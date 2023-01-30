Omnicom Group Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 after the New York Stock Exchange closes. The company will also host a conference call to review the financial results on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may listen to the conference call by dialing 844-291-6362 (domestic) or 234-720-6995 (international), along with access code 1468163. The conference call will be simulcast and archived on Omnicom's website at investor.omnicomgroup.com .

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

