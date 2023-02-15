Green New Deal Network Launches Seven-Figure National Campaign to Safeguard Implementation of IRA/IIJA Climate Gains

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Green New Deal Network , announced a $10 million multi-state campaign to ensure the historic gains made in the passage of President Biden's IRA and IIJA advance climate, racial, and economic justice.

"These laws represent America's largest ever down payment on solving the climate crisis," said Green New Deal Network National Director, Kaniela Ing. "We're going to be vigilant by fighting to ensure that economic and racial justice priorities aren't sunk by politicians who'd rather cower to monied corporate polluters over the priorities of frontline communities."

GNDN will work with activists, politicians, community leaders, and community-based organizations to ensure the groundbreaking policies in President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act & Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act reduce emissions and produce tangible benefits for working families, such as lower utility costs and creating family-sustaining jobs.

"The historic climate investments we fought to secure in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act are a down payment on our Green New Deal future," said Senator Ed Markey (MA). "From Massachusetts to Florida, in communities all across the country, climate leaders are coming together around this legislation to ensure we have the strongest implementation -- sparking new opportunities for working families and laying the groundwork for a brighter, more livable future for all."

"We made real gains toward climate justice, racial justice, and economic justice in this legislation," said Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-07). "We've got to be sure these resources are put to work quickly for frontline communities who can't wait another day to have access to cleaner air, safer communities, and family sustaining jobs."

With its 15 national members and state coalitions across half the country, the Network is uniquely positioned to influence the implementation of climate justice funds in the IRA and IIJA.

In Minnesota, the Network will push for IRA and IIJA funds to be directed towards the state's 100% clean energy by 2040 law, with a focus on just-transition.

"Minnesota is on the move and leading the charge on a transition to 100% clean energy," said Aurora Vautrin, Legislative Director, Minnesota 100% Campaign. Thanks to President Biden and action in Washington we've got a shot at making the air cleaner for our families, protecting our lands, and putting a real dent in the climate crisis."

Activists will take on Florida Republicans who will seek to water down the impact of federal funding for climate priorities.

"Floridians want to be able to sustain themselves and their families and build infrastructure that won't have an negative effect on their health," said Jonathan Alingu, Executive Director, Central Florida Jobs with Justice. "These bills are designed to give them the training to build their futures. Our state legislature wants to take away Floridians' ability to decide where and how this money is spent."

Bringing together working people across Florida and local elected officials to determine the solutions to improve their immediate concerns is the best way to build a sustainable future. The decision of the state legislature to reject federal money or direct it to other programs is not up to them to decide.

As Georgia transitions to clean zero-emission electric school buses, where 14 school districts received funding through the first round of EPA Clean School Bus Program, the Network's partners will be working to ensure funding goes to communities that need it the most to improve health outcomes.

"We'll be working across the state to ensure that Black and brown communities that have faced the harms of hazardous energy can access resources to transition to outcomes that will produce better health," Allie Brown, State Political Director, Georgia Conservation Voters. "We're going to be watching and working to create access to these funds so that all of Georgia benefits."

In Alaska, members of the Just Transition Collective are calling on Congress and President Biden to stop new fossil fuel expansion, including IRA provisions which require all new solar and wind energy development on federal lands and waters to have prerequisite oil and gas leases.

"While the IRA makes necessary contributions toward a future with less emissions, our lands and communities deserve true climate justice," said Michaela Stith, Climate Justice Director, Native Movement. "We're working to ensure that affordable, renewable energy becomes a reality in our state."

Across the country, climate activists of every background are sending a clear message to Washington and elected leaders: our climate progress must happen now and won't be tamped down by politicians or corporate polluters.

