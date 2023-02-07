Amcor reports strong first half and second quarter fiscal 2023 result

December 2022 quarter:

GAAP EPS of 30.9 cps; Adjusted EPS of 18.5 cps, up 7% on a comparable constant currency basis

Highlights - Six Months Ended December 31, 2022

Net sales of $7,354 million , up 6%;

GAAP Net income of $691 million , up 62%; GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 46.1 cps, up 65%;

Adjusted EPS of 36.6 cps, up 8% on a comparable constant currency basis;

Adjusted EBIT of $791 million , up 8% on a comparable constant currency basis;

Increasing cash returns to shareholders: quarterly dividend of 12.25 cents per share; and up to $500 million of share repurchases expected in fiscal 2023, including an additional $100 million announced today; and

Fiscal 2023 outlook: Maintaining adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow ranges at 77-81 cps and $1 -1.1 billion, respectively.

ZURICH, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor CEO Ron Delia said: "Amcor delivered strong financial performance for the first half of fiscal 2023, demonstrating excellent operating leverage amid ongoing challenges in the macroeconomic environment. For the year-to-date, organic net sales growth of 2% drove an 8% increase in adjusted earnings per share on a comparable constant currency basis.

We continue to make good progress on our commercial and strategic agenda and our teams are doing an excellent job navigating through volatile market conditions, while recovering general inflation and higher raw material costs. Our exposure to consumer staples and healthcare end markets positions our business well despite some softening in the demand environment and customer destocking through the December quarter. We also completed the sale of our Russian plants and announced a bolt-on acquisition in China to strengthen our healthcare packaging business in the Asia Pacific region.

Notwithstanding a more cautious near term outlook, we remain focused on executing against our strategy for long term growth. Our ability to generate significant annual cash flow allows us to continue to invest in multiple growth opportunities, pay an attractive and growing dividend and regularly repurchase shares. We are confident in the strength of our underlying business, execution capabilities and capital allocation framework, all of which support our compelling investment case."

Key Financials









Six Months Ended December 31, GAAP results









2021 $ million

2022 $ million Net sales









6,927

7,354 Net income attributable to Amcor plc









427

691 EPS (diluted US cents)









27.9

46.1

































Comparable

constant

currency ∆%



Six Months Ended December 31,

Reported ∆%

Adjusted non-GAAP results(1)

2021 $ million

2022 $ million



Net sales(2)

6,927

7,354

6

2 EBITDA

976

994

2

7 EBIT

769

791

3

8 Net income

548

548

—

6 EPS (diluted US cents)

35.8

36.6

2

8 Free Cash Flow

105

(61)







(1) Adjusted non-GAAP results exclude items which are not considered representative of ongoing operations. Comparable constant currency ∆%

excludes the translation impact of movements in foreign exchange rates and items affecting comparability. Further details related to non-GAAP

measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures can be found under "Presentation of non-GAAP information" in this release. (2) Comparable constant currency ∆% for net sales excludes a 5% unfavorable currency translation impact and a 10% favorable impact from the

pass through of higher raw material costs.

Note: All amounts referenced throughout this document are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated and numbers may not add up precisely to the

totals provided due to rounding.

Completed sale of Russian business

The sale of Amcor's Russian business was completed on December 23, 2022, with the Company receiving cash proceeds of approximately $365 million, in addition to approximately $65 million of cash on hand in Russia which was repatriated upon close. Approximately $120 million of the cash received is expected to be invested in a range of additional cost saving initiatives to partly offset divested earnings. Of the remaining cash received, Amcor plans to repurchase up to $100 million in additional shares with the balance expected to be used to reduce net debt.

Acquisition of MDK

On January 16, 2023, the Company announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire Shanghai-based MDK. MDK is a leading provider of flexible packaging for the medical device segment generating annual sales of approximately $50 million.

MDK's coating capabilities, medical paper-based packaging products and customer base complement Amcor's existing portfolio, further enhancing the Company's leadership position in the Chinese and broader Asia Pacific medical packaging segment.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Shareholder returns

Amcor generates significant annual cash flow, maintains strong credit metrics, and is committed to an investment grade credit rating. The Company's strong annual cash flow and balance sheet provide substantial capacity to simultaneously reinvest in the business for organic growth, pursue acquisitions and return cash to shareholders through a compelling and growing dividend as well as regular share repurchases.

During the six months ended December 31, 2022, the Company returned approximately $400 million to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Dividend

The Amcor Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 12.25 cents per share (compared with 12.00 cents per share in the same quarter last year). The dividend will be paid in US dollars to holders of Amcor's ordinary shares trading on the NYSE. Holders of CDIs trading on the ASX will receive an unfranked dividend of 17.30 Australian cents per share, which reflects the quarterly dividend of 12.25 cents per share converted at an AUD:USD average exchange rate of 0.7082 over the five trading days ended February 3, 2023.

The ex-dividend date will be February 28, 2023, the record date will be March 1, 2023 and the payment date will be March 21, 2023.

Share repurchases

Amcor repurchased approximately 3 million shares during the six months ended December 31, 2022 for a total cost of approximately $40 million.

In addition to $400 million of share repurchases announced previously, the Company expects to allocate up to $100 million of proceeds from recently divested businesses towards share purchases, bringing the total expected to be repurchased in fiscal 2023 to up to $500 million.

Financial results - Six Months Ended December 31, 2022

Segment information



Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 Adjusted non-GAAP

results Net sales $ million EBIT $ million EBIT /

Sales % EBIT / Average

funds employed

%(1) Net sales

$ million EBIT $ million EBIT /

Sales % EBIT / Average

funds employed

%(1) Flexibles 5,347 691 12.9

5,591 706 12.6

Rigid Packaging 1,580 117 7.4

1,763 123 7.0

Other(2) — (39)



— (38)



Total Amcor 6,927 769 11.1 15.6 7,354 791 10.8 16.7 (1) Return on average funds employed includes shareholders' equity and net debt, calculated using a four quarter average and last twelve months

adjusted EBIT. (2) Represents corporate expenses.

December 2022 half year:

Net sales of $7,354 million increased by 6% on a reported basis, which includes an unfavorable impact of 5% related to movements in foreign currency exchange rates and price increases of approximately $670 million (representing 10% growth) related to the pass through of higher raw material costs. Items affecting comparability had no material impact on net sales.

Net sales on a comparable constant currency basis were 2% higher than the same period last year reflecting price/mix benefits of approximately 3%, partly offset by approximately 1% lower volumes.

GAAP Net Income was $691 million and includes a $215 million gain on the sale of the business in Russia. Adjusted EBIT of $791 million was 8% higher than last year on a comparable constant currency basis. Adjusted EBIT margin of 10.8% includes an adverse impact of approximately 100 basis points related to the increased sales dollars associated with passing through higher raw material costs.

December 2022 quarter:

Net sales of $3,642 million increased by 4% on a reported basis, which includes an unfavorable impact of 5% related to movements in foreign currency exchange rates and price increases of approximately $270 million (representing 8% growth) related to the pass through of higher raw material costs. Items affecting comparability had no material impact on net sales.

Net sales on a comparable constant currency basis were 1% higher than the same quarter last year reflecting price/mix benefits of approximately 3%, partly offset by approximately 2% lower volumes.

GAAP Net Income was $459 million and includes a $215 million gain on the sale of the business in Russia. Adjusted EBIT of $399 million was 7% higher than the same quarter last year on a comparable constant currency basis.

Flexibles segment result

Six Months Ended December 31,

Reported

∆%

Comparable

constant

currency ∆%



2021 $ million 2022 $ million



Net sales

5,347 5,591

5

3 Adjusted EBIT

691 706

2

8 Adjusted EBIT / Sales %

12.9 12.6









December 2022 half year:

On a reported basis, net sales of $5,591 million were 5% higher than the same period last year, which includes an unfavorable impact of 7% related to movements in foreign exchange rates and price increases of approximately $460 million (representing 9% growth) related to the pass through of higher raw material costs. Items affecting comparability had no material impact on net sales. Net sales on a comparable constant currency basis were 3% higher than the same period last year reflecting price/mix benefits of approximately 4%, partly offset by approximately 1% lower volumes.

