3,000 Cannabis Leaders And Investors To Convene At World's Largest Cannabis Business And Investment Conference, April 11-12 In Miami Beach

Join an elite crowd of industry leaders, game-changing entrepreneurs and savvy investors at the 16th edition of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference - the premier event for cannabis business, investing, finance, brands and retail. The biggest deals in the industry will happen at the luxurious Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, where companies can connect with key players driving the industry forward. Don't miss your chance to be a part of the action and discover the next big thing in cannabis investing. Secure your spot now before it's too late!

MIAMI, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest gathering of high-impact decision-makers, founders and investors in cannabis is returning to Miami Beach, Florida in 2023. The 16th edition of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will take place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, April 11-12.

This is the place where deals get done, where money is raised, M&A starts and companies meet investors and key partners. In addition, the two-track, two-day conference will offer great content for retail investors to find key companies for their portfolios, for entrepreneurs to learn how to survive and thrive in a tough economy and for brands to identify the next big trends.

The Benzinga Value Prop

As a cannabis entrepreneur at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, you'll have the opportunity to meet more investors in two days than you've met in the last two years. You'll learn how businesses are innovating to profit in a tough environment and have a chance to engage the CEOs and decision-makers from the leading companies in the industry.

As an investor, you'll find a unique setting, perfect to learn from -and about- the companies leading the advancement of the cannabis space. Recognizing the value of your time, Benzinga has planned this event down to the smallest detail so you can make the most of it and find your next big deal.

"Cannabis businesses have closed deals in aggregate north of $1.5-$2 billion at our prior events. And get ready: the 2023 conference will be even larger, with a record level of investment capital and top-notch operators," says Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will feature keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking spaces and an exhibit floor, as well as investor and celebrity appearances.

Noteworthy speakers include:

Mike Gorenstein , Cronos Group

Miguel Martin , Aurora

Tim Seymour , Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS)

Emily Paxhia , Poseidon Investment Management

Gina Collins , Trulieve

Tiffany Richardson , Crowe

Gary Santo , Tilt Holdings

Drew Matthews , Greenlife Business

James Yi , Leaf Trade

Jared Maloof , Standard Wellness

Kim Rael , Azuca

Margot Micallef , GABY

Ryan Hamlin , POSaBIT

Stacey Hronowsk, Canix

See a full list of speakers here .

Why Attend The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference?

Wondering why you should attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference ?

This is the place to meet one-on-one with companies representing more than 90% of the cannabis industry's market value in one place. You'll find exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow and leading investors. In addition, you'll hear directly from the executives of top-performing companies and get priceless insights from the world's leading cannabis investors.

Attend the conference where the cannabis industry meets mainstream finance behemoths like Ricky Sandler, Whitney Tilson and Tim Seymour. It's a can't-miss opportunity.

Equity At The Helm

Do you run a cannabis company but don't have a marketing budget that would allow participation in an event of this magnitude?

Don't worry!

At Benzinga, we understand that costs can be prohibitive for many companies in the space. We've launched a series of scholarships in partnership with WomenGrow , Minorities for Medical Marijuana and BIPOCANN to enable and support access for women and minority-owned businesses.

We're also offering social equity passes for those who qualify to attend, and have committed to donating a percentage of all event ticket sales to organizations that support cannabis reform.

Find out more about our social equity opportunities here .

