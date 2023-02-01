PEPSI® Zero Sugar and Ja'Marr Chase Team Up to Say Bon Voyage to "Rookie" Cruisers

Reigning Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year Ja'Marr Chase Returns to Give First-Time Cruisers a Chance to Get Out to Sea on a Carnival Cruise Ship as Part of the "Board a Rookie. Return a Pro." Campaign

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reigning Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year, Ja'Marr Chase, knows what it's like to make a strong debut – after a fantastic rookie season, he is officially a full-fledged pro, turning in a dominant sophomore campaign and establishing himself as one of the NFL's most exciting young talents. His rise from unproven rookie to bona fide pro is why he has teamed up with Pepsi Zero Sugar for the second year of the "Board a Rookie. Return a Pro." campaign. This year, the superstar wide receiver is giving rookie cruisers the chance to win an unforgettable vacation getaway, where fans can enter to win their first-ever trip on a Carnival ship and return as a pro passenger of the seas.

(PRNewswire)

Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year winners know what it takes to make a strong first impression and Chase is no exception. When he stepped onto the field as a rookie, he set in motion an exciting chapter for his team. Chase, now a pro himself, is looking to help more rookies get up and go this offseason, by setting sail on their first cruise.

"As the reigning Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year, I know that being a rookie can come with its challenges but can also be inspiring – no matter the context. I'm excited to be working with Pepsi Zero Sugar to help both the next Rookie of the Year and rookie cruisers alike take it to the next level and set sail on a new adventure," NFL Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase said.

"Ja'Marr Chase is only in his second year in the league and already embodies what it means to go from being a rookie to established pro," said Scott Finlow, CMO, PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "We're excited to partner with an athlete of this caliber to bring this experience to first-time cruise-goers so fans can feel the energy rush and excitement that comes with being on a Carnival Cruise for themselves."

From now through February 28, fans can visit PepsiRookieCruise.com to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win their first cruise getaway – to sail at their leisure anytime over the next 12 months – on a Carnival Cruise Line ship. While guests may board as rookies, they'll return cruise-adventure-water-slide-party-try-new-cuisines pros. Official rules and regulations can be found here.

Pepsi is the Official Soft Drink Partner of the NFL and is in its 21st year as the presenting partner of the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week and Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America