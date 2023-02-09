UNLV William F. Harrah College of Hospitality Students Return as Specialty Food Association Winter Fancy Food Show Junior Trendspotters

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association hosted eight graduate students and two professors from the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV), William F. Harrah College of Hospitality during the 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show. Featuring more than 1,100 companies and thousands of products from around the world, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) Winter Fancy Food Show ran from January 15-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The UNLV Junior Trendspotters reported five top trends from the 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show.

"The Winter Fancy Food Show provides an immersive learning experience for UNLV hospitality students and faculty to inform our research and teaching. It is always inspiring to network with the unique entrepreneurs and organizations who are so passionate about their products and efforts that are related to the multiple facets of food and associated activities," said Joseph Lema, Ph.D, Professor/Chair, Food & Beverage and Event Management. "With rapidly changing consumer trends innovation is at the forefront and having the opportunity to experience it firsthand makes it an even more impactful learning experience. We appreciate partnering with the Specialty Food Association as well as having this large-scale event in Las Vegas."

The Winter Fancy Food Show Junior Trendspotters identified the following top five trends:

Environmentally friendly - Caviarium manmade caviar, Clipper Teas Organic Herbal & Green Tea Selection, Nobeltree Coffee Health in balance - Auga organic soup, OBA Organic Baked Apples snacks, Root Foods Six Mix Chips, Tatu Protein Water, Wonder Monday Cheesecake Alcoholic and Non-Alcholic Cocktail Culture - Liqueurs & Gins Bull Terrier Herb Liqueur, Prima Pavé Rosé Brut, Terra Incognita Kava Broader plant based - 7th Heaven plant-based milk chocolate, Konscious Foods plant based sushi, Milkadamia Unsweetened latte da, Seed Ranch Flavor Co. vegan Mac & Cheese Global pantry - Bravado Spice Co. hot sauces, Khalsa Salsa Indian fusion salsa, Maazah Afghan-style chutney, Xinca Salvadoran pupusas

The SFA 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show Junior Trendspotter Panel was composed of 8 UNLV William F. Harrah College of Hospitality grad students, under the guidance of Professor Lema and Seyhmus Baloglu, Ph.D. Professor/Chair:

Carrie (Yunxuan) Zhang

Ken ( Yuang-Sheng) Chiu

Angelika Bazarnik

Crystal (Yuze) Ji

Dennis Baloglu

Shatha Alhujuri

Sooyeon Lee

Michael Bertetto