In North America, net sales grew in the low single digit range driven by price/mix benefits, partly offset by lower volumes. Volumes were higher in healthcare, cheese, pet care and home and personal care categories, more than offset by lower volumes in categories including condiments, fresh meat, snacks and confectionary.

In Europe, net sales grew in the mid single digit range driven by price/mix benefits, partly offset by lower volumes. Higher volumes in pharmaceuticals, capsules and pet care were more than offset by lower volumes in home and personal care, coffee, yogurt and confectionary.

Net sales grew at low single digit rates across the Asia Pacific region reflecting price/mix benefits partly offset by lower volumes. Growth was strong in India, Australia and in the pan Asian healthcare and meat end markets, partly offset by lower volumes in China where demand was unfavorably impacted by COVID related lockdowns, particularly in the December 2022 quarter. In Latin America, net sales grew at low single digit rates driven by favorable price/mix benefits, partly offset by lower volumes which weakened in the December 2022 quarter across Brazil and Chile.

Adjusted EBIT of $706 million was 8% higher than the same period last year on a comparable constant currency basis, reflecting price/mix benefits, strong management of inflation and favorable operating cost performance.

Adjusted EBIT margin of 12.6% includes an adverse impact of approximately 120 basis points related to the increased sales dollars associated with passing through higher raw material costs.

December 2022 quarter:

On a reported basis, net sales of $2,812 million were 4% higher than the same quarter last year, which includes an unfavorable impact of 6% related to movements in foreign exchange rates and price increases of approximately $190 million (representing 7% growth) related to the pass through of higher raw material costs. Items affecting comparability had no material impact on net sales. Net sales on a comparable constant currency basis were 3% higher than the same quarter last year reflecting price/mix benefits of approximately 4%, partly offset by 1.5% lower volumes.

Adjusted EBIT of $353 million was 5% higher than the same quarter last year on a comparable constant currency basis.

Rigid Packaging segment result

Six Months Ended December 31,

Reported

∆%

Comparable

constant

currency ∆%



2021 $ million 2022 $ million



Net sales

1,580 1,763

12

(1) Adjusted EBIT

117 123

5

7 Adjusted EBIT / Sales %

7.4 7.0









December 2022 half year:

On a reported basis, net sales of $1,763 million were 12% higher than the same period last year, which includes an unfavorable impact of 1% related to movements in foreign exchange rates and price increases of approximately $210 million (representing 13% growth) related to the pass through of higher raw material costs. Net sales on a comparable constant currency basis were 1% lower than the same period last year reflecting approximately 2% lower volumes, partly offset by price/mix benefits of approximately 1%.

In North America, overall beverage volumes were 5% lower than the same period last year. Hot fill beverage container volumes were up 2% as a result of continued growth in key categories, offset by lower combined preform and cold fill container volumes compared to the prior period. In the December 2022 quarter, overall beverage volumes were 7% lower than the same quarter last year which reflects lower consumer demand and customer destocking, partly offset by new business wins. December 2022 quarter hot fill beverage container volumes were 2% lower than last year, in line with the market. Year to date specialty container volumes were higher than the same period last year driven by growth in the healthcare, dairy and nutrition end markets.

In Latin America, volumes were marginally higher than last year with volume growth in Argentina and Mexico offset by lower volumes in Brazil. December 2022 quarter volumes were unfavorably impacted by softening demand mainly in Argentina and Brazil and overall volumes declined at mid single digit rates.

Adjusted EBIT of $123 million was 7% higher than the same period last year on a comparable constant currency basis, reflecting improved cost performance.

Adjusted EBIT margin of 7.0% includes an adverse impact of approximately 90 basis points related to the increased sales dollars associated with passing through higher raw material costs.

