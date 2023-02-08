Universal Corporation Reports Nine Month Results

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- George C. Freeman, III, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV), stated, "We are extremely pleased with our results driven by strong tobacco shipments in the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same periods in fiscal year 2022. Tobacco shipments are generally moving smoothly, and we are not seeing the logistical constraints that we saw in the prior fiscal year. Our Ingredients Operations segment also continued to positively contribute to and diversify our results in the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022.

"There continues to be significant demand for leaf tobacco with all types of leaf tobacco currently in an undersupply position. Short burley tobacco crops in Africa, largely due to weather conditions, have contributed to the lower leaf tobacco supply. As of December 31, 2022, our uncommitted inventory levels stood at less than 7% of our tobacco inventory, an exceptionally low level. Although it is still early, we are forecasting larger crops in several key tobacco origins in fiscal year 2024.

"In our Ingredients Operations segment, we recently have been experiencing some softening of demand for some of our ingredients products which we believe is temporary and largely due to customers adjusting their inventory levels. Some of our ingredients customers have been carrying higher inventory levels because of supply chain uncertainties. Increased costs, particularly selling, general, and administrative expenses, including costs related to the expansion of sales and product development resources and deferred compensation costs from acquisitions, reduced our results for our Ingredients Operations segment in the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022.

"We remain excited about the long-term outlook for our ingredients businesses and continue to make significant capital investments to enhance and increase the capabilities of our plant-based ingredients platform. We are ahead of achieving some of the earlier identified operational synergies across the platform and making considerable progress on our vision for the segment. As announced on February 1, 2023, we have appointed a new director with extensive experience in the ingredients and value-added supplier space to our corporate Board of Directors to assist us as we continue to promote and expand this business.

"We successfully refinanced and expanded our bank credit facility in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, positioning us to meet our future financial needs. In line with our previous expectations, we also reduced our outstanding borrowings considerably in the three months ended December 31, 2022, as we moved beyond our peak working capital requirements for fiscal year 2023.

"Our fiscal year 2022 Sustainability Report was published in December 2022 and is available on our website, www.universalcorp.com. Sustainability is an essential pillar of our business at Universal. We are committed to disclosing our operational activities as well as our sustainability performance in a consistent and transparent manner. We are excited about our sustainability achievements and the new and updated information and disclosures contained in our 2022 Sustainability Report."

















































FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS















Nine Months Ended December 31,

Change (in millions of dollars, except per share data) 2022

2021

$

%















Consolidated Results













Sales and other operating revenue $ 1,875.8



$ 1,456.6



$ 419.2



29 % Cost of goods sold $ 1,540.4



$ 1,170.0



$ 370.4



32 % Gross Profit Margin 17.9 %

19.7 %





-180 bps Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 206.8



$ 175.5



$ 31.3



18 % Restructuring and impairment costs $ —



$ 10.5



$ (10.5)



(100) % Operating income (as reported) $ 128.7



$ 103.2



$ 25.5



25 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)* $ 128.7



$ 116.5



$ 12.2



10 % Diluted earnings per share (as reported) $ 2.82



$ 2.44



$ 0.38



16 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)* $ 2.80



$ 2.76



$ 0.04



1 % Segment Results













Tobacco operations sales and other operating revenues $ 1,642.7



$ 1,268.6



$ 374.1



29 % Tobacco operations operating income $ 119.0



$ 105.6



$ 13.4



13 % Ingredients operations sales and other operating revenues $ 233.2



$ 188.0



$ 45.1



24 % Ingredient operations operating income $ 9.9



$ 10.6



$ (0.7)



(7) %



*See Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Other Items below.

Net income for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, was $70.3 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, compared with $60.8 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, for the nine months ended December 31, 2021. Excluding certain non-recurring items detailed in Other Items below, net income and diluted earnings per share increased by $1.1 million and $0.04, respectively, for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2021. Operating income of $128.7 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, increased by $25.5 million, compared to operating income of $103.2 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted operating income, detailed in Other Items below, of $128.7 million increased by $12.2 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, compared to adjusted operating income of $116.5 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2021.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was $41.7 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, compared with $34.9 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Excluding certain non-recurring items detailed in Other Items below, net income and diluted earnings per share decreased by $3.1 million and $0.13, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Operating income of $77.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, increased by $14.8 million, compared to operating income of $62.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted operating income, detailed in Other Items below, of $77.5 million increased by $2.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to adjusted operating income of $74.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Consolidated revenues increased by $419.2 million to $1.9 billion for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in fiscal year 2022, on higher tobacco sales volumes and prices as well as the addition of the business acquired in October 2021 in the Ingredients Operations segment. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, consolidated revenues were $795.0 million, an increase of $142.4 million compared to $652.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, on higher tobacco sales volumes and prices.

