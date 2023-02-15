FARO Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

"Improving fourth quarter customer demand, with strength in Laser Scanners and the European market, as well as the addition of GeoSLAM resulted in year-on-year revenue growth of 10% to $110.5 million on a constant currency basis. Due to a stronger US dollar relative to last year, sales on an actual currency basis were $103.9 million, up 4% compared to the prior year period," stated Michael Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With our recent acquisition of SiteScape, which enables iOS based low-resolution LiDAR 3D capture, FARO now offers one of the broadest sets of 3D capture devices and technology in the market. Together with the success of our recent product releases and the launch of FARO Sphere, I am excited by the increasing level of customer engagement and the enormous market opportunity represented by digitalizing the physical world."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Total sales of $103.9 million , up 4% compared to the prior year period

Non-GAAP total sales on a constant currency basis of $110.5 million , up 10% compared to the prior year period

Software sales, of $12.9 million or 13% of revenue, declined 5% year on year on an actual currency basis primarily as a result of the strengthening US dollar exchange rates as well as the conversion of license revenue to subscription

Recurring revenue of $18.1 million or 17% of revenue, up from 16% in the prior year period

Gross margin of 49.1%, compared to 55.6% in the prior year period with the reduction primarily a result of the stronger US dollar to foreign currency exchange rates

Non-GAAP gross margin of 52.8%, compared to 55.8% in the prior year period

Operating expenses of $52.7 million , compared to $51.8 million in the prior year period

Non-GAAP operating expenses of $45.8 million , compared to $44.2 million in the prior year period

Net loss of $2.2 million , or ($0.12) per share compared to $31.7 million , or ($1.74) per share in the prior year period

Non-GAAP net income of $7.1 million , or $0.38 per share compared to net income of $8.7 million , or $0.48 per share in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 million , or 11.3% of total sales compared to $14.2 million , or 14.2% of total sales in the prior year period

Cash and short-term investments of $37.8 million , compared to $48.5 million as of September 30, 2022

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release.

Full Year 2022 Financial Summary

Total sales of $345.8 million , up 2% compared to the prior year period

Non-GAAP total sales on a constant currency basis of $361.0 million , up 8% compared to the prior year period

Net loss of $26.8 million , or ($1.46) per share compared to net loss of $40.0 million , or ($2.20) per share in the prior year period

Non-GAAP net income of $4.6 million , or $0.25 per share compared to non-GAAP net income of $10.2 million , or $0.56 per share in the prior year period

Outlook for the First Quarter 2023

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, FARO currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $81 to $89 million

Non-GAAP loss per share in the range of - $0.22 to - $0.02

Note: Revenue performance on a constant currency basis is provided such that users of the financial statements may assess our underlying performance excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current period performance for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars are converted to United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on December 31, 2021.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (800) 245-3047 (U.S.) or +1 (203) 518-9765 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/en/About-Us/Investor-Relations/Financial-Events-and-Presentations

A replay webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit

www.faro.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about our financial results that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, exclude the impact of purchase accounting intangible amortization expense and fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation, restructuring and other charges, and other tax adjustments, and are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our historical operations and financial performance.

In addition, we present EBITDA, which is calculated as net loss before interest (income) expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization and fair value adjustments, and Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as EBITDA, excluding other (income) expense, net, stock-based compensation, and restructuring and other charges, as measures of our operating profitability. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net loss. We also present Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of total sales.

In our fourth quarter reporting, we have included non-GAAP total sales on a constant currency basis. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to total sales on a constant currency basis is total sales. We believe constant currency information is useful in analyzing underlying trends in our business and the commercial performance of our products by eliminating the impact of highly volatile fluctuations in foreign currency markets and allows for period-to-period comparisons of our performance. For simplicity, we may elect to omit this information in future periods if we determine a lack of material impact. To present this information, current period performance for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars are converted to U.S. dollars at the exchange rate in effect during the last day of the prior comparable period.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with relevant period-to-period comparisons of our core operations using the same methodology that management employs in its review of the Company's operating results. These financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation. The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about the outlook for the first quarter of 2023, demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, FARO's product development and product launches, FARO's growth, strategic and restructuring plans and initiatives, including but not limited to the additional restructuring charges expected to be incurred in connection with our restructuring plan and the timing and amount of cost savings and other benefits expected to be realized from the restructuring plan and other strategic initiatives, and FARO's growth potential and profitability. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will" and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the Company's ability to realize the intended benefits of its undertaking to transition to a company that is reorganized around functions to improve the efficiency of its sales organization and to improve operational effectiveness;

the Company's inability to successfully execute its new strategic plan and restructuring plan, including but not limited to additional impairment charges and/or higher than expected severance costs and exit costs, and its inability to realize the expected benefits of such plans;

the outcome of the U.S. Government's review of, or investigation into, the GSA Matter; any resulting penalties, damages, or sanctions imposed on the Company and the outcome of any resulting litigation to which the Company may become a party; loss of future government sales; and potential impacts on customer and supplier relationships and the Company's reputation;

development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;

the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;

declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions;

the effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including on our business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions;

the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and inflation rates; and

other risks and uncertainties discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 that will be filed with the SEC following this earnings release, and in other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 SALES













Product $ 83,265

$ 78,355

$ 265,280

$ 251,103 Service 20,594

$ 21,849

80,485

$ 86,711 Total sales 103,859

100,204

345,765

337,814 COST OF SALES













Product 40,957

$ 33,115

123,836

$ 109,024 Service 11,867

$ 11,382

46,166

$ 44,863 Total cost of sales 52,824

44,497

170,002

153,887 GROSS PROFIT 51,035

55,707

175,763

183,927 OPERATING EXPENSES













Selling, general and administrative 37,923

35,859

146,657

136,234 Research and development 12,659

12,297

49,415

48,761 Restructuring costs 2,102

3,689

4,614

7,368 Total operating expenses 52,684

51,845

200,686

192,363 (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (1,649)

3,862

(24,923)

(8,436) OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE













Other (income) expense, net (159)

503

(3,236)

70 Interest (income) expense (8)

1

(36)

55 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (1,482)

3,358

(21,651)

(8,561) INCOME TAX EXPENSE 753

35,070

5,105

31,403 NET LOSS $ (2,235)

$ (31,712)

$ (26,756)

$ (39,964) NET LOSS PER SHARE - BASIC $ (0.12)

$ (1.74)

$ (1.46)

$ (2.20) NET LOSS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ (0.12)

$ (1.74)

$ (1.46)

$ (2.20) Weighted average shares - Basic 18,780,081

18,204,386

18,318,191

18,187,946 Weighted average shares - Diluted 18,780,081

18,204,386

18,318,191

18,187,946

































FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,812

$ 121,989 Accounts receivable, net 90,326

78,523 Inventories, net 50,026

53,145 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,201

19,793 Total current assets 219,365

273,450 Non-current assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 19,720

22,194 Operating lease right-of-use asset 18,989

22,543 Goodwill 107,155

82,096 Intangible assets, net 48,978

25,616 Service and sales demonstration inventory, net 30,904

30,554 Deferred income tax assets, net 24,192

21,277 Other long-term assets 4,044

2,010 Total assets $ 473,347

$ 479,740 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 27,286

$ 14,199 Accrued liabilities 23,345

28,208 Income taxes payable 6,767

4,499 Current portion of unearned service revenues 36,407

40,838 Customer deposits 6,725

5,399 Lease liability 5,709

5,738 Total current liabilities 106,239

98,881 Unearned service revenues - less current portion 20,947

22,350 Lease liability - less current portion 14,649

18,648 Deferred income tax liabilities 11,708

1,058 Income taxes payable - less current portion 8,706

11,297 Other long-term liabilities 49

1,047 Total liabilities 162,298

153,281 Common stock - par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 20,156,233 and

19,588,003 issued; 18,780,013 and 18,205,636 outstanding, respectively 20

20 Additional paid-in capital 328,227

301,061 Retained earnings 46,788

73,544 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,331)

(17,374) Common stock in treasury, at cost - 1,376,220 and 1,382,367 shares held, respectively (30,655)

(30,792) Total shareholders' equity 311,049

326,459 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 473,347

$ 479,740

















FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM:





OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (26,756)

$ (39,964) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 13,983

13,396 Stock-based compensation 13,317

11,456 Provision for bad debts (net of recoveries) 163

176 Loss on disposal of assets 156

218 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory (68)

2,297 Impairment of leasehold improvements 507

— Impairment of intangibles 1,135

— Deferred income tax expense 2,412

24,706 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





(Increase) decrease in:





Accounts receivable, net (11,198)

(15,577) Inventories 3,379

(6,706) Prepaid expenses and other assets (21,239)

5,996 (Decrease) increase in:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,777

(13,260) Income taxes payable (1,904)

847 Customer deposits 1,343

2,627 Unearned service revenues (4,863)

312 Net cash used in operating activities (24,856)

(13,476) INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property and equipment (6,371)

(7,035) Cash paid for technology development, patents and licenses (10,567)

(4,905) Acquisitions of businesses and minority share investments, net of cash received (32,959)

(33,800) Net cash used in investing activities (49,897)

(45,740) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Payments on capital leases (220)

(296) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,892)

(4,002) Short term debt 1,115

— Proceeds from issuance of stock related to stock option exercises —

5,880 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (997)

1,582 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (8,427)

(6,010) DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (84,177)

(63,644) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR 121,989

185,633 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR $ 37,812

$ 121,989

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Gross profit, as reported $ 51,035

$ 55,707

$ 175,763

$ 183,927 Stock-based compensation (1) 294

165

1,050

635 Purchase accounting intangible amortization and fair value adjustments 3,550

—

3,550

— Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 3,844

165

4,600

635 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 54,879

$ 55,872

$ 180,363

$ 184,562 Gross margin, as reported 49.1 %

55.6 %

50.8 %

54.4 % Non-GAAP gross margin 52.8 %

55.8 %

52.2 %

54.6 %















Selling, general and administrative, as reported $ 37,923

$ 35,859

$ 146,657

$ 136,234 Stock-based compensation (1) (2,179)

(2,196)

(9,654)

(8,985) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (811)

(259)

(1,373)

(908) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 34,933

$ 33,404

$ 135,630

$ 126,341















Research and development, as reported $ 12,659

$ 12,297

$ 49,415

$ 48,761 Stock-based compensation (1) (818)

(438)

(2,611)

(1,836) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (488)

(1,072)

(2,010)

(2,133) Non-GAAP research and development $ 11,353

$ 10,787

$ 44,794

$ 44,792















Operating expenses, as reported $ 52,684

$ 51,845

$ 200,686

$ 192,363 Stock-based compensation (1) (2,997)

(2,634)

(12,265)

(10,821) Restructuring and other costs (2) (2,604)

(3,689)

(7,548)

(7,368) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (1,299)

(1,331)

(3,383)

(3,041) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses (6,900)

(7,654)

(23,196)

(21,230) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 45,784

$ 44,191

$ 177,490

$ 171,133















(Loss) Income from operations, as reported $ (1,649)

$ 3,862

$ (24,923)

$ (8,436) Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 3,844

165

4,600

635 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 6,900

7,654

23,196

21,230 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 9,095

$ 11,681

$ 2,873

$ 13,429















Net loss, as reported $ (2,235)

$ (31,712)

$ (26,756)

$ (39,964) Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 3,844

165

4,600

635 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 6,900

7,654

23,196

21,230 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2,149)

(1,191)

(6,163)

