Is ChatGPT HIPAA Compliant, and What Does it Mean for the Future of Healthcare?

Is ChatGPT HIPAA Compliant, and What Does it Mean for the Future of Healthcare?

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to overwhelming publicity surrounding ChatGPT, Compliancy Group has researched this emerging technology to inform HIPAA-compliant businesses about the potential and pitfalls of this expression of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

(PRNewsfoto/Compliancy Group) (PRNewswire)

The article, AI Rising: Chat GPT, Healthcare, and HIPAA Compliance, includes an assessment of ChatGPT in relation to HIPAA Compliance, as well as currently known shortcomings with the program, and a legal analysis by Compliancy Group's Lead Compliance Attorney of policies and procedures created in the application.

"Because of the hype surrounding this emerging technology, we felt it was important to weigh in on this issue," said Marc Haskelson, CEO of Compliancy Group. "We have an obligation as a thought leader in Healthcare Compliance to examine new applications and provide guidance to our customers and the industry as a whole.

"HIPAA Compliance is a cornerstone of protecting patient privacy and maintaining the security of protected health information (PHI). Every new product or innovation must be examined to ensure that it does not undermine this critical goal."

HIPAA Resources

HIPAA Checklist

What is HIPAA Compliance?

HIPAA Compliance Software

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group gives healthcare professionals confidence in their compliance plan, increasing patient loyalty and profitability of their practice while reducing risk. Find out more about Compliancy Group and HIPAA compliance. Get compliant today!

CONTACT: Rodney King, rking@compliancygroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE COMPLIANCY GROUP