SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON ALL-NEW 2024 CROSSTREK COMPACT SUV

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the all-new 2024 Crosstrek with new exterior and interior designs, improved ride and handling, enhanced safety, and updated multimedia technology. The third-generation Crosstrek is a highly capable compact SUV with a comprehensive list of standard and available features at a competitive price.

For 2024, the Crosstrek will be available in Base, Premium, Sport and Limited trim levels and has a starting price of $24,995 (same MSRP as prior Base model equipped with Lineartronic CVT). The Base and Premium will begin arriving in Subaru retailers this spring and the Sport and Limited will follow in the summer.

The compact SUV comes standard with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control and 17-inch alloy wheels with all-season tires. The 8.7-inch ground clearance for all Crosstrek models is greater than that of many SUVs, yet it maintains a comfortably low step-in height for both front and rear passenger entry.

The Base and Premium are equipped with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder direct-injection SUBARU BOXER® engine producing 152-hp and 145 lb.-ft. of torque. The Sport and Limited upgrade to a responsive 2.5-liter BOXER engine with 182 hp and 178 lb.-ft. of torque.

Standard on all trim levels is an updated Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with smoother and quieter performance. The Premium, Sport and Limited trims feature a manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters that allow the driver to control the transmission via eight pre-set ratios. The SUV's drivetrain is further enhanced with standard Active Torque Vectoring and the SI-Drive performance management system.

The 2024 Crosstrek comes standard with the latest version of the award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert is available on Premium and higher. Models equipped with both Eyesight and Blind-Spot Detection now include Automatic Emergency Steering which works with these safety features to assist with steering control to help avoid a collision at speeds less than 50 mph.

The new exterior design communicates a ready-for-adventure spirit with a frameless hexagonal grille, compact headlights, a more sculptural body, and a broad-shouldered stance. Black wheel arch cladding and rocker panels provide a sharp contrast to the body color. The cabin benefits from an enhanced focus on the occupants and their interaction with the vehicle. A more supportive front seat design increases overall comfort and minimizes fatigue.

For the first time, the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system is available for Crosstrek. The 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen is equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto with full screen display. The multimedia system also works as a center information display with combination meter integration and on-screen controls for audio, climate, and vehicle functions. Additional features include Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; rear vision camera; SiriusXM® All-Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free Platinum Plan); HD Radio®; and over-the-air updates.

The 2024 Crosstrek has a starting price of $24,995 and comes with an extensive list of standard features including EyeSight Driver Assist Technology; steering responsive LED headlights; SI-Drive engine performance management system; 17-inch alloy wheels in dark gray finish; dual zone automatic climate control; and Tire Pressure Monitoring System with individual tire display and automatic individual wheel ID registration.

A center information display with SUBARU STARLINK dual 7.0-inch high-resolution touchscreens comes standard on the entry level Crosstrek. The top screen controls smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™ and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; Rear Vision Camera; SiriusXM® All-Access Radio and Travel Link®; and HD Radio®. The bottom screen provides controls for climate and vehicle settings.

Additional standard features include Auto Stop-Start; power windows with auto up/auto down on front windows; power door locks and side mirrors; tilt and telescoping steering column; keyless entry; security system with engine immobilizer; USB-A input/charging port and 3.5 mm auxiliary input jack in front center console; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; carpeted floor mats; crossbar mounting points; combination meter with color LCD; Welcome Lighting; cargo tray and more.

Crosstrek Premium

The Crosstrek Premium starts at $26,145 and builds on the Base trim with standard features including Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; LED fog lights; USB-C input/charging port in front center console; USB-A and USB-C charging ports in rear center console; high grade combination meter with 4.2-inch color LCD; auto up/auto down on all windows; and raised ladder-type roof rails.

The Premium adds the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with six speakers. Available on Premium and higher trims are STARLINK Safety and Security features and STARLINK Concierge Services.

An option package with All-Weather Package (heated front seats, windshield, and exterior mirrors); Power Moonroof; Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; and 10-way power driver's seat with 2-way lumbar support is available for an MSRP of $2,245.

Crosstrek Sport

Starting at $28,995, the Crosstrek Sport upgrades to the 2.5-liter BOXER engine and dual-function X-MODE with Hill Descent Control. The X-MODE system includes driver selectable SNOW/DIRT and DEEP SNOW/MUD settings to optimize all-wheel drive performance for difficult weather or road conditions.

For 2024, the Sport trim is distinguished from the rest of the trim levels by yellow exterior accents on the front, sides and rear panels. The striking palette is complemented with 18-inch alloy wheels in a dark gray finish and gloss black finish on the front grille, side mirrors and roof spoiler. On the inside, the Sport features a stylish interior with seats wrapped in gray cloth with yellow accents. Yellow contrast stitching and simulated carbon fiber interior trim are found throughout the cabin. The odometer and tachometer on the combination meter are surrounded by yellow metallic finish trim rings.

The Sport is also equipped with a wireless phone charger in the center console; All-Weather Package; and leather steering wheel and shift lever as standard.

An available option package for Sport includes Power Moonroof; Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; and 10-way power driver seat with 2-way lumbar support for $1,920 MSRP.

Crosstrek Limited

Priced from $30,895, the Crosstrek Limited builds on the Sport with features including Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear-Cross Traffic Alert; Reverse Automatic Braking; upgraded headlights with LED front signals, accent lighting, side marker lights; and 10-way power driver seat with 2-way lumbar support.

The Limited trim's exterior upgrades include 18-inch dark gray alloy wheels with machine finish and body-color exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals.

The cabin features black or gray perforated leather with contrast orange stitching on seats, shift lever boot, center console storage lid, door armrests and instrument panel. Chrome interior door handles and chrome-trimmed power window switches add a touch of flair to the refined interior.

Two option packages are available for the Limited. One comes with Power Moonroof and Harman Kardon® 10-speaker system with 432-watt equivalent amplifier for an MSRP of $1,795. A second option adds the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system powered by TomTom®; and Harman Kardon premium audio system for an MSRP of $2,445.

For the first time, Crosstrek production will occur in the U.S. The 2.5-liter Sport and Limited will be produced at Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. in Lafayette, Indiana and will begin arriving at Subaru retailers this summer. Production of the 2.0-liter Base and Premium will continue at the Subaru plant in Gunma, Japan and will be available at Subaru retailers this spring.

* Does not include destination and delivery charge

2024 Crosstrek Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + destination and delivery ($1,295) Base CVT 03 $24,995 $26,290 Premium CVT 13 $26,145 $27,440 Sport CVT 21 $28,995 $30,290 Limited CVT 31 $30,895 $32,190

2024 Crosstrek Option Packages Code Description MSRP 03 Standard Model N/A 13 Standard Premium Model N/A 14 All-Weather Package + Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Power Driver Seat + Power Moonroof $2,245 21 Standard Sport Model N/A 22 Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Power Driver Seat + Power Moonroof $1,920 31 Standard Limited Model N/A 32 Power Moonroof Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakers $1,795 33 Power Moonroof + Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakers + Navigation System $2,445 Destination & Delivery is $1,295 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI, and VT. D&D is $1,445 for retailers in Alaska.