(5,432) Other tax adjustments (3) 772

33,779

9,675

33,779 Non-GAAP net income $ 7,132

$ 8,695

$ 4,552

$ 10,248















Net loss per share - Diluted, as reported $ (0.12)

$ (1.74)

$ (1.46)

$ (2.20) Stock-based compensation (1) 0.18

0.16

0.73

0.63 Restructuring and other costs (2) 0.14

0.20

0.41

0.40 Purchase accounting intangible amortization and

fair value adjustments 0.25

0.07

0.37

0.17 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.11)

(0.06)

(0.33)

(0.30) Other tax adjustments (3) 0.04

1.85

0.53

1.86 Non-GAAP net income per share - Diluted $ 0.38

$ 0.48

$ 0.25

$ 0.56





(1) We exclude stock-based compensation, which is non-cash, from the non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that such exclusion provides a better comparison of results of ongoing operations for current and future periods with such results from past periods.

(2) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits.

(3) The other tax adjustments primarily relate to the impact of certain jurisdictions maintaining a full valuation allowance where benefit is not accrued on U.S. GAAP pre-tax book losses.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss $ (2,235)

$ (31,712)

$ (26,756)

$ (39,964) Interest (income) expense, net (8)

1

(36)

55 Income tax expense 753

35,070

5,105

31,403 Depreciation and amortization and fair value

adjustments 7,472

3,836

17,533

13,396 EBITDA 5,982

7,195

(4,154)

4,890 Other (income) expense, net (159)

503

(3,236)

70 Stock-based compensation 3,291

2,799

13,315

11,456 Restructuring and other costs (1) 2,604

3,689

7,548

7,368 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,718

$ 14,186

$ 13,473

$ 23,784 Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 11.3 %

14.2 %

3.9 %

7.0 %





(1) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits.

(2) Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total sales.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY SALES MEASURES (UNAUDITED)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Total sales to external customers as reported













Americas (1) $ 44,345

$ 40,438

$ 154,422

$ 140,633 EMEA (1) 31,680

29,035

98,174

104,350 APAC (1) 27,834

30,731

93,169

92,831

$ 103,859

$ 100,204

$ 345,765

$ 337,814

















For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Total sales to external customers in constant currency (2)













Americas (1) $ 43,894

$ 41,677

$ 153,897

$ 141,579 EMEA (1) 35,597

28,180

106,642

100,002 APAC (1) 30,987

30,356

100,502

91,552

$ 110,478

$ 100,213

$ 361,041

$ 333,133





(1) Regions represent North America and South America (Americas); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia-Pacific (APAC).

(2) We compare the change in the sales from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rate in effect during the last day of the prior comparable period, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021















Hardware $ 70,322

$ 64,661

$ 220,919

$ 206,024 Software 12,943

13,694

44,361

45,079 Service 20,594

21,849

80,485

86,711 Total Sales $ 103,859

$ 100,204

$ 345,765

$ 337,814















Hardware as a percentage of total sales 67.7 %

64.5 %

63.9 %

61.0 % Software as a percentage of total sales 12.5 %

13.7 %

12.8 %

13.3 % Service as a percentage of total sales 19.8 %

21.8 %

23.3 %

25.7 %















Total Recurring Revenue (3) $ 18,088

$ 16,468

$ 68,272

$ 64,067 Recurring revenue as a percentage of total sales 17.4 %

16.4 %

19.7 %

19.0 %



(3) Recurring revenue is comprised of hardware service contracts, software maintenance contracts, and subscription based software applications.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OUTLOOK - GAAP TO NON-GAAP



Fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2023

Low

High GAAP diluted loss per share range $(0.80)

$(0.54) Stock-based compensation 0.18

0.18 Purchase accounting intangible amortization 0.06

0.06 Restructuring and other costs 0.20

0.20 Non-GAAP tax adjustments 0.14

0.08 Non-GAAP diluted loss per share $(0.22)

$(0.02)

