Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Biofuel Supply Will Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6% by 2031

Market barriers include headwinds from high costs, policy uncertainty and food & water hurdles

Following a sharp drop in demand during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, production of and demand for liquid biofuels for transportation are on the rise. The bioenergy market has benefited from strong government support, often through tax incentives and fuel blending mandates, and will likely continue to grow. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, global biofuel supply will rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%, from 187.8 billion liters per year in 2022 to about 305.7 billion liters per year in 2031.

"One of bioenergy's biggest benefits is its wide range of applications. Biomass can be used for heating and cooking, for electricity generation, for combined heat and power, or to produce liquid or gaseous fuels for transport, industrial chemicals, materials, and other products," says Peter Marrin, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "As the world looks to decarbonize, bioenergy offers a key advantage as it is capable of decarbonizing especially hard-to-abate sectors such as aviation. Refining biofuels into renewable diesel and renewable natural gas allows the use of existing infrastructure and can lead to faster adoption."

Bioenergy can be especially valuable for developing as it offers the opportunity for energy self-sufficiency and a reprieve from the volatility of fossil fuel prices. However, further adoption of bioenergy use also faces several obstacles. Most bioenergy products cannot be used directly without performing expensive equipment retrofits or total replacements. In addition, while biomass feedstocks have evolved to include non-edible sources, food and water issues persist. Lastly, the market faces headwinds from high costs, policy uncertainty, a relatively lower energy output compared to other fuels, and competition with other technologies, according to the report.

The report, Market Data: Bioenergy Production and Utilization Market, discusses solid biomass, liquid biofuels, and biogas. Production capacity and revenue are projected for 2022-2031 for four biofuels (ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, and biojet fuel). Production capacity is also estimated for biomass used for power generation in the 2022-2031 period.