TOBACCO OPERATIONS

Operating income for the Tobacco Operations segment increased by $13.4 million to $119.0 million and by $7.3 million to $77.1 million, respectively, for the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same periods in fiscal year 2022. Tobacco Operations segment results improved primarily due to large shipments of both carryover and current crop tobacco, in the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2021. While sales volumes were higher for the Tobacco Operations segment in the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year, gross profit and operating margins were lower due to sales mix and sales of tobaccos that were written down in prior quarters. Tobacco shipments from Brazil of both carryover and current crops were up significantly in the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2021. In Africa, despite some lower burley tobacco crop sizes, tobacco sales volumes were up due to earlier shipment timing in the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same periods in fiscal year 2022. Results for our oriental tobacco joint venture were down in the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year, on lower sales volumes and unfavorable foreign currency comparisons. Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the Tobacco Operations segment were higher in the nine months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to unfavorable foreign currency comparisons, higher provisions to suppliers, and higher compensation costs. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, selling, general, and administrative expenses for the Tobacco Operations segment were higher compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, largely due to higher compensation costs and larger provisions to suppliers, in part due to lower crop yields, partially offset by favorable foreign exchange comparisons. Revenues for the Tobacco Operations segment of $1.6 billion for the nine months and $724.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, were up $374.1 million and $146.6 million, respectively, compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year, on higher sales volumes and prices.

INGREDIENTS OPERATIONS

Operating income for the Ingredients Operations segment was $9.9 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $10.6 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2021. Results for the Ingredients Operations segment were down in the nine months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year, as increased sales and better margins as well as the inclusion of the October 2021 purchase of Shank's Extracts, LLC ("Shank's") were offset by increased costs, mainly higher selling, general, and administrative expenses. Operating income for the Ingredients Operations segment was $0.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, on lower sales, particularly lower sales of extracts, and higher costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the segment increased in the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year, largely on higher compensation costs, including final deferred compensation costs from acquisitions, as well as costs related to the expansion of sales and product development capabilities of our plant-based ingredients platform. Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the segment also increased in the nine months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year, on the addition of Shank's. Revenues for the Ingredients Operations segment increased by $45.1 million to $233.2 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2021, largely on the addition of the revenues for the acquired business as well as higher sales volumes and prices for the existing businesses. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, revenues for the Ingredients Operations segment decreased by $4.2 million to $70.5 million, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, on lower sales volumes.

OTHER ITEMS

Cost of goods sold in the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, increased by 32% and 25% to $1.5 billion and $649.5 million, respectively, compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year, as a result of higher raw material costs. The percentage increases in cost of goods sold were higher than comparable percentage increases in revenues in the same periods primarily due to some lower margin sales in the Tobacco Operations segment. Selling, general, and administrative costs for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, increased by $31.3 million to $206.8 million compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year, on higher compensation costs, additional costs from the acquisition of Shank's in the Ingredients Operations segment as well as unfavorable foreign currency comparisons. Selling, general, and administrative costs for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, increased by $7.7 million to $68.0 million compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year, on higher compensation costs, including final deferred compensation costs from acquisitions, and higher provisions to suppliers partially offset by favorable foreign currency comparisons. Unfavorable foreign currency comparisons were approximately $3.8 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2022, and favorable foreign currency comparisons were approximately $4.5 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same periods in the prior year. Interest expense for the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, increased by $12.5 million to $33.3 million and by $6.8 million to $14.3 million, respectively, largely on higher debt balances and interest rates.

For the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2022, our effective tax rate on pre-tax income was 23.2% and 19.3%, respectively. In the nine months ended December 31, 2022, we sold our idled Tanzania operations and recognized $1.1 million of income taxes. Without this item, the consolidated effective income tax rate for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, would have been approximately 22.0%. Additionally, the sale of our idled Tanzania operations resulted in a $1.8 million reduction to consolidated interest expense related to an uncertain tax position.

For the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2021, our effective tax rate on pre-tax income was 21.0% and 23.4% respectively. In the nine months ended December 31, 2021, the Company recognized a $1.7 million income tax benefit related to a final tax ruling at a foreign subsidiary and a $1.2 million benefit in the third fiscal quarter of 2022 due to finalizing the prior year U.S. tax return. Without these income tax benefits, the adjusted effective tax rate for the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2021, would have been 24.3% and 25.5%, respectively.

