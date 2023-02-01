Deloitte's Legal Business Services Practice Adds Jonathan Jones to Leadership Team

Former legal business industry leader at Accenture will accelerate growth of contract lifecycle management services and financial services offerings

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today that Jonathan Jones has joined its Legal Business Services team as a managing director based in New York. Jonathan, who formerly served as a risk and compliance senior industry leader at Accenture, brings over 20 years of experience working for and with large institutions to mature their contracting operations and their treatment of legal data. His knowledge in banking, technology and legal operations as well as in developing core process and technology transformations will help accelerate the growth of Deloitte's rapidly expanding practice while offering enhanced data insights for clients.

"With the pace of change in contract lifecycle management (CLM) transformation accelerating as companies seek out better processes, technology and skills to enhance their supply chains, and speed up time to revenue, CLM is finally getting the strategic investment attention its impact merits," said Mark Ross, principal and co-leader, Legal Business Services, Deloitte Tax LLP. "Jon brings incredibly deep CLM credentials in both technology as well as legal managed services that will be instrumental in enhancing our clients' contracting transformation efforts. We are thrilled to have him join our leadership team."

"The strength of Deloitte's Legal Business Services team along with its proven record on successful client focused delivery made joining this team the natural choice," said Jon Jones. "I'm excited for the opportunity to drive value to our clients while furthering the evolution of the client lifecycle management industry's maturity."

Prior to joining Deloitte, Jon served as the general manager of strategic partnerships at Accenture where he developed a global partnership with a strategic technology ecosystem to drive faster and cleaner adoption of emerging technology with core customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and contract lifecycle management (CLM) platforms. He also served as the practice head of client lifecycle management. In this role, Jones built a practice that focused on reimagining the way financial institutions can onboard clients with speed and accuracy at its core lessening the impact of legal and regulatory requirements.

"Deloitte's multi-disciplinary capabilities combined with the deep CLM experience and credibility that our Legal Business Services specialists possess are what truly differentiates our CLM offerings to clients," said Don Fancher, principal and co-leader, Legal Business Services, Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP. "Jon is a proven industry leader with the vision for both future state operational process and technology strategy, providing practical solutions to strategic business needs. More specifically, Jon's in-depth financial services knowledge and experience working with alternative legal services providers will be instrumental in continuing to navigate the industry and the regulatory environment in which it operates."

