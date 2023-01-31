Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Vonage as Leader in Growth and Innovation in 2022 CPaaS Radar

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognized as a leader in growth and innovation in the latest Frost & Sullivan Radar for the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) industry for the third year in a row.

Vonage was recognized for its comprehensive CPaaS / programmable communications APIs which allow businesses and developers to embed communications functionality into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage communications APIs provide businesses with the power and flexibility to integrate multiple channels − video, voice, SMS, social chat apps, messaging, email, AI and verification − to build better connections, conversations and engagement with customers and employees.

"In a crowded CPaaS market, a key differentiator for Vonage is the underlying Vonage Communications Platform that delivers a full suite of communications APIs as well as employee-facing, customer-facing and Conversational Commerce applications that are all highly customizable, programmable and built on a global network," said Michael Brandenburg, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "VCP's performance continues to exceed expectations, fueled by the high enterprise demand for CPaaS options. VCP is a bold approach and Vonage's greatest strength, appealing most strongly to customers and enterprises seeking fully integrated services and the ability to digitally transform their businesses."

Frost & Sullivan credits Vonage for cultivating growth and innovation by not only working with a community of more than one million registered developers, but by leveraging its Communications APIs across the company's unique Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), which also includes contact center, unified communications and conversational commerce applications. VCP enables companies to transform how they communicate and operate from anywhere and provides the flexibility required to create innovative use cases and more meaningful engagements across any industry.

"It is an honor to again be recognized as a leader by Frost & Sullivan for our unique platform and continued growth in programmable communications," said Savinay Berry, Executive Vice President, Product and Engineering, Vonage. "At Vonage, we are delivering solutions that enhance customer experiences by turning simple notifications and transactions into conversations for a better customer experience. Our continued innovation across the full breadth of the VCP - from APIs and AI to unified communications, conversational commerce, and contact center solutions - allows us to drive the future of communication and engagement."

2022 Frost Radar in the Communications Platform as a Service Market provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology by a team of industry analysts. The companies listed on the Radar cover the full spectrum of CPaaS providers and enablers, including pure-play providers and hybrid CPaaS solutions integrated with on-premises resources. The Radar highlights that doubling down on innovation efforts across the VCP product portfolio will propel Vonage to remain a thought leader in this space.

Frost & Sullivan also recently named Vonage Asia-Pacific Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Company of the Year for a record-breaking fourth consecutive year, and recognized Vonage with the 2022 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its API-led business communications solutions. Through the integrated Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), Frost & Sullivan noted that "the Company provides business cloud communications services via a unique combination of unified communications, contact center and communications APIs."

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

