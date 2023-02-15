THE ELIZABETH TAYLOR AIDS FOUNDATION AND THE HIV IS NOT A CRIME CAMPAIGN WIN BIG AT THE ANTHEM AWARDS

THE ELIZABETH TAYLOR AIDS FOUNDATION AND THE HIV IS NOT A CRIME CAMPAIGN WIN BIG AT THE ANTHEM AWARDS

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) announces today the news of multiple wins at the Anthem Awards for their HIV IS NOT A CRIME campaign. The awards will be handed out in New York City on February 27th, one day before the second annual HIV IS NOT A CRIME Awareness Day.

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Found) (PRNewswire)

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation announces multiple wins at the Anthem Awards for their HIV IS NOT A CRIME campaign.

The Awards are being given for the short play NIGHT OVER AMERICA which was performed in Washington DC and New York as a tool to bring awareness to the HIV IS NOT A CRIME campaign whose goal is to modernize laws in 30 states that still criminalize people living with HIV.

The Anthem Awards honor the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies, and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to act in their own communities. You can find more information about the Anthem Awards at: https://www.anthemawards.com

The winning categories are:

NIGHT OVER AMERICA from The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

Category: Human & Civil Rights – Event *SILVER AWARD*

Category: Human & Civil Rights – Special Projects *SILVER AWARD*

Category: Human & Civil Rights – National Awareness Campaign *SILVER AWARD*

"This campaign, supported through funding from Gilead Sciences, Inc., is a pivotal program for us in our commitment to continue the incredible work that our founder Elizabeth Taylor started" said Cathy Brown, Executive Director at The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation: "Receiving the awards on what would have been her 91st birthday and the day before our HIV IS NOT A CRIME Awareness Day feels like perfect timing and we are so honored." You can learn more about HIV IS NOT A CRIME at: https://elizabethtayloraidsfoundation.org/

Since the inception of the HIV IS NOT A CRIME campaign, six states (Nevada, New Jersey, Georgia, Missouri, Illinois, and Virginia) have updated and/or eliminated these extremely outdated laws.

Media Contact

Jeff Hare / ETAF

(818) 726-9238

Jeffharela@gmail.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation