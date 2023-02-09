JG Wentworth Adds Doreen Ghusar as Vice President of Compliance

JG Wentworth acquires a Silicon Valley Fintech digital consumer lending platform and appoints new Vice President of Compliance

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leading consumer financial services company JG Wentworth announced today that after its recent acquisition of Silt Inc., it is appointing ex-Stilt Head of Compliance Doreen Ghusar as Vice President of Compliance of The JG Wentworth Company. As VP of Compliance, Ghusar will oversee lending compliance training programs and collaborate with JG Wentworth's new product and engineering teams to embed compliance into its consumer lending platform that is set to launch later this year.

Ghusar joins JG Wentworth with over 20 years of experience in the consumer and mortgage lending regulatory space. She is also a thought leader in the fintech compliance space. Prior to joining Stilt, Ghusar served as an advisor for Compliance.ai, as Chief Compliance Officer at FINTECHFORCE, Head of Consumer Compliance at Upstart, and Sr. Director of Regulatory Compliance at Roostify. At Roostify she was also the chair of the Roostify Women's Network, where she offered leadership on what tools and experiences are necessary to empower the company's female employees.

Ghusar received her Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Southern California.

"I am excited to have Doreen join JG Wentworth. As VP of Compliance, Doreen will play a key role in building out and overseeing our lending compliance program, which is critical to providing the best experience possible for our customers" said Lori Lasher, Chief Compliance Officer at JG Wentworth

About JG Wentworth

JG Wentworth is a consumer financial services company that focuses on helping everyday Americans achieve their financial goals. Its services include structured settlement payment purchasing, annuity payment purchasing, lottery and casino payment purchasing, and debt resolution services. Most recently, the company launched its consumer lending arm, with a focus on debt consolidation. JG Wentworth was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

About Stilt Inc.

Stilt is a leading mission-driven company building technology to democratize access to transparent credit products for the millions who are currently shut out by the financial system, such as immigrants, international students, DACA and visa holders. Stilt also provides businesses with the infrastructure to offer credit products to their customers in as little as two weeks, without requiring a bank sponsor. Founded by immigrants on visas, Stilt has lent to people from more than 150 countries around the world.