On December 15, 2022, we entered into a new bank credit agreement that replaced our existing bank credit agreement dated December 20, 2018. The terms of the new agreement are substantially similar to the terms of the prior agreement. The new agreement established a five-year committed revolving credit facility of $530 million, a funded $275 million five-year term loan, and a funded $345 million seven-year term loan. The new revolving credit facility replaced a $430 million revolving credit facility that would have matured in December 2023 and a $225 million five-year term loan and a $295 million seven-year term loan that would have matured in December 2023 and December 2025, respectively. The financial covenants under the new revolving credit facility are substantially similar to those of the previous facility and require us to maintain certain levels of tangible net worth and leverage. Under applicable accounting guidance, a significant portion of the replacement of the term loans was accounted for as a debt modification rather than a debt extinguishment.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables set forth certain non-recurring items included in reported results to reconcile adjusted operating income to consolidated operating income and adjusted net income to net income attributable to Universal Corporation:

















































Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliation



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 As Reported: Consolidated operating income $ 77,526



$ 62,773



$ 128,678



$ 103,191

Purchase accounting adjustment (1) —



3,057



—



3,057

Transaction costs for acquisitions(2) —



597



—



2,310

Restructuring and impairment costs(3) —



8,433



—



10,457

Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration for

FruitSmart acquisition(4) —



—



—



(2,532)

Adjusted operating income $ 77,526



$ 74,860



$ 128,678



$ 116,483

















Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share













(in thousands and reported net of income taxes) Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 As Reported: Net income available to Universal Corporation $ 41,660



$ 34,940



$ 70,345



$ 60,807

Purchase accounting adjustment (1) —



2,415



—



2,415

Transaction costs for acquisitions(2) —



482



—



2,195

Restructuring and impairment costs(3) —



6,874



—



7,879

Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration for

FruitSmart acquisition(4) —



—



—



(2,532)

















Interest income and income tax benefit on a final tax

ruling at a foreign subsidiary —



—



—



(2,156)

Interest expense reversal on uncertain tax position and

income tax from sale of operations in Tanzania —



—



(684)



—

Adjusted net income available to Universal Corporation $ 41,660



$ 44,711



$ 69,661



$ 68,608

















As reported: Diluted earnings per share $ 1.67



$ 1.40



$ 2.82



$ 2.44

As adjusted: Diluted earnings per share $ 1.67



$ 1.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.76







(1) The Company recognized an increase in cost of goods sold in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, relating to the expensing of a fair value adjustment to inventory associated with the acquisition accounting for Shank's (effective October 4, 2021). (2) The Company incurred selling, general, and administrative expenses for due diligence and other transaction costs associated with the acquisition of Shank's. (3) Restructuring and impairment costs are included in Consolidated operating income in the consolidated statements of income, but excluded for purposes of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income available to Universal Corporation, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share. (4) The Company reversed the contingent consideration liability for the FruitSmart acquisition, as a result of certain performance metrics that did not meet the required threshold stipulated in the purchase agreement.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPACT

We continue to monitor global developments related to the coronavirus ("COVID-19" or "COVID") pandemic and have taken and continue to take steps intended to mitigate the potential risks and impacts to us. Mitigating risks from COVID to our employees and our business is critically important. We have assessed and regularly update our existing health and safety protocols, business continuity plans, and related policies and practices, and we continue to work with our suppliers to mitigate the impacts to our supply chain due to the pandemic. To date, we have not experienced a material impact to our supply chain, although we previously experienced delays resulting from COVID in certain operations, we experienced increased volatility in foreign currency exchange rates which we believe in part related to COVID uncertainties and actions taken by governments and central banks, and we experienced and continue to monitor for logistical constraints around worldwide vessel and container availability and increased costs stemming from the COVID pandemic. We remain thankful for the hard work of our employees and the continued support of our customers, growers, and other partners.