December 2022 quarter:

On a reported basis, net sales of $830 million were 4% higher than the same quarter last year, which includes an unfavorable impact of 1% related to movements in foreign exchange rates and price increases of approximately $80 million (representing 10% growth) related to the pass through of higher raw material costs. Net sales on a comparable constant currency basis were 5% lower than the same quarter last year reflecting lower volumes.

Adjusted EBIT of $57 million was 6% higher than the same quarter last year on a comparable constant currency basis.

Net interest and income tax expense

For the half year ended 31 December, 2022, net interest expense of $118 million was $49 million higher than the same period last year reflecting higher interest rates. GAAP income tax expense was $91 million compared with $124 million in the same period last year. Excluding amounts related to non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted tax expense for the half year ended December 31, 2022 was $121 million compared with $147 million in the same period last year. Adjusted tax expense represents an effective tax rate of 18.0%, compared with 21.0% in the same period last year.

Free Cash Flow

For the December 2022 half year, adjusted free cash outflow was $61 million compared with an inflow of $105 million in the same period last year. As expected, the variance compared with last year largely reflects the impact of higher inventory levels to mitigate supply chain constraints mainly through the 2022 fiscal year, along with the unfavorable impact on the working capital cycle related to higher raw material costs. December 2022 quarter adjusted Free cash inflow of $338 million was in line with the same quarter last year.

Net debt was $6,065 million at December 31, 2022. Leverage, measured as net debt divided by adjusted trailing twelve month EBITDA, was 2.8 times.

Fiscal 2023 guidance

For the twelve month period ending June 30, 2023, assuming current foreign exchange rates prevail through the balance of the year, the Company expects:

Adjusted EPS on a reported basis of 77 to 81 cents per share, however, entering the second half of the year the Company is more cautious in relation to the demand environment. Adjusted EPS expectations include:

- Growth of approximately 3-8% on a comparable constant currency basis comprising approximately 5-10% growth from the underlying business performance and a benefit of approximately 2% from share repurchases, partly offset by a negative impact of approximately 4% related to higher combined interest and tax expense;

- A negative impact of approximately 3% related to the sale of the Company's three plants in Russia on December 23, 2022 (updated from a negative 2% previously); and

- A negative impact of approximately 4% related to a stronger US dollar (updated from a negative 5% previously).

Adjusted Free Cash Flow of approximately $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion .

Up to $500 million of cash to be allocated towards share repurchases (updated from $400 million previously).

Amcor's guidance contemplates a range of factors which create a degree of uncertainty and complexity when estimating future financial results, and is provided in the context of greater than usual volatility in demand. The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome and timing of certain significant forward-looking items without unreasonable effort. Further information can be found under 'Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements' in this release.

Presentation of non-GAAP information

Included in this release are measures of financial performance that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures include adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA (calculated as earnings before interest and tax and depreciation and amortization), adjusted EBIT and EBIT (calculated as earnings before interest and tax), adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted free cash flow and net debt. In arriving at these non-GAAP measures, we exclude items that either have a non-recurring impact on the income statement or which, in the judgment of our management, are items that, either as a result of their nature or size, could, were they not singled out, potentially cause investors to extrapolate future performance from an improper base. While not all inclusive, examples of these items include:

material restructuring programs, including associated costs such as employee severance, pension and related benefits, impairment of property and equipment and other assets, accelerated depreciation, termination payments for contracts and leases, contractual obligations, and any other qualifying costs related to the restructuring plan;

material sales and earnings from disposed or ceased operations and any associated profit or loss on sale of businesses or subsidiaries;

impairments in goodwill and equity method investments;

material acquisition compensation and transaction costs such as due diligence expenses, professional and legal fees, and integration costs;

material purchase accounting adjustments for inventory;

amortization of acquired intangible assets from business combination;

significant property impairments, net of insurance recovery;

payments or settlements related to legal claims;

impacts from hyperinflation accounting; and

impacts related to the Russia - Ukraine conflict.

