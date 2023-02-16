Announcing the BIGGEST Virtual Van Life Event!

Announcing the BIGGEST online event for van life!

Aspiring for van life? We have you covered with the biggest van life virtual event

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - [February 17-19] As the economy teeters on recession and inflation takes more out of people's pocketbooks, van life is becoming more and more of a coveted lifestyle. From young people working remote jobs to older people seeking out adventure in retirement, the number of van lifers continues to rise.

To address this ongoing and increased interest, Project Van Life is organizing the LARGEST online event for aspiring and current van lifers called the Van Life Summit. Here's more about the event:

Featuring over 40 expert vanlifers and influencers talking about everything related to van living: choosing a van, DIYing and outfitting a van, parking and sleeping, cooking, making money remotely, going to the bathroom in a van, raising a family, diversity, sustainability, finding community and so much more

Three full days of sessions February 17-19th - all online - where people can pick and choose which van life sessions interest them the most

Connect with real van lifers online to get answers to the most burning questions about find life, or to find inspiration, community and hear stories

10,000+ attendees

The goal is to help as many people as possible achieve their dream of living vanlife and traveling the world, with easy-to-follow sessions that are accessible from anywhere in the world.

Event Dates: February 17-19, 2023

Registration Page: https://projectvanlife.com/vanlife-summit/?el=partner-press

About Project Van Life:

Project Van Life is the largest community in the world whose goal is to inspire and educate people on how to live vanlife in the easiest, most affordable and fulfilling way possible.

Featuring 30+ Expert Vanlifers With Years Of Experience

Get inspired, learn, & connect with the community LIVE

Sami Syed

CEO, Project Van Life

sami@projectvanlife.com

www.projectvanlife.com

https://projectvanlife.com/vanlife-summit/?el=partner-press

View original content:

SOURCE Project Van Life