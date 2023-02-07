General Assembly Launches Apprenticeship Solution to Help Employers Source, Deploy, and Retain Hard-to-Find Tech Talent

Tech talent developers GA and Interapt expand learn-and-earn model to help employers address critical talent shortages; prepare early talent for in-demand technical jobs

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Assembly (GA) today announced the launch of GA Apprenticeships, Powered by Interapt, a tech apprenticeship solution designed to fast-track high-potential, overlooked talent into careers in software engineering, data, and cybersecurity. In light of growing labor market challenges and ongoing skill shortages across a range of industries, this new model will provide employers with a derisked opportunity to onboard entry-level tech talent while also enabling apprentices to earn a salary as they learn alongside senior-level developers.

In partnership with Interapt – a skills development firm that is registered with the U.S. Department of Labor to deploy registered apprenticeship programs – GA Apprenticeships will provide candidates with GA's industry-leading training along with Interapt's one-on-one coaching, mentorship from experienced technical managers, and a growing virtual community of peers and mentors for future job opportunities. Apprentices not only develop foundational tech skills and gain experience working in teams with more experienced colleagues, but also build a support network that enables relationship building, long-term job satisfaction, and career mobility — all without the outsized financial burden of other training models or degree programs.

For employers, the General Assembly model presents an opportunity to hire newly trained workers into full-time roles at the end of their apprenticeship, creating a stronger and more diverse talent pipeline at a time when demand for tech talent continues to grow. Companies also have the added benefit of knowing that apprentices were trained on-site for the specific functions and roles they need, reducing onboarding time and boosting retention.

"Business leaders consistently tell us that tech talent shortages are one of the greatest threats they face today, limiting growth and innovation. This talent crisis results in companies prioritizing speed in filling these roles, at the expense of thoughtful hiring and onboarding practices," said Lisa Lewin, CEO of General Assembly. "Our take on apprenticeships is designed to give companies access to the talent they need in order to maintain their competitive edge - without sacrificing diversity, training, and culture development. By marrying sourcing, hiring, and training into a single model with Interapt, we can save companies valuable time, while also creating a much more robust and integrated employee experience."

Having already produced more job-ready graduates than any other bootcamp, GA is an established, trusted educational partner for consumers, employers, higher education institutions, and local governments. The company's proven approach to training has been key to enabling industry leaders such as Accenture, ServiceNow, and Adobe to fuel their own apprenticeship programs in-house. By expanding its partnership with Interapt, GA will be able to further accelerate apprenticeship pipelines for companies across industries, helping employers like Humana, CVS, and Merck – who have already adopted this model – build internal mobility and improve retention through a commitment to on-the-job learning experiences.

"Interapt has been working with General Assembly since 2018 to create programming and learn-to-earn opportunities that can have a significant impact on both employers and apprentices who have built meaningful careers during and post-program. We are incredibly proud of the work that has already been done, but also know that we have just scratched the surface when it comes to creating equitable access to tech careers and improving diversity in tech overall," said Ankur Gopal, CEO and Founder of Interapt. "This new breed of tech apprenticeships will have a massive impact on both employers and jobseekers, and we could not be more excited to work with employers who are ready to attract, invest in and retain diverse tech talent through this scalable solution."

For more information, please download GA's white paper, published today: "Putting Apprenticeships to Work: How work-based learning is helping to close the digital talent gap."

About General Assembly:

Since 2011, General Assembly (GA) has launched the technology careers of tens of thousands of diverse individuals and cultivated emerging tech talent pipelines for hundreds of the world's leading employers. As featured in The Economist, Wired, and The New York Times, GA offers bootcamps, digital upskilling, apprenticeships, and other career onramps into today's most in-demand jobs in web development, data, design, and more. Part of global HR solutions giant The Adecco Group, GA has become a leading provider of world-class technical training, equitable job opportunity, and social impact. GA has been recognized as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, and a Fast Company World-Changing Idea, as well as the #1 Most Innovative Company in Education. To learn more, visit https://generalassemb.ly .

About Interapt

Interapt, based in Louisville, KY, offers enterprise solutions that bridge the gap between business, technology and the people who make it happen - with expertise in business innovation, digital transformation, and IT apprenticeships, Interapt helps companies develop a more robust and diverse talent pipeline in Software Engineering, UX & Design, Cybersecurity, and others.

Interapt's innovative training and apprenticeship program provides world-class training to the unemployed, underemployed, and Veterans and their spouses, providing them an opportunity to launch promising new careers in the tech industry. Interapt has been recognized as a OneTen Talent Development Partner, NMSDC Corporate Plus, and EY Entrepreneur of The Year in Technology. To learn more about Interapt and their training programs, visit https://interapt.com .

