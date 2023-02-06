GRAMMY® AWARD-WINNING DIRECTOR CALMATIC TO HELM 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS' REMIX OF WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP STARRING JACK HARLOW STREAMING ON HULU MAY 19TH

NEW TV SPOT DEBUTED LAST NIGHT DURING 65TH ANNUAL

GRAMMY® AWARDS

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY® Award-winning director, filmmaker, and producer Calmatic will helm the reboot of the classic White Men Can't Jump starring multiplatinum six-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstar Jack Harlow in his official acting debut. The film exclusively debuts on HULU in the U.S. on May 19, 2023—in addition to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Check out the TV spot HERE.

Photo Credit: Krispy Productions (PRNewswire)

Calmatic made his film directorial debut with the remix of the 90's classic, House Party, produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter's SpringHill Company in conjunction with New Line Cinema. Starring Jacob Latimore, Tosin Cole, and a wide range of cameos including Kid Cudi and Lebron James, the film opened in theaters nationwide last month and instantly made waves, inciting fan applause and critical praise.

Featuring the filmmaker, Esquire attested, "He gave House Party new life," and enthused, "what ensues is an unforgettable night that includes a bananas Kid Cudi performance, cameos galore, and a koala to be reckoned with." BuzzFeed raved, "Calmatic captured the essence of a fairytale Los Angeles story" in a piece appropriately titled, "7 Reasons Why I think House Party Is The Next Black Classic." Collider sat down with him for an exclusive interview, while BET assured, "Calmatic is the perfect person to spearhead the direction of this L.A.-based film due to being an L.A. native in his own right."

As one of the most influential music video directors of this era, the Los Angeles-born visionary lensed the music video for Lils Nas X's diamond-certified record "Old Town Road" [feat. Billy Cyrus]. He took home both a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Music Video" and an MTV VMA for "Best Direction." His videos have received billions of views, including visuals for Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Anderson .Paak, Pharrell Williams, and JAY-Z, to name a few. Most recently, he reteamed with Kendrick for the "Rich Spirit" music video, tallying 12 million views since its release late last year. Not to mention, he has been sought after by the likes of Target and Sprite for commercials. His Super Bowl commercial for Turbo Tax landed him "Director of the Year" from Ad Age.