Amcor also evaluates performance on a comparable constant currency basis, which measures financial results assuming constant foreign currency exchange rates used for translation based on the average rates in effect for the comparable prior year period. In order to compute comparable constant currency results, we multiply or divide, as appropriate, current-year U.S. dollar results by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then multiply or divide, as appropriate, those amounts by the prior-year average foreign exchange rates. We then adjust for other items affecting comparability. While not all inclusive, examples of items affecting comparability include the difference between sales or earnings in the current period and the prior period related to acquired, disposed, or ceased operations. Comparable constant currency net sales performance also excludes the impact from passing through movements in raw material costs.

Management has used and uses these measures internally for planning, forecasting and evaluating the performance of the Company's reporting segments and certain of the measures are used as a component of Amcor's Board of Directors' measurement of Amcor's performance for incentive compensation purposes. Amcor believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to enable investors to perform comparisons of current and historical performance of the Company. For each of these non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure has been provided herein. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome and timing of certain significant forward-looking items without unreasonable effort. These items include but are not limited to the impact of foreign exchange translation, restructuring program costs, asset impairments, possible gains and losses on the sale of assets, and certain tax related events. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP earnings and cash flow measures for the guidance period.

Dividends

Amcor has received a waiver from the ASX's settlement operating rules, which will allow the Company to defer processing conversions between its ordinary share and CDI registers from February 28, 2023 to March 1, 2023, inclusive.

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, ($ million)

2021

2022 2021 2022 Net sales

3,507

3,642 6,927 7,354 Cost of sales

(2,862)

(2,980) (5,632) (6,024) Gross profit

645

662 1,295 1,330 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

(303)

(298) (616) (600) Research and development expenses

(23)

(24) (48) (49) Restructuring and other related activities, net

(10)

213 (18) 212 Other income, net

13

6 5 8 Operating income

322

559 618 901 Interest expense, net

(34)

(68) (69) (118) Other non-operating income, net

2

3 7 3 Income before income taxes

290

494 556 786 Income tax expense

(61)

(33) (124) (91) Net income

229

461 432 695 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(4)

(2) (5) (4) Net income attributable to Amcor plc

225

459 427 691 USD:EUR average FX rate

0.8748

0.9799 0.8615 0.9870













Basic earnings per share attributable to Amcor

0.148

0.309 0.280 0.465 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Amcor

0.148

0.307 0.279 0.461 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic

1,520

1,475 1,524 1,474 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Diluted

1,524

1,485 1,528 1,486















U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended December 31, ($ million)

2021

2022 Net income

432

695 Depreciation, amortization and impairment

332

284 Net gain on disposal of businesses

—

(219) Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(525)

(696) Other non-cash items

84

81 Net cash provided by operating activities

323

145 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets

(255)

(250) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets

6

8 Business acquisitions and investments in affiliated companies, and other

(11)

(103) Proceeds from divestitures

—

370 Net debt proceeds

471

406 Dividends paid

(368)

(365) Share buyback/cancellations

(295)

(40) Treasury shares purchases, net

(41)

(89) Other, including effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(54)

(95) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(224)

(13) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year (1)

850

850 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

626

837 (1) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the fiscal year 2023 include $75 million of cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale



U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

($ million)

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents

775

837 Trade receivables, net

1,935

1,972 Inventories, net

2,439

2,509 Property, plant, and equipment, net

3,646

3,687 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

6,942

6,858 Assets held for sale, net

192

— Other assets

1,497

1,612 Total assets

17,426

17,475 Trade payables

3,073

2,785 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

150

62 Long-term debt, less current portion

6,340

6,840 Liabilities held for sale

65

— Accruals and other liabilities

3,657

3,377 Shareholders' equity

4,141

4,411 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

17,426

17,475











Components of Fiscal 2023 Net Sales growth



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 ($ million) Flexibles Rigid

Packaging Total

Flexibles Rigid

Packaging Total Net sales fiscal year 2023 2,812 830 3,642

5,591 1,763 7,354 Net sales fiscal year 2022 2,713 794 3,507

5,347 1,580 6,927 Reported Growth % 4 4 4

5 12 6 FX % (6) (1) (5)

