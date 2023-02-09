Blueleaf Appoints WealthTech Leader Tim Minert EVP of Business Development

Industry Veteran's Track Record of Helping Fintechs Grow and Advisors Prosper is Major Asset to Blueleaf

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueleaf , an all-in-one wealth management platform with best-in-class advisor and client experiences in reporting, billing and rebalancing, has named Tim Minert to the position of Executive Vice President of Business Development.

"The tremendous value of the Blueleaf platform has never been more apparent," said Tim Minert , the new EVP of Sales.

Minert has 30+ years in wealth management and technology. He served as Chief Revenue Officer at AdvisorPeak, and ten years as Executive Vice President of National Sales with Redtail Technology. As Senior Director at Cambridge Investment Research, Tim took a deep dive into the industry. He currently maintains an independent RIA in addition to helping advisors scale their practice.

"I've been aware of the innovation and industry leadership of Blueleaf for years," said Minert. "The pandemic accelerated clients and advisors' use of remote technologies, so it's a perfect time to grow the company and add new products and services. The tremendous value of the Blueleaf platform has never been more apparent. Great wealth management experiences that power advisors growth and client satisfaction is a powerful proposition."

"Tim's knowledge of the industry, his passion to help wealth managers be more productive, and his ability to connect with an audience are tremendous assets to the Blueleaf team," said CEO and co-founder John Prendergast. "As we continually evolve our platform to respond to the needs of today's digital advisor, we strive to do the same within our organization."