Additional information

Amounts described as net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per diluted share in the previous discussion are attributable to Universal Corporation and exclude earnings related to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Universal Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, and the total for segment operating income (loss) referred to in this discussion are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as substitutes for operating income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Universal Corporation, diluted earnings (loss) per share, cash from operating activities or any other operating or financial performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income (loss) to consolidated operating (income), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Universal Corporation to consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Universal Corporation and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share to diluted earnings (loss) per share are provided in Other Items above. In addition, we have provided a reconciliation of the total for segment operating income (loss) to consolidated operating income (loss) in Note 3 "Segment Information" to the consolidated financial statements. Management evaluates the consolidated Company and segment performance excluding certain significant charges or credits. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results, provide investors with important information that is useful in understanding our business results and trends.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions readers that any statements contained herein regarding financial condition, results of operation, and future business plans, operations, opportunities, and prospects for its performance are forward-looking statements based upon management's current knowledge and assumptions about future events, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, prospects, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and new subvariants; success in pursuing strategic investments or acquisitions and integration of new businesses and the impact of these new businesses on future results; product purchased not meeting quality and quantity requirements; our reliance on a few large customers; its ability to maintain effective information technology systems and safeguard confidential information; anticipated levels of demand for and supply of its products and services; costs incurred in providing these products and services including increased transportation costs and delays attributed to global supply chain challenges; timing of shipments to customers; higher inflation rates; changes in market structure; government regulation and other stakeholder expectations; economic and political conditions in the countries in which we and our customers operate, including the ongoing impacts from the conflict in Ukraine; product taxation; industry consolidation and evolution; changes in exchange rates and interest rates; impacts of regulation and litigation on its customers; industry-specific risks related to its plant-based ingredient businesses; exposure to certain regulatory and financial risks related to climate change; changes in estimates and assumptions underlying its critical accounting policies; the promulgation and adoption of new accounting standards, new government regulations and interpretation of existing standards and regulations; and general economic, political, market, and weather conditions. Actual results, therefore, could vary from those expected. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and in other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This information should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements as these statements speak only as of the date when made, and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made.

At 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 8, 2023, the Company will host a conference call to discuss these results. Those wishing to listen to the call may do so by visiting www.universalcorp.com at that time. A replay of the webcast will be available at that site through May 8, 2023. A taped replay of the call will be available through February 21, 2023, by dialing (866) 813-9403. The confirmation number to access the replay is 778598.

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV), headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a global business-to-business agri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers, operating in over 30 countries on five continents. We strive to be the supplier of choice for our customers by leveraging our farmer base, our commitment to a sustainable supply chain, and our ability to provide high-quality, customized, traceable, value-added agri-products essential for our customers' requirements. We find innovative solutions to serve our customers and have been meeting their agri-product needs for more than 100 years. Our principal focus since our founding in 1918 has been tobacco, and we are the leading global leaf tobacco supplier. Through our plant-based ingredients platform, we provide a variety of value-added manufacturing processes to produce high-quality, specialty vegetable- and fruit-based ingredients as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for the food and beverage end markets. For more information, visit www.universalcorp.com.























































UNIVERSAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)





Three Months Ended December

31,

Nine Months Ended December

31,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Sales and other operating revenues

$ 795,039



$ 652,644



$ 1,875,845



$ 1,456,628

Costs and expenses















Cost of goods sold

649,539



521,171



1,540,368



1,169,999

Selling, general and administrative expenses

67,974



60,267



206,799



175,513

Other income

—



—



—



(2,532)

Restructuring and impairment costs

—



8,433



—



10,457

Operating income

77,526



62,773



128,678



103,191

Equity in pretax earnings (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates

345



2,084



208



5,056

Other non-operating income (expense)

(69)



56



(208)



158

Interest income

77



209



407



799

Interest expense

14,265



7,462



33,259



20,800

Income before income taxes and other items

63,614



57,660



95,826



88,404

Income taxes

12,253



13,505



22,258



18,582

Net income

51,361



44,155



73,568



69,822

Less: net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(9,701)



(9,215)



(3,223)



(9,015)

Net income attributable to Universal Corporation

$ 41,660



$ 34,940



$ 70,345



$ 60,807



















Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 1.68



$ 1.41



$ 2.84



$ 2.46

Diluted

$ 1.67



$ 1.40



$ 2.82



$ 2.44





See accompanying notes.

UNIVERSAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of dollars)













































December 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2022

2021

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 71,283



$ 99,305



$ 81,648

Accounts receivable, net

536,650



400,132



385,437

Advances to suppliers, net

163,237



126,830



129,838

Accounts receivable—unconsolidated affiliates

5,920



1,909



4,540

Inventories—at lower of cost or net realizable value:











Tobacco

866,380



855,587



822,513

Other

211,561



161,704



194,161

Prepaid income taxes

17,363



23,590



13,095

Other current assets

79,495



76,255



116,779

Total current assets

1,951,889



1,745,312



1,748,011















Property, plant and equipment











Land

24,142



24,752



23,959

Buildings

305,215



296,642



293,935

Machinery and equipment

679,970



662,504



668,451





1,009,327



983,898



986,345

Less accumulated depreciation

(663,333)



(636,042)



(641,227)





345,994



347,856



345,118

Other assets











Operating lease right-of-use assets

42,337



34,139



40,243

Goodwill, net

213,881



214,023



213,998

Other intangibles, net

82,917



95,790



92,571

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

72,565



81,040



81,006

Deferred income taxes

10,005



15,676



11,616

Pension asset

12,740



13,495



12,667

Other noncurrent assets

32,575



46,197



41,115





467,020



500,360



493,216















Total assets

$ 2,764,903



$ 2,593,528



$ 2,586,345





See accompanying notes.

UNIVERSAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of dollars)















































December 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2022

2021

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities











Notes payable and overdrafts

$ 348,073



$ 252,609



$ 182,639

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

208,187



221,374



272,042

Accounts payable—unconsolidated affiliates

57



8,788



5,308

Customer advances and deposits

5,365



26,341



13,724

Accrued compensation

21,670



18,803



27,281

Income taxes payable

3,715



10,742



7,427

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

11,160



9,128



10,303

Current portion of long-term debt

—



—



—

Total current liabilities

598,227



547,785



518,724















Long-term debt

616,750



518,547



518,547

Pensions and other postretirement benefits

50,773



52,624



52,890

Long-term operating lease liabilities

27,030



22,612



29,617

Other long-term liabilities

22,797



49,235



34,464

Deferred income taxes

48,584



43,483



47,334

Total liabilities

1,364,161



1,234,286



1,201,576















Shareholders' equity











Universal Corporation:











Preferred stock:











Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized,

none issued or outstanding

—



—



—

Common stock, no par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 24,555,361 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2022 (24,607,384 at December 31, 2021 and 24,550,019 at

March 31, 2022)

335,160



330,306



330,662

Retained earnings

1,102,887



1,090,110



1,094,192

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(77,255)



(104,412)



(84,311)

Total Universal Corporation shareholders' equity

1,360,792



1,316,004



1,340,543

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

39,950



43,238



44,226

Total shareholders' equity

1,400,742



1,359,242



1,384,769















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,764,903



$ 2,593,528



$ 2,586,345





See accompanying notes.

UNIVERSAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of dollars)



































Nine Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income

$ 73,568



$ 69,822

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

42,844



39,110

Net provision for losses (recoveries) on advances to suppliers

6,127



2,864

Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss, net

(1,335)



6,829

Foreign currency exchange contracts

14,600



1,980

Restructuring and impairment costs

—



10,457

Restructuring payments

—



(3,787)

Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration for FruitSmart acquisition

—



(2,532)

Other, net

18,632



1,814

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net

(338,286)



(178,133)

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

(183,850)



(51,576)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(39,430)



(39,831)

Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash held by the business

3,245



—

Purchase of business, net of cash held by the business

—



(102,462)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

1,634



12,609

Net cash used by investing activities

(34,551)



(129,684)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Issuance of short-term debt, net

166,109



151,413

Issuance of long-term debt

123,481



—

Repayment of long-term debt

(23,481)



—

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests

(6,825)



(6,733)

Repurchase of common stock

(3,448)



—

Dividends paid on common stock

(57,993)



(57,241)

Proceeds from termination of interest rate swap agreements

11,786



—

Debt issuance and other

(6,337)



(3,264)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

203,292



84,175











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

(1,256)



(831)

Net decrease in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

(16,365)



(97,916)

Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

87,648



203,221











Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 71,283



$ 105,305











Supplemental Information:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 71,283



$ 99,305

Restricted cash (Other noncurrent assets)

—



6,000

Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

$ 71,283



$ 105,305





See accompanying notes.

NOTE 1. BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Universal Corporation, which together with its subsidiaries is referred to herein as "Universal" or the "Company," is a global business-to-business agri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers. The Company is the leading global leaf tobacco supplier and provides high-quality plant-based ingredients to food and beverage end markets. Because of the seasonal nature of the Company's business, the results of operations for any fiscal quarter will not necessarily be indicative of results to be expected for other quarters or a full fiscal year. All adjustments necessary to state fairly the results for the period have been included and were of a normal recurring nature. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K").

NOTE 2. EARNINGS PER SHARE

The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted earnings per share:



























































Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December

31, (in thousands, except share and per share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021

















Basic Earnings Per Share















Numerator for basic earnings per share















Net income attributable to Universal Corporation

$ 41,660



$ 34,940



$ 70,345



$ 60,807



















Denominator for basic earnings per share















Weighted average shares outstanding

24,770,294



24,792,108



24,772,827



24,761,290



















Basic earnings per share

$ 1.68



$ 1.41



$ 2.84



$ 2.46



















Diluted Earnings Per Share















Numerator for diluted earnings per share















Net income attributable to Universal Corporation

$ 41,660



$ 34,940



$ 70,345



$ 60,807



















Denominator for diluted earnings per share:















Weighted average shares outstanding

24,770,294



24,792,108



24,772,827



24,761,290

Effect of dilutive securities















Employee and outside director share-based awards

158,132



156,983



161,620



151,354

Denominator for diluted earnings per share

24,928,426



24,949,091



24,934,447



24,912,644



















Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.67



$ 1.40



$ 2.82



$ 2.44



NOTE 3. SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Company conducts operations across two reportable operating segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations.

The Tobacco Operations segment activities involve selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world. Through various operating subsidiaries located in tobacco-growing countries around the world and significant ownership interests in unconsolidated affiliates, the Company processes and/or sells flue-cured and burley tobaccos, dark air-cured tobaccos, and oriental tobaccos. Flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos are used principally in the manufacture of cigarettes, and dark air-cured tobaccos are used mainly in the manufacture of cigars, pipe tobacco, and smokeless tobacco products. Some of these tobacco types are also increasingly used in the manufacture of non-combustible tobacco products that are intended to provide consumers with an alternative to traditional combustible products. The Tobacco Operations segment also provides physical and chemical product testing and smoke testing for tobacco customers. A substantial portion of the Company's Tobacco Operations' revenues are derived from sales to a limited number of large, multinational cigarette and cigar manufacturers.

The Ingredients Operations segment provides its customers with a broad variety of plant-based ingredients for both human and pet consumption. The Ingredients Operations segment utilizes a variety of value-added manufacturing processes converting raw materials into a wide spectrum of fruit and vegetable juices, concentrates, dehydrated products, flavors, and botanical extracts. Customers for the Ingredients Operations segment include large multinational food and beverage companies, smaller independent manufacturers, and retail organizations. FruitSmart, Silva, and Shank's are the primary operations for the Ingredients Operations segment. FruitSmart manufactures fruit and vegetable juices, purees, concentrates, essences, fibers, seeds, seed oils, and seed powders. Silva is primarily a dehydrated product manufacturer of fruit and vegetable based flakes, dices, granules, powders, and blends. Shank's manufactures flavors and botanical extracts and also offers bottling and custom packaging for customers.

The Company currently evaluates the performance of its segments based on operating income after allocated overhead expenses, plus equity in the pretax earnings of unconsolidated affiliates. Operating results for the Company's reportable segments for each period presented in the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income were as follows.



























































Three Months Ended December

31,

Nine Months Ended December

31, (in thousands of dollars)

2022

2021

2022

2021

















SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES















Tobacco Operations

$ 724,589



$ 578,002



$ 1,642,682



$ 1,268,610

Ingredients Operations

70,450



74,642



233,163



188,018

Consolidated sales and other operating revenues

$ 795,039



$ 652,644



$ 1,875,845



$ 1,456,628



















OPERATING INCOME















Tobacco Operations

$ 77,104



$ 69,796



$ 119,010



$ 105,599

Ingredients Operations

767



3,494



9,876



10,573

Segment operating income

77,871



73,290



128,886



116,172

Deduct: Equity in pretax (earnings) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (1)

(345)



(2,084)



(208)



(5,056)

Restructuring and impairment costs (2)

—



(8,433)



—



(10,457)

Add: Other income (loss)(3)

—



—



—



2,532

Consolidated operating income

$ 77,526



$ 62,773



$ 128,678



$ 103,191







(1) Equity in pretax earnings (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates is included in segment operating income (Tobacco Operations), but is reported below consolidated operating income and excluded from that total in the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income. (2) Restructuring and impairment costs are excluded from segment operating income, but are included in consolidated operating income in the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income. (3) Other income represents the reversal of a portion of the contingent consideration liability associated with the acquisition of FruitSmart.

Universal Corporation logo (PRNewsFoto/Universal Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Universal Corporation