 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (4) 23.04 20.66 19.50 14.98 13.24

19.26 16.26 Adjusted return on average assets (5) 1.21 1.22 1.16 1.05 1.03

1.16 1.19 Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity (6) 14.00 13.13 12.36 10.07 9.51

12.30 10.99 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (7) 1.11 1.33 1.40 1.26 0.83

1.28 1.28 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (8) 1.62 1.58 1.51 1.36 1.32

1.52 1.51 Tangible book value per common share (9) $ 13.99 $ 13.25 $ 14.73 $ 15.67 $ 18.45

$ 13.99 $ 18.45 Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI (10) 20.69 20.36 19.87 19.29 19.19

20.69 19.19 Adjusted earnings per common share (11) $ 0.78 $ 0.78 $ 0.73 $ 0.65 $ 0.63

$ 2.94 $ 2.89 Adjusted dividend payout ratio (12) 28.21 % 28.21 % 30.14 % 33.85 % 31.75 %

29.93 % 26.99 %

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures: (1) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets. (2) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI, is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive loss, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and other identifiable intangible assets. (3) Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders equity. (4) Adjusted return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity. (5) Adjusted return on average assets is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income divided by total average assets. (6) Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shareholders' equity. (7) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets. (8) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of net adjusted income. (9) Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding. (10) Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total shares of common stock outstanding. (11) Adjusted earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted. (12) Adjusted dividend payout ratio is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by net adjusted income available to common shareholders.

Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent Definitions

The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes income and expense items otherwise disclosed as non-routine from total noninterest expense.

View original content:

SOURCE Cadence Bank