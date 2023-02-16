PURPLE KISS released the group's fifth mini album 'Cabin Fever'

PURPLE KISS u nveiled the new mini album 'Cabin Fever', released Feb. 15 with a clear message, exciting concept and unique talent

PURPLE KISS c ame back with the 'World of witches, Musical talent and Purkimance', emerging as the 'fourth-generation dark horse'

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The group PURPLE KISS coming back with an even more rich world concept.

(PRNewswire)

PURPLE KISS (Na Go Eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein, and Swan), a group formed by RBW, released the group's fifth mini album 'Cabin Fever' on various music streaming websites at 6 PM (Feb. 15 KST) for their comeback.

The new album 'Cabin Fever' carries the meaning of 'anxiety, exclusion, and claustrophobia', which could be translated liberally to 'be itching'. The 'Cabin Fever' contains the message for people to go on an adventure to seek freedom amidst the restrictions in daily life due to the ongoing pandemic.

The title track 'Sweet Juice' is the song that delivers the message intended by PURPLE KISS through this album in the most transparent manner. The track depicts a story of escaping the binds that have been restraining us for a long time and dancing as we wish to find ourselves liberated. The track features a groovy and dreamy melody added with pluck sound and members Yuki and Na Go Eun have participated in the songwriting process to blend in the sensibilities of the group PURPLE KISS into the track.

The new music video will depict a more enriched 'World of witches' of the group PURPLE KISS to draw the viewers' attention. In the story, the witches of PURPLE KISS have come out of hiding and finally revealed themselves to the world as they opened their home to the world as a hotel where strange things start to occur. The music video shows the story of PURPLE KISS witches venturing out to seek freedom in thriller movie-like format to firmly establish their world of witches.

This album contains tracks that showcase the variety of concepts and musical talent of PURPLE KISS including the aforementioned title track. The album consists of six tracks and the first track of the album 'Intro : Save Me' expresses the confused emotion of the members in a dreamy and sad manner. And the track 'T4ke' written by Chaein expresses her will to move forward even in the endless darkness while the track 'Autopilot' expresses the liberalness and loveliness of PURPLE KISS. 'Agit' is a track describing the secret space with memories shared between Dosie and Na Go Eun with Dosie and Na Go Eun participating in writing the lyrics of the song. And lastly, there is 'So Far So Good', a medium-tempo ballad featuring a sweet melody. Members Na Go Eun, Dosie, Yuki, and Chaein have been credited for producing this album and it shows the deeper maturity of the members in terms of their musical talent.

PURPLE KISS has established itself as a skilled girl group with its members showcasing their outstanding vocal and dancing performances while also directly participating in songwriting and choreography since their debut in March 2021. This album will also showcase the mesmerizing vocals and highly-difficult dance performance of the members for their comeback and the fans are eagerly waiting for the group's comeback and their 'Purkimance (PURPLE KISS + performance)'.

Meanwhile, the fifth mini album of PURPLE KISS 'Cabin Fever' was released on various music streaming websites at 6 PM (Feb. 15 KST).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RBW