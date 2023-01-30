Hershey's Chocolate World Celebrates 50 Years of Fun

The fan-favorite attraction is celebrating this milestone with year-long events, sweet treats, and a new attraction coming just in time for Summer!

HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction is celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary with a full roster of exciting experiences, events, and a brand-new attraction, plus an official 50th birthday celebration on June 30, 2023. Over 117 million visitors have passed through Hershey's Chocolate World's doors since its official opening in 1973. For 50 years, families have delighted in the destination's educational and entertaining attractions such as The Hershey's Chocolate Tour, Create Your Own Candy Bar, Hershey Trolley Works, and Hershey's Unwrapped.

Join Hershey's Chocolate World in 2023 to celebrate its 50th Anniversary with a variety of fun-filled, celebratory events including the Chocolate Sculpture Unveiling and Hershey's Chocolate World Birthday Party, exclusive merch items, chocolate-y treats, and character meet and greets.

"Reaching a milestone such as a 50th anniversary is a testament to the visitors who have passed through Hershey's Chocolate World, and the employees who make every experience so delightful," said Suzanne Jones, Vice President of The Hershey Experience. "Each guest who visits Hershey's Chocolate World this year can expect lots of excitement as we lead up to the unveiling of our newest attraction and welcome guests to take part in our most treasured traditions and new events to celebrate."

The full slate of 50th Anniversary events include:

Happy 50th Birthday to Us, and You! January – December, 2023

Fans who were born in the year 1973 and visit Hershey's Chocolate World at any time throughout the year can celebrate their birthday, too! Simply stop by the Ticketing desk at Hershey's Chocolate World in Hershey, PA, to receive a sweet treat – a classic Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar. Happy 50th!

50th Anniversary Kick Off and Chocolate Sculpture Dedication - February 4, 2023

During the 50th anniversary kick-off event and Chocolate Sculpture Dedication, guests will help to ring in the milestone year with activities including:

Iconic characters Hersh, Kiss, Reese and friends will show off their new celebratory outfits in honor of the anniversary year.

Jim Victor and Marie Pelton , PA-based food artists, will unveil 2023's anniversary-themed Chocolate Sculpture, which is slated to be on display through Summer.

1:30pm . The Bean to Bar parade , educating guests on the chocolate creation process along the way, will begin its exciting weekly cadence taking place every Saturday and Sunday throughout February at

Grand Opening of Hershey's Chocolate World's New Attraction – Summer, 2023

The highly anticipated announcement of the new attraction to replace our fan-favorite 4D Chocolate Movie opens with a ribbon cutting ceremony and special access to the experience. As you await the sweet news, visit the 50th Anniversary Hub to keep up to date on the new attraction!

Hershey's Chocolate World Birthday Party – June 30, 2023

Beginning at 8:30AM ET with a rededication ceremony of Hershey's Chocolate World, guest speakers, the Bean to Bar Band, everyone's favorite Candy Ambassadors, Hersh, Kiss, and Reese, and more will help to kick off the special day. Special activities include:

Exclusive treats and experiences on property.

A character meet and greet to receive collectible signatures from each beloved character.

Milton Hershey Birthday Celebration – September 11, 2023

Pay tribute to the man who started it all, Milton Hershey, for his birthday! Fans will enjoy an exclusive celebration and be able to collect their own Milton Hershey inspired mustache during this exciting event.

2023 Hershey's Chocolate House Unveiling – November 10, 2023

The beloved holiday tradition returns—with a twist! Visit this year's 50th anniversary-themed Hershey's Chocolate House during the 2023 holiday season and find it on display through January 2024. In celebration of the Hershey's Chocolate House, each year, The Hershey Company makes a volunteer support donation to benefit the Children's Miracle Network.

Fans can also collect exclusive, limited-time-only 50th anniversary merchandise such as bags, mugs, shirts, and ornaments only available at the flagship location throughout 2023.

Check out Hershey's Chocolate World's website and social channels for teasers of the new attraction, a special Birthday celebration countdown, and additional information on Hershey's Chocolate World offerings!

About Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction

Founded in 1973 with its flagship location in Hershey, PA, the Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction is the only place to explore Hershey's beloved brands such as Hershey's, KISSES, Reese's, and KIT KAT® 365 days a year, using all five senses.

The attraction offers a sweet world of exclusive treats and fun for the whole family, including iconic experiences such as the Hershey's Chocolate Factory Tour, Create Your Own Candy Bar, Reese's Stuff Your Cup, Hershey's largest candy store and so much more. Hershey's Chocolate World has locations globally including Hershey, PA, Times Square in New York City, Las Vegas, NV, Niagara Falls, and Singapore.

Hershey's Chocolate World is part of The Hershey Experience, the direct-to-consumer, experiential division of The Hershey Company that provides food and non-food licensing as well as a one-of-a-kind, exclusive shopping experience on shop.hersheys.com. As part of the Hershey Company, the attraction is committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably.

To learn more visit https://www.chocolateworld.com/home.html

