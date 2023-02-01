FIVE HIGHLIGHTS BOOK TITLES EARN NATIONAL PARENTING SEAL OF APPROVAL

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights , the global media brand announces the recognition of five book titles as winners of the National Parenting Center's Seal of Approval program. The National Parenting Center recognized Highlights Scratch-Off Hidden Pictures Books, Learning Kindness Activity Set, Highlights Learn-and-Play ABC Spinner Games, Highlights Learn-and-Play 123 Stamper Games and The Highlights Book of How.

Highlights for Children (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to see that five of our book titles were selected this year," said Lece Lohr, President of Highlights for Children Consumer Business. "We've seen the joy and curiosity that Highlights books and magazines encourage in children and we're excited to see that parents, children, and educators love Highlights as much as we do!"

The National Parenting Center's Seal of Approval program is an independent award process whose sole goal is to evaluate a variety of products introduced to parents and children. The National Parenting Center offers parents, children, and educators the opportunity to test a wide range of submitted products over an eight-week period.

Highlights has been dedicated to helping families raise curious, creative, caring, and confident kids for over 75 years. Highlights' brand of wholesome fun is built on the philosophy that children become their best selves when they use their creativity and imagination; develop their reading, thinking and reasoning skills; and learn to treat others with respect, kindness and sensitivity. Acknowledgments such as the National Parenting Center Seal of Approval demonstrate the worth of Highlights core values.

The five book titles are all designed to stretch a child's imagination and encourage screen-free fun and are available now at Highlights.com . You can view the entire list of seal winners by visit the National Parenting Center's website.

About Highlights:

Founded in 1946, Highlights for Children is a global brand dedicated to publishing content and creating experiences for children, families and teachers that engage, delight, and foster joyful learning. Renowned for its popular magazines that feature the beloved Hidden Pictures puzzles, Highlights publishes three primary titles: Highlights Magazine (ages 6-12), High Five Magazine (ages 2-5), and Hello Magazine (ages 0-2). Through a diverse and expanding portfolio that includes books, clothing, gear, crafts and activities, and puzzle book clubs, Highlights inspires kids to be their best selves - curious, creative, confident and caring. Created to be a trusted resource for more confident parenting and a more optimistic world, Highlights recently launched a website for parents. Connect with Highlights: Highlights.com, Parents.highlights.com, HighlightsKids.com. Follow Highlights: Instagram, Facebook, and . Join the conversation: #MyHighlightsKid

Media Contact:

Megan Lloyd Payne

Highlights

PRDepartment@Highlights.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Highlights for Children