Historic Quartermaster Campus to Convert to the Quartermaster Science + Technology Park

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scheer Partners, Inc. is excited to share that real estate company SkyREM today announced that Philadelphia's historic Quartermaster site will be converted into the Quartermaster Science + Technology Park. In addition to planned restaurants, a hotel, and other amenities, the $250 million mixed-use commercial redevelopment will include wet and dry lab space for both life science startups and established companies to conduct full-scale research and development, and bio-manufacturing.

Quartermaster Science + Technology Park (PRNewswire)

Philadelphia's Quartermaster Science + Technology Park will include wet and dry lab spaces for life science companies.

"We had a vision to preserve the legacy of this built-to-last historic Philadelphia landmark and transform it to create a vibrant space where the best and brightest want to innovate, collaborate, and work," said Alex Dembitzer, CEO and Founder, SkyREM, owner of Quartermaster. "As we invest in making a positive impact on the community, the Quartermaster Science + Technology Park will meet the great need for additional quality life science space in the Philadelphia area, one of the largest bioscience clusters in the United States."

"The Quartermaster Science + Technology Park is a transformational project for an area of Philadelphia ripe for redevelopment," said Vered Nohi, Regional Executive Director, New Business Development, SkyREM at Quartermaster. "The complex was once a busy commercial center where the army innovated, created and equipped our forces with the best quality products. It encompassed state-of-the-art labs, forward-thinking minds, and a complete supply chain – all in one block. Our Park provides much-needed space for incredible talent from South Philadelphia and the Greater Philadelphia region across academic, life science, medical, bio institutions and more to discover, collaborate, produce and manufacture."

Vered joined the SkyREM team on January 1, 2023. She is an experienced executive in international business development and community building. At the Quartermaster, Vered will help spearhead the redevelopment project, as well as help manage SkyREM's other regional assets. Vered concluded nearly a decade leading the Philadelphia-Israel Chamber of Commerce (PICC) and as a Representative of the US-Israel Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation in Pennsylvania, Delaware and southern New Jersey. She successfully fostered bilateral cooperations in advanced technologies between the region and Israel. Prior to this role, Vered oversaw marketing, government and community affairs at the Diamond State Port Corporation, which owned and operated the Port of Wilmington, Delaware for nearly 14 years. Her international experience was also enriched by serving as Tourism Representative at the Israel Economic Mission and Consulate in Taipei, Taiwan for two years, as well as at the Israeli Navy. Vered holds a bachelor's degree in Sociology and East Asian Studies from Hebrew University.

"The Philadelphia region, home to leading research institutions, hospitals and Big Pharma companies, has been considered the fifth largest bioscience cluster in the U.S. based on relevant talent pool, NIH research funding, venture capital, patents, and research space. It is considered one of the leading centers for cell and gene therapy, representing the newest wave of potential therapies for many diseases. With 1.7 million square feet of current tenant demand in the life science space, Philadelphia should continue to see strong absorption in 2023 and beyond. Landlords in the city continually try to solve for "speed to market", a common theme for early-stage scientific companies after receiving funding. Conversions at projects like The Quartermaster Science + Technology Park will play an important part in absorbing this current demand and building up the Philadelphia market even further" said Tim Conrey, senior vice president of Scheer Partners' Philadelphia office.

Remarkable Campus

The Quartermaster Science + Technology Park campus includes 24 acres with six acres of green space, creating a park-like setting. The secure campus includes plentiful on-site parking, an Aldi supermarket opening in the first quarter of 2023, planned restaurants and a boutique hotel. The campus currently serves as a headquarters for Indego bicycle transit, the premiere, sustainable urban mobility solution in Philadelphia, and several other tenants in the healthcare and security sectors. The campus will also include multiple public green rooftop spaces with renewable energy, for social events and networking.

Superlative Building Amenities

The Quartermaster Science + Technology Park campus includes six buildings for a total of one million square feet of space, including wet and dry labs for research and development. The open design floor plans can serve the varied needs of potential tenants. The buildings feature industrial aesthetics like large factory windows, exposed ceilings, and polished concrete floors. Most of the buildings are fully remediated, with heavy dual feed power. Gas and water upgrades to all buildings are currently being completed. The buildings will also be ENERGY STAR and LEED-certified. In addition, SkyREM's renewable energy subsidiary, SKY Power, is in the planning stage to construct substantial rooftop solar to produce nearly all electric for the Park.

Exceptional Location

Philadelphia's Point Breeze South Philadelphia location offers access to a talented workforce across three states. The campus is conveniently located off I-76, with easy access to I-95, and immediate access to public transportation via SEPTA bus routes 7 and G. The Park is only 15 minutes to Philadelphia International Airport and close to the Phillies, Flyers, 76ers, and Eagles sports stadiums.

Best-in-Class Partners

The Quartermaster is developed by SkyREM, a real estate investor, owner, and developer with a portfolio of properties across the United States. SkyREM has been an active developer in the Philadelphia area for more than 40 years and acquired the Quartermaster site in 2001. SkyREM has convened a team of best-in-class leasing partners to lease available life science and retail space.

Scheer Partners, a full-service commercial real estate firm with an office in Philadelphia is leading science and technology leasing, in addition to marketing. MPN Realty, a commercial real estate brokerage firm in the Greater Philadelphia area, is the retail broker for the campus. SkyREM is also working closely with FIFTEEN, an architecture firm highly experienced in life science's specialized requirements for research and bio-manufacturing.

Leasing Now

The Quartermaster Science + Technology Park currently has 500,000 square feet of vacant space for life science and high technology companies, including availabilities for as small as 1,000 square feet and as large as 250,000 square feet contiguous. Life science companies that are small and early stage, or large and established, can find suitable space for lease. The Park has 200,000 square feet currently occupied by tenants. An additional 150,000 square feet of retail space is available for lease.

For more information about Quartermaster Science + Technology Park, visit www.quartermasterphl.com.

For life science and technology leasing information, please contact Tim Conrey at tconrey@scheerpartners.com, KJ Kulik at kkulik@scheerpartners.com or Lou Tonon at ltonon@scheerpartners.com with Scheer Partners, Inc.

For retail leasing information, please contact Nadia Bilynsky at nbilynsky@mpnrealty.com or Veronica Blum at vblum@mpnrealty.com with MPN Realty, Inc.

About SkyREM

SkyREM, with corporate offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a vertically integrated real estate investor, owner, and developer. SkyREM has amassed a diversified portfolio of properties throughout the United States. SkyREM employs an opportunistic, value driven, flexible approach to acquire real estate assets and develop sites in strategic markets. SkyREM's growth has been fueled by its long-standing philosophy of creating value by locating underperforming and/or underutilized assets and unlocking their hidden potential.

About Scheer Partners

Founded in 1991, Scheer Partners is a full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. With a focus on the greater Mid-Atlantic region, Scheer Partners' fully integrated services include tenant and landlord representation; strategic planning consulting; facilities and construction management; and investment sales, acquisitions and development.

About MPN Realty

MPN is the premier commercial real estate brokerage firm in the Greater Philadelphia area, comprised of agents who work closely with clients worldwide who are buying, selling, or leasing commercial properties. The MPN Leasing Team specializes in retail and restaurant leasing in Center City Philadelphia and the surrounding neighborhoods. Over the past couple of years the team has leased over 1,000,000 SF of retail and restaurant space in the region. We pride ourselves on having a "boots on the ground approach", which enables to have firsthand knowledge of the market and who is active in the marketplace.

Quartermaster / Provided by FIFTEEN (PRNewswire)

Quartermaster Building 15 / Provided by FIFTEEN (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scheer Partners, Inc.