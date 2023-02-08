Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center: Fat Grafting Shown to Assist With Facial Volume Correction

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic Surgery patients experiencing problematic volume loss in their face due to aging may be able to regain a more youthful appearance with the assistance of a fat transfer. A fat transfer can be used alone or in conjunction with a facelift to help assist patients with skin elasticity and regaining facial volume. When compared to fillers such as hyaluronic acids and others, a fat transfer to the face can give a better correction in one treatment and provide longer-lasting results than fillers.

Fat transfer to the face before and after. (PRNewswire)

"With a fat transfer, fat is commonly harvested from the lower abdomen by liposuction and is then injected into the face in the areas of volume loss," said Dr. Michelle Hardaway, board certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon at the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center in Farmington, Michigan. "The harvested fat is injected like fillers (hyaluronic acids like Juvéderm or Restylane) to correct the volume loss most commonly found in the cheeks, midface, nasolabial folds and lips. The results include increased skin elasticity and fuller volume in the face, allowing for smoother and younger looking skin."

Patient results have shown that at least 40 to 50% of the fat that is injected survives and can be enhanced with PRP (platelet rich plasma). Dr. Hardaway has found that patients who avoid smoking and excessive caffeine have experienced enhanced fat survival and longer-lasting results.

"When comparing a facial fat transfer with standard fillers there are the expected pros and cons for each," stated Dr. Hardaway. "Patients will usually experience more initial postoperative swelling with fat transfers as compared to fillers. Fat transfer has a longer-lasting result, but a surgical procedure is needed to harvest the fat. With fillers, multiple syringes of product are often needed for adequate correction and the patient may need supplemental treatment every one to two years."

For the latest information about how a fat transfer to the face can assist with facial volume correction and skin elasticity, please call the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center at 555-555-5555 or email info@.

About Dr. Michelle Hardaway MD: Dr. Hardaway is a board certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, as well as a certified general surgeon, holding medical licenses in Michigan and New York. She performs procedures in her AAAASF certified surgical suite and at many of the local hospitals near Farmington, Michigan. To learn more about Dr. Hardaway, please visit her website: www.michellehardawaymd.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center