(7) (1) (5) Constant Currency Growth % 10 5 9

12 12 12 RM Pass Through % 7 10 8

9 13 10 Items affecting comparability — — —

— — — Comparable Constant Currency

Growth % 3 (5) 1

3 (1) 2 Volume % (1) (5) (2)

(1) (2) (1) Price/ Mix % 4 — 3

4 1 3

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), Net income, and Earnings per share (EPS)





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022















($ million)

EBITDA

EBIT

Net Income

EPS

(Diluted US

cents)

EBITDA

EBIT

Net

Income

EPS

(Diluted

US

cents)















Net income attributable to Amcor

225

225

225

14.8

459

459

459

30.7















Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests

4

4









2

2























Tax expense

61

61









33

33























Interest expense, net

34

34









68

68























Depreciation and amortization

143













141



























EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS

467

324

225

14.8

703

562

459

30.7















Material restructuring programs

10

10

10

0.6

—

—

—

—















Net loss on disposals

9

9

9

0.6

—

—

—

—















Impact of hyperinflation

2

2

2

0.1

5

5

5

0.3















Property and other losses, net

(1)

(1)

(1)

—

—

—

—

—















Pension settlements

3

3

3

0.2

—

—

—

—















Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts

—

—

—

—

(207)

(207)

(207)

(13.8)















Other

—

—

—

—

(1)

(1)

(1)

—















Amortization of acquired intangibles





41

41

2.6





40

40

2.6















Tax effect of above items









(12)

(0.8)









(19)

(1.3)















Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and

EPS

490

388

277

18.1

500

399

277

18.5















Reconciliation of adjusted growth to comparable constant currency growth



































% growth - Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income, and EPS









2

3

—

2















% items affecting comparability

















1

1

1

1















% currency impact

















4

3

4

4















% comparable constant currency growth

















7

7

5

7





















Six Months Ended December 31, 2021

Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 ($ million)

EBITDA

EBIT

Net

Income

EPS

(Diluted US

cents)(1)

EBITDA

EBIT

Net

Income

EPS

(Diluted

US

cents)(1) Net income attributable to Amcor

427

427

427

27.9

691

691

691

46.1 Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests

5

5









4

4







Tax expense

124

124









91

91







Interest expense, net

69

69









118

118







Depreciation and amortization

289













283











EBITDA, EBIT, Net income, and EPS

914

625

427

27.9

1,187

904

691

46.1 Material restructuring programs

17

17

17

1.1

—

—

—

— Net loss on disposals (2)

9

9

9

0.6

—

—

—

— Impact of hyperinflation

4

4

4

0.3

13

13

13

0.9 Property and other losses, net(3)

27

27

27

1.8

—

—

—

— Pension settlements

3

3

3

0.2

—

—

—

— Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts(4)

—

—

—

—

(204)

(204)

(204)

(13.6) Other

2

2

2

0.1

(2)

(2)

(2)

(0.1) Amortization of acquired intangibles





82

82

5.3





80

80

5.3 Tax effect of above items









(23)

(1.5)









(30)

(2.0) Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS

976

769

548

35.8

994

791

548

36.6 Reconciliation of adjusted growth to comparable constant currency growth



















% growth - Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income, and EPS













2

3

—

2 % items affecting comparability(5)

















1

1

1

1 % currency impact

















4

4

5

5 % comparable constant currency growth

















7

8

6

8 (1) Calculation of diluted EPS for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 excludes net income attributable to shares to be repurchased

under forward contracts of $3 million and $6 million respectively and $1 million for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021. (2) Net loss on disposals for the six months ended December 31, 2021 includes an expense of $9 million, triggered by a commitment to sell non-core assets. (3) Property and other losses, net includes property and related business losses primarily associated with the destruction of the Company's Durban,

South Africa, facility during general civil unrest in July 2021, net of insurance recovery. (4) Includes the net gain on disposal of the Russian business and incremental restructuring and other costs associated with the Russia-Ukraine

conflict. (5) Reflects the impact of acquired, disposed and ceased operations.



Reconciliation of adjusted EBIT by reporting segment





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 ($ million)

Flexibles

Rigid

Packaging

Other

Total

Flexibles

Rigid

Packaging

Other

Total Net income attributable to Amcor













225













459 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests













4













2 Tax expense













61













33 Interest expense, net













34













68 EBIT

295

49

(20)

324

516

50

(4)

562 Material restructuring programs

10

—

—

10

—

—

—

— Net loss on disposals

9

—

—

9

—

—

—

— Impact of hyperinflation

—

2

—

2

—

5

—

5 Property and other gains, net

(1)

—

—

(1)

—

—

—

— Pension settlements

—

2

1

3

—

—

—

— Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts

—

—

—

—

(207)

—

—

(207) Other

—

—

—

—

6

—

(7)

(1) Amortization of acquired intangibles

39

2

—

41

38

2

—

40 Adjusted EBIT

352

55

(19)

388

353

57

(11)

399 Adjusted EBIT / sales %

13.0 %

6.9 %





11.1 %

12.5 %

6.9 %





11.0 % Reconciliation of adjusted growth to comparable constant currency growth















% growth - Adjusted EBIT

















—

5





3 % items affecting comparability

















1

—





1 % currency impact

















4

1





3 % comparable constant currency

















5

6





7





Six Months Ended December 31, 2021

Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 ($ million)

Flexibles

Rigid

Packaging

Other

Total

Flexibles

Rigid

Packaging

Other

Total Net income attributable to Amcor













427













691 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests













5













4 Tax expense













124













91 Interest expense, net













69













118 EBIT

559

108

(42)

625

827

107

(30)

904 Material restructuring programs

17

—

—

17

—

—

—

— Net loss on disposals(1)

9

—

—

9

—

—

—

— Impact of hyperinflation

—

4





4

—

13

—

13 Property and other losses, net(2)

27

—

—

27

—

—

—

— Pension settlements





2

1

3

—

—

—

— Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts(3)

—

—

—

—

(204)

—

—

(204) Other

—

—

2

2

6

—

(8)

(2) Amortization of acquired intangibles

79

3

—

82

77

3

—

80 Adjusted EBIT

691

117

(39)

769

706

123

(38)

791 Adjusted EBIT / sales %

12.9 %

7.4 %





11.1 %

12.6 %

7.0 %





10.8 % Reconciliation of adjusted growth to comparable constant currency growth















% growth - Adjusted EBIT

















2

5





3 % items affecting comparability(4)

















1

—





1 % currency impact

















5

2





4 % comparable constant currency

















8

7





8 (1) Net loss on disposals for the six months ended December 31, 2021 includes an expense of $9 million, triggered by a commitment to sell non-core assets. (2) Property and other losses, net includes property and related business losses primarily associated with the destruction of the Company's Durban,

South Africa, facility during general civil unrest in July 2021, net of insurance recovery. (3) Includes the net gain on disposal of the Russian business and incremental restructuring and other costs associated with the Russia-Ukraine

conflict. (4) Reflects the impact of acquired, disposed and ceased operations.

Reconciliations of Adjusted Free Cash Flow





Six Months Ended December 31, ($ million)

2021

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities

323

145 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment, and other intangible assets

(255)

(250) Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment, and other intangible assets

6

8 Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts, material transaction and integration related costs

31

36 Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)

105

(61) (1) Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts, material transaction and integration related cash costs because these cash

flows are not considered to be directly related to ongoing operations.





Six Months Ended December 31, ($ million)

2021

2022 Adjusted EBITDA

976

994 Interest paid, net

(47)

(112) Income tax paid

(110)

(91) Purchase of property, plant, and equipment and other intangible assets

(255)

(250) Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment and other intangible assets

6

8 Movement in working capital

(440)

(610) Other

(25)

— Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)

105

(61) (1) Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts, material transaction and integration related cash costs because these cash

flows are not considered to be directly related to ongoing operations.

Reconciliation of net debt

($ million)

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents

(775)

(837) Short-term debt

136

48 Current portion of long-term debt

14

14 Long-term debt, less current portion

6,340

6,840 Net debt

5,715

6,065

