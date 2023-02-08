ADP Signs Sponsorships with APGA, U.S. Paralympian Noelle Lambert

ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced new sponsorships with the Advocates Pro Golf Association (APGA) and U.S. Paralympian Noelle Lambert, enhancing Team ADP's global roster of top athletes that launched in 2022.

"Fostering equity and inclusion and championing people's greatest potential are core tenets for ADP," said Gus Blanchard, ADP's chief marketing officer. "An inclusive environment drives innovation and success forward, powering even greater possibilities. We're so inspired by both the missions and stories of the APGA and Noelle, and we're honored to show our support."

The APGA Tour was established 14 years ago as a non-profit organization committed to bringing greater diversity to the game of golf. In addition to hosting and operating golf tournaments, the APGA offers player development and mentoring programs to help aspiring professional golfers of color reach their goals and to grow the game for inner city youth.

ADP will be the Official HR and Payroll Provider of the APGA Tour and Foundation. ADP will also serve as a presenting partner of the APGA Foundation's new Elite Player Combines for high-school golfers, to take place in Houston and LA, which will include clinics led by APGA Tour players and symposiums for parents on how to develop an elite player and pursue college scholarships.

In addition, rising APGA Tour players Marcus Byrd, 25, of Atlanta, and Ryan Alford, 24, of Shreveport, La., will join Team ADP's growing global roster, which includes players from the PGA TOUR, LPGA and European Tour. Byrd and Alford finished second and third respectively in the 2021 APGA Tour Lexus Cup standings. Byrd, who last week won the APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational is the 2023 recipient of the Charlie Sifford memorial exemption into The Genesis Invitational, taking place February 16-19 at The Riviera Country Club.

"Partnering with ADP, who not only shows a true appreciation for encouraging inclusion, but also has systems and strengths that will advance our business and strengthen the APGA Tour, is extremely important and impactful," said APGA Tour CEO Ken Bentley. "Having a company with their experience in HR and Payroll services has had an immediate impact in improving our business."

ADP's collaboration with dual athlete and U.S. Paralympian Noelle Lambert expands Team ADP's program beyond the world of golf. After participating as a sprinter in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games where she broke her own personal record, Lambert set her sights on training to become a member of the U.S. National Snowboarding Team. She also created the Born to Run Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing child amputees with a specific prosthetic that allows them to run again.

"In life, as in business, being surrounded by diverse experiences and unique voices can lead to remarkable things," said Blanchard. "ADP is honored to support these tremendous athletes, the stories they have to share, and the achievements they will no doubt inspire through example."

To meet Team ADP, visit ADP.com/athletes.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

About APGA Tour

The APGA Tour was established in 2010 as a non-profit organization with the mission to bring greater diversity to the game of golf. The APGA Tour Board of Directors works to accomplish this by hosting and operating professional golf tournaments, player development programs, mentoring programs and by introducing the game to inner city young people. In addition to conducting up to 18 tournaments awarding more than $900,000 in prize money and $100,000 in bonus money in 2022, the APGA has organized a Player Development Program to aid young minority golfers as they work to chase their goals in professional golf.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2023 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/ADP, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ADP, Inc.