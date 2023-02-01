Manulife to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Results

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation will release its fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, which will be made available at manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports.

Manulife Logo (CNW Group/Manulife Financial Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Manulife Financial Corporation will release its fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results

A live webcast and conference call are scheduled for Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) where Roy Gori, President & CEO, Phil Witherington, Chief Financial Officer, and other members of Manulife's executive leadership team will discuss the results, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.



To access the conference call, dial 1-800-806-5484 (toll free in North America), using passcode 6705831#. International dial-in numbers are also available. Please call in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The archived webcast will be available at manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports following the call. A replay of the call will also be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on February 16, 2023 through to May 13, 2023 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 (Passcode: 6555267#).

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